Over 34,900+ Shoppers Say This Handheld Vacuum Is a Kitchen 'Must-Have'—and It's Over 30% Off Tackle the messes easier and quicker.

The kitchen — it's the place where cooking mouthwatering dishes and baking luscious desserts and cookies happen. But in the midst of all these happenings, there is always, without fail, crumbs, flour, spices, and other bits fluttering down to the floor. You can grab a broom and dustpan to sweep it up, but a better solution is to grab a cordless handheld vacuum. A handheld vacuum is the best and most convenient way to keep your kitchen floors clean. And as if you needed another reason to grab one, right now, this bestselling Black+Decker dustbuster is over 30% off at Amazon. Black+Decker dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $34 This Black+Decker cordless handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, and rechargeable. It has a wide mouth for picking up dirt and debris quicker, and its cyclonic action provides powerful suction while keeping debris away from the filter. The large, translucent dust bowl has 1.5 times the capacity of a standard bowl, according to the brand, a helpful feature for messy kitchens especially. When the bowl is full, simply push a button to detach and empty it. There are handy attachments included: A crevice tool that will suction up the mess that managed to creep into corners and along the edges of the floor and a brush for dusting. And a mount that attaches to the wall to hang up the vacuum. Shoppers rave about this cordless handheld vacuum, and it has raked in over 34,900 five-star ratings for its powerful suction, portability, and overall performance. "This little hand vacuum is a must-have," one shopper wrote. They use it every day and add that it is "perfect for cleaning up crumbs, hair, dust, and more." A second customer says they bought this vacuum to clean up the "many crumbs and small messes in their kitchen" and it's a great alternative to dragging out the large vacuum. Another shopper writes, "We found it as a perfect clean-up tool in our kitchen." They like the wall mount that keeps it conveniently stored, yet at an arm's reach when needed. This bestselling Black+Decker cordless handheld vacuum is sure to become a favorite in your house. Snatch one up now for only $34 at Amazon.