This Handheld Vacuum Is the ‘Powerful Little Contraption’ You Need to Clean Your Kitchen and It’s on Sale

You truly don’t know how dirty your kitchen is but once you wipe and sweep it all away, it’s easy to marvel at how much junk was in the area you prepared your food in. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but the silver lining is you can clean your countertops, floors, and more with ease with the help of a handheld vacuum cleaner. And right now, this popular option from Black+Decker is on sale at Amazon.

Shoppers have used the Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum for everything under their roof, however, those who spend most of their time in the kitchen have specific uses for it. Some use it to suck up crumbs and debris in cabinets, within cutlery drawers, under cooking appliances — and that’s just the beginning. Others use it for everyday kitchen spills, like rice grains and even pet kibble (hey, they gotta eat, too).

Amazon

To buy: Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum, $67 (originally $90) at amazon.com

The handheld vacuum is lightweight at only 3 pounds and has a comfortable handle, so you can clean the entire room without your hand tiring. Its 20-volt battery gives you the strong suction power to remove dirt particles and hair, and the wide mouth is perfect for getting larger food bits, like spilled cereal, vegetable scraps, and broken pasta pieces.

And because you’ll definitely enlist the handheld for getting under your oven and refrigerator, you’ll be thrilled to know that the narrow head can also tilt up and down, up to 200 degrees. It also comes in handy when cleaning corners near your backsplash or reaching on top of cabinets because out of sight does not mean out of mind.

It is designed with three cleaning filters to prevent items from getting out of the dust trap, which is large enough to store 15 ounces of dirt and debris at once. In addition to the vacuum’s impressive suction power, it also has an internal cyclonic spin design that continuously moves litter around. This spinning design prevents items from sticking to one spot on the filter and keep everything inside.

When you’re done cleaning, you can store it under the cabinet or in a pantry closet thanks to its compact design. In fact, the nozzle actually folds down for small-space storage and charges right onto the base. No cords, no outlets, no issues.

This Black+Decker vacuum is loved by more than 18,200 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. People who use it constantly call it a “powerful little contraption” while another shared that they don’t know “how the heck” they lived without it.

“I truly cannot say enough about this little machine! It's the best ever little vac! Powerful,” they continued. “I use it almost every day for dry spills in the kitchen, cleaning up the dropped popcorn kernels on the floor around my desk, my car, [and] my husband’s big rig.”

They also gushed that they “love everything about this machine” and added they “would buy it again in a heartbeat, it's that good and powerful.”

“I use the Black+Decker hand vacuum for quick pick ups on the kitchen floor or counters, in the garage, and the car,” wrote a shopper who replaced their old handheld with this. “[It’s] so much more handy than dragging out a full size vac. Its small footprint keeps it nearly out of sight and its light weight makes it easy to handle.”

If you’re still looking for an easy cleaning solution for your kitchen and beyond, you have to get the Black+Decker handheld vacuum.