Over 14,300 Amazon Shoppers Gave This Bissell Mop-Vacuum Hybrid a Perfect Rating, and It’s $100 Off Right Now

There’s nothing quite like cooking the best meal of your life, and then looking at the sink, counters, and floors and the mess that awaits you. It’s the ultimate buzzkill — and it’s tough to argue a way out of it. Cleaning is important all around the house, and that’s especially true in places as high-traffic as the kitchen.

For those moments where you want to ride the high of a well-spent day cooking or baking, it pays to grab supplies that make the chore of cleaning up easier. The Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is surely one of those, and you can grab it on sale for 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Week deals.

Amazon

To buy: Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $230 (originally $330) at amazon.com

This nifty tool does it all. Not only will it suck up crumbs, but it’ll also mop the floor in just one simple pass. It comes with two canisters — one to hold debris and contaminated water, and one to hold a multi-surface cleaning solution. Using simple button controls on the handle, you can disperse the cleaner onto the surface as you vacuum, saving you from having to do two energy-sucking steps. You’ll get two brush rolls and two cleaning solution bottles, too.

Use it on surfaces like tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, vinyl, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and area rugs, according to the brand. Plus, the roll is tangle-resistant, and works perfectly if you have pets around that need cleaning up after.

RELATED: 100+ Cyber Week Kitchen and Home Deals on Amazon That Are So Big, They’ll Make You Do a Double Take

With over 14,300 perfect ratings, the Crosswave Pet Pro is a favorite of Amazon shoppers who say it’s easy to use, leaves the floors clean, and has good suction power. “My kitchen floor has never looked better,” one wrote, with another adding, “[It’s] easy to assemble, easy to empty, easy to clean and get back to work. And it is very light and easy to maneuver.” A third person confirmed that it’s easy to navigate, since it fits under dining room chairs and other hard-to-reach places.

When you’re done using it, storage is simple. The tank and filter pop out, plus the machine comes with a tray that not only goes underneath the mop, but also helps clean and hold the brush rolls.

Snap up the on-sale Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop now while you can save $100, especially if you plan to cook and host this holiday season.