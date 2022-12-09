This Will Be the Biggest Travel Trend of 2023, According to Pinterest

We're not entirely surprised.

By Stacey Leasca
Updated on December 9, 2022
An open suitcase for travel
Photo:

Israel Sebastian / Getty Images

The end of 2022 is nigh. But we're not here to look back. We're looking ahead to 2023 with true excitement, including getting ready for all our travels to come. And if Pinterest is right, those travels will likely include boarding a train or two.

Earlier this week, Pinterest shared its Pinterest Predicts report, which shares all the trends that it believes will rise over the next year.

"Predicting what’s going to be big in 2023 isn’t guesswork," the platform shared in a statement published on its website. "The report reflects multiple months of data, analysis, and evaluation. The result is a comprehensive report of the soon-to-be global trends for 2023 that can’t be found anywhere else. And Pinterest continues to get it right: for the third year in a row, 8 out of 10 trends the platform predicted came true."

Though Pinterest predicted everything from home aesthetics to birthday party themes, crafts to savings, and more (hot tip: raves are going to make a comeback in 2023), its travel prediction is perhaps its most enticing. According to Pinterest, in 2023, travel "will have a one-track mind."

RELATED: See Inside Japan's Stunning Luxury Train with a Traditional Tea Room on Board

"More sustainable travel? That tracks. In 2023, train travel will make a major comeback," Pinterest explained. "Thanks to quicker boarding, extra legroom, scenic views, and a lower carbon footprint, Gen Z and Millennials will find a renewed love for this timeless mode of transportation. Searches for Europe interrailing, train quotes, and train travel aesthetic are all trending way up."

As for why train travel may be making a comeback now, the platform noted that in the wake of the pandemic, travelers may be looking to lessen their carbon footprint.

"They’re choosing trains as their primary form of transportation — and boasting about it! — leading to a new term: 'train bragging.' As countries add new train routes, introduce sleeper cars and make some journeys free, train travel seems to be just the ticket in 2023," Pinterest said.

RELATED: These Will Be the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to Experts

There are plenty of options for those looking to hop aboard a train next year too, including several food-focused trips that will delight your tastebuds. Trains like the Seven Stars take you through Kyushu, Japan, offering elevated food and drink programming and exclusive dining excursions along the way. Those wanting to stay in Japan a little longer can also hop on East Japan Railway Company's Shu*Kura train, a three-hour sightseeing train that travels through Niigata Prefecture's most stunning landscapes, with sake pairings on board.

Or, make your way to Ireland for a luxurious journey on the Belmond Grand Hibernian train, drinking whiskey and Guinness to your heart’s content. There's also the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which offers several itineraries around Europe, including a train between France and Italy specifically for Champagne fans.

Now all that's left to do is grab your conductor's hat, and go.

