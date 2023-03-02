Kitchen Scales Are Dominating Amazon’s Bestsellers List, and You Can Grab Your Own for Just $7

Kitchen scales are a certified necessity, and once you have one, you surely can't go without it. They help you cook, bake, ferment, and even make coffee more efficiently, plus they take up a small amount of space while getting the job done.

Amazon shoppers agree too, since they’ve dominated the best sellers list during this past month alone. And, some that are still ranked on Amazon’s best sellers list for kitchen and dining have raked up upwards of 53,000 five star ratings from shoppers, so you know they’re well-loved for a reason.

And four shopper-loved favorites appear most often, from two options with a flat surface great for placing ingredients onto directly, to two options with a raised platform, better for using big bowls. The choice will come down to what looks the best to you, or what you might need to use the scale for. And though not all scales can handle the same weight, each of the below options can handle grams, ounces, pounds, milliliters, and fluid ounces.

Amazon

To buy: Etekcity Kitchen Scale, $12 (originally $14) at amazon.com

The Etekcity model is a popular flat scale, and it’s currently a best seller on Amazon’s kitchen and dining category. With over 101,800 perfect ratings shoppers love that it has a simple, easy to use design for everyday use.

It can accurately measure up to 11 pounds, and it’s roughly 7 inches long, 6 inches wide, and half-an-inch thick, making it the ideal choice if you're tight on space. Like most other scales, you just pop your bowl on, tare the weight, and weigh ingredients in your unit of choice. The display is also quite easy to read according to reviewers, “It's so user-friendly that you don't need to read the directions. And the digital display is large and bright making the numbers easy to read,” one person said.

Amazon

To buy: Greater Good Food Scale, from $7 (originally $10) at amazon.com

The Greater Good scale is another flat option with tons of rave reviews, and its price starts at just $7 right now. Score it in pink, white, black, red, blue, or even green — regardless of its appearance it’ll accurately measure anything in whichever metric you choose. It’s also quite small, it’s 8 inches long, 6 inches wide, and just over half an inch thick.

With nearly 93,000 perfect ratings, shoppers love that this product is accurate, high functioning, and still affordable. “The scale is small and fits easily in the cabinet in between uses,” a user said.

Since this scale, along with the Etekcity model, is flat, they’re super easy to clean with a quick wipe. They’re ideal if you’re looking to use it for everyday recipes or for coffee, since it has enough space to place smaller bowls on top for easy measuring.

Amazon

To buy: Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale, $13 at amazon.com

If you think you’ll use a scale more for baking, a raised option might be your go-to. That’s because the display is separated from the scale, making it easier to read if something is on top. This Amazon Basics option is a good place to start — it’s still small and thin at 8.25 inches long, 7 inches wide, and1.25 inches thick, but you’ll still get a platform to place bowls on and a LED display that even curves down to help you read it from above.

“This is a hefty scale that will handle even large bowls,” a shopper wrote about the shape, adding that it’s accurate and consistent too. Shoppers call out that they use it for baking, and even for finicky, high volume recipes like sourdough. “It has made my sourdough journey so much better. If you bake, get this scale, you won't regret it,” a second said.

Amazon

To buy: Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $10 (originally $15) at amazon.com

One final scale worth checking out is another raised option, this one with a more rounded shape and a taller platform. The Ozeri scale will be your best bet for those higher-volume recipes because of this design. The display comes out further from the weighing platform, plus it’ll weigh anything up to 11.25 pounds.

“I mainly use it for baking, and [it] is easy to clean and can hold a large baking bowl,” a reviewer said, adding that they also like that the platform has a slightly raised edge to keep free-weighed ingredients from falling off. With 69,000 other five-star reviews, this might just be the scale for you, too.

If you don’t have a kitchen scale, now’s your chance. Wth prices starting as low as $7, there’s a scale out there for everyone.

