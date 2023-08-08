These 8 Bestselling Tools Are Game-Changers for the Grill, and They’re All Under $20

Grilling: It's a rite of passage in the summertime. If you're not taking advantage of the art of outdoor cooking, you're missing out. And in order to really make all of your favorite foods the right way you need the right tools.

That's why we went ahead and found a ton of bestselling options to take your grilling to the next level. From skewers, to burger presses, to basting brushes, and more, you'll have everything you need to be the star of your next family barbecue. And the biggest bonus of all is that they're all under $20.

Bestselling Grilling Tools Under $20 at Amazon

Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper

Amazon

Everyone needs a cleaning brush, and this sleek option from Cuisinart has a whopping 7,700 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper called it a “BBQ Pro's Best Buddy,” with other customers saying that it's the best grill brush they’ve found. And much of this praise can be attributed to the brush’s smart design. The top of the brush features stainless steel bristles that are arranged in opposite angles for maximum friction as you scrub. Plus there’s a nice scraper built in at the top. And, it comes with a sleek, smooth stainless steel handle that’s easy to hold. It’s the perfect option if you want a durable brush that truly does it all for just $10.

Daily Kisn 17-Inch 2-Piece Grill Tong Set

Amazon

Everyone needs a set of tongs — in fact, they are probably one of the most used grilling utensils. Right now is a great time to get a new pair if yours are worn-down, since this set of two is at its lowest price in the past month. They’re extra long to help keep your hands far away enough from the hot grill, and because you get two, you can dedicate one for meat and one for vegetables. You can also score just one tong for roughly half the price, too.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press

Amazon

If you love to cook burgers, this burger press is the perfect option to take your craft up a level. It’ll help you get perfect standard-sized burgers and sliders, as well as help you form stuffed patties, whether you’re filling it with cheese, dips, onions, or other flavorful ingredients. There are three pieces: A 4.5-inch base to place the meat into, and a press to flatten the patties. You’ll also get a smaller 2.5-inch base to make smaller sliders, too. All of the pieces have a nonstick coating to ensure nothing gets stuck to them. It also makes them easy to clean.

MalloMe 5-Piece Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Set

Amazon

I recently used a tool just like this to make s’mores in the grill — it was so much easier than having to set up a whole campfire to make them..They make it easy to toast marshmallows one by one for the perfect level of toastiness each time above the grills grates. They have two prongs, so you won’t lose any rogue marshmallows as you toast. Plus each roasting stick is long enough to keep your hands safe from heat.

Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper

Amazon

This is the scraper you want to grab if you need to clean stuck-on marinades or ancient bits of meat off your grill grates. It has a classic scraper located at the top to get bigger bits, but the real power comes from the bristles. They’re thicker in order to provide more friction, and aligned in three separate rows to cover more surface area. The handle for the brush is also at an angle, so you can push a bit more weight into each movement for better scrubbing. With over 11,100 perfect ratings and a 45% off discount, it’s tough to pass up.

Victoria Rectangular Cast Iron Meat Press

Amazon

A cast iron press is a grilling must, ideal for ensuring steaks, fish, bacon, and more cook evenly and make contact with your grill. This one is made from cast iron and weighs in at just under 2.5-pounds, so it does most of the pressing on its own, helping you achieve sear marks with little effort on your part. The press also has a textured bottom, which’ll help keep ingredients from flipping as you press. One Amazon shopper wrote that this was the “perfect addition to the grill.”

Jomverl 12-Piece Stainless Steel Barbecue Skewer Set

Amazon

If you have any plans to make kebabs, you need this set of skewers. Included are 12 stainless steel skewers perfect for layering up meat, vegetables, or smaller ingredients like shrimp on the grill. Since they’re stainless steel, they’ll last for ages and you don’t have to soak them like wooden ones. You won’t lose any meat on them either, since the stainless steel material is smooth enough for ingredients to slide right off. They’re 14-inches long, with a twisted area to help remind you to leave space at the bottom to hold as a handle. At less than $1 apiece on sale, these are a must-buy right now.

Hotec 2-Piece Basting Brush Set

Amazon

Part of good barbecue is having good barbecue sauce, and these basting brushes can help you apply it to anything you’re grilling, from chicken to fish, or even to vegetarian options like tofu. This set of two brushes is made from silicone, and shoppers love them for more reasons than one. According to reviews, they help distribute sauce easily, they don’t shed any hairs or fibers, and they’re easy to clean. And don’t worry that they’re made of silicone — according to the brand they can be safely used up to 660℉ without melting.

