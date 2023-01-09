On this list, you’ll find thermometers that meet these criteria as well as other user needs, such as reliability and efficiency. Read on to learn what makes the ThermoPro TP20B the best overall option, plus our picks for the best long-range wireless grill thermometer, best infrared, best waterproof, and more.

Thermometer technology has changed just slightly since the 1980s, moving on from the original probe or instant-read designs. The newest digital wireless offerings can help anyone get their cooking right with threshold settings, timers, and other alerts. With many wireless thermometers on the market today, it takes someone familiar with the subject to know what sets the best models apart. According to Carey Bringle , owner and pitmaster of Peg Leg Porker Brands in Nashville, it’s “braided metal cables on the probes, a clip for the ambient probe, and definitely WiFi connectivity.”

When I first started cooking, one of my daily tasks was cooking eight to 10 beef roasts for prime rib service each night. Get it wrong, and you’ll pay dearly for your mistake for at least a week. But the only monitoring tool at my disposal was an ancient, hazed-over, out-of-calibration meat thermometer probably designed using a slide rule. It taught me several lessons, like how to not lose track of time, how to read a temperature through a haze of baked-on grease, and how to add seven degrees to the displayed temperature on the fly.

Best Overall ThermoPro TP20B Wireless Meat Thermometer Amazon View On Amazon View On Buythermopro.com View On Home Depot Pros: It has a great range of 500 feet, and it’s extremely easy to set up, use, and clean. Cons: There’s no app connectivity, and the wires tangle easily. Our top pick isn’t necessarily the thermometer with the most connectivity, app features, or probes, and it isn’t even genuinely wireless. We judged it on what it delivers for the price, and the TP20B does bring quite a bit to the table at an approachable price point. It has two probes, so one can monitor two pieces of food, or you can put one in the food and use the other to measure ambient temperature. Instead of Bluetooth or wireless connectivity, the probes connect to a transmitter, which links to a receiver with a range of 500 feet. The large, backlit controls are easy to read, and the unit comes pre-programmed with USDA-recommended temperatures for various types of meat that you can customize to your liking. It’s reliable, steady, easy to use, and won’t break the bank. Price at time of publish: $61 Number of Probes: 2

2 Accuracy: +/- 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit

+/- 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit Maximum Temperature: 716 degrees Fahrenheit

716 degrees Fahrenheit Wireless Range: 500 feet

Best Value NutriChef Smart Wireless Grill Thermometer 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com Pros: It’s compact, affordable, and has a reasonable connection range. Cons: The color-coded identification beads slide around, and some find the notification sounds to be a bit much. The NutriChef is compact, has a reasonable range, and costs about $20. It’s not going to win any awards for its complexity and richness of features, but it is a reliable thermometer for grilling or baking at a price that few would argue with. The unit’s size adds difficulty to reading the display, but the Bluetooth app eliminates that problem. With two probes, you can monitor multiple food items or use one to monitor the ambient temperature of your grill or oven. Each probe has a color-coated bead at each end of the wire to keep track of which probe is monitoring what, and the app has customizable presets for target temperatures. Price at time of publish: $20 Number of Probes: 2

2 Accuracy: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit

+/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit Maximum Temperature: 482 degrees Fahrenheit

482 degrees Fahrenheit Wireless Range: 328 feet outside, 100 feet inside

Best Splurge MEATER Block Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Meater.com Pros: It’s stylish and provides tremendous versatility in monitoring your cook. Cons: It’s a pretty hefty price tag for a set of thermometers, and the probe size can present challenges in thinner pieces of food. If you’re going to treat yourself, the MEATER Block combines tech with aesthetics. The bamboo block is a stylish kitchen addition and the basis for the system to operate, functioning as a controller, charger, wireless bridge, and Bluetooth connection. The block holds four probes, each with dual sensors, one for the food and the other for ambient temperature. Each probe has its own channel in the app, allowing for individual control and monitoring for different ingredients or different temperatures of doneness. As the probes have unique connectivity, no wires are involved, making this set an excellent option for rotisserie cooking. For wireless range, the Block supports 165 feet in wireless mode and 10 feet in standalone mode. The app can be set up for alerts and gives you greater control over your recipes. Price at time of publish: $350 Number of Probes: 4

4 Accuracy: +/- 1 degrees Fahrenheit

+/- 1 degrees Fahrenheit Maximum Temperature: 212 degrees Fahrenheit probe, 527 degrees Fahrenheit ambient

212 degrees Fahrenheit probe, 527 degrees Fahrenheit ambient Wireless Range: 165 feet

Best Waterproof Inkbird IRF-4S Remote Wireless Thermometer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: It’s rechargeable with long battery life, and the display is easy to read, even in extremely bright or low-light conditions. Cons: Both the wires and the case are a bit fragile for the price. The Inkbird is a four-probe system that’s not afraid of being caught in the rain. Each probe wire has a braided sheath for extra protection, which link to the transmitting unit and, in turn, the wireless remote. There’s no Bluetooth or WiFi necessary; instead, it uses RF technology for communication. The backlit display allows you to easily read the temperatures, even in direct sunlight or low-light conditions. The unit comes with customizable presets that store changes when powering off. For those who like to do something besides stay near the grill when cooking, the Inkbird has a range of 1500 feet, allowing you to move around without losing connection with the probes. Price at time of publish: $76 Number of Probes: 4

4 Accuracy: +/- 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit

+/- 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit Maximum Temperature: 250 degrees Fahrenheit continuous, 482 degrees Fahrenheit short term

250 degrees Fahrenheit continuous, 482 degrees Fahrenheit short term Wireless Range: 1,500 feet

Best with Multiple Probes Thermoworks Signals BBQ Alarm Thermometer 4.8 ThermoWorks View On Thermoworks.com Pros: It works in stand-alone mode or with an app that allows you to view your cooking history. Cons: It’s expensive and somewhat complicated to set up. ThermoWorks makes practical, reliable tools for people who depend on them. The same company that produces the popular Thermapen ONE probe thermometers brings this four-probe wireless system to the party. One probe is dedicated to monitoring ambient temperature, while the other three can monitor individual temperatures of food items or something as complex as monitoring a whole hog barbecue. With Bluetooth, WiFi, and cloud technology, the app stores your cooking data so you can review everything from minimum and maximum temperatures to the cooking alerts you’ve set. For cooking without WiFi or Bluetooth, the unit is also fully functional as a stand-alone device. Price at time of publish: $191 Number of Probes: 4

4 Accuracy: +/- 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit

+/- 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit Maximum Temperature: 572 degrees Fahrenheit

572 degrees Fahrenheit Wireless Range: 95 feet

Best Infrared ThermoPro TP30 Digital Infrared Thermometer Gun Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s very user-friendly with an easy-to-read display. Cons: Some reports show it doesn’t operate well at ambient temperatures below freezing, and the housing is brittle. The TP30 is a different animal than the others reviewed here in that it measures the surface temperature of an object or substance using an infrared laser. This reading can be particularly useful in testing hot liquids, fryer oil, the temperature of your grill grates, and even whether a pan is hot before you pick it up. The TP30 has a fast response time, approximately 500 ms, and an accuracy of 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit variation. Multiple modes are available for those who need to track their readings, including one that will give you the minimum, maximum, and average between the current test and the last. The 12:1 distance spot ratio takes a larger sample area the farther from the target you are, providing a larger sample for reading. Price at time of publish: $23 Number of Probes: 1

1 Accuracy: +/- 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit

+/- 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit Maximum Temperature: 1,022 degrees Fahrenheit

1,022 degrees Fahrenheit Wireless Range: Best measured at a distance of 7.87 inches (20 centimeters)