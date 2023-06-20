Whisks come in many shapes and forms, including balloon — the standard. If you’ve set out to replace your traditional balloon whisk, we have outlined our favorites. We’ll also get into the best nonstandard whisks, like Danish dough, coil, mini, flat, and spiral varieties, which can make tasks like perfect lump-free gravy, sourdough bread , poached eggs, or even cocktails much easier. No matter the type of whisk you need, professional chefs weigh in below.

Whisks are everyday kitchen utensils used in almost every home and professional kitchen. In fact, you probably have one in your kitchen right now. They're a handy tool for whipping up your signature Sunday morning pancakes , stirring a quick vinaigrette, and more. But they’re not one-size-fits-all.

Best Overall Oxo Good Grips 11-Inch Balloon Whisk 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Beallsflorida.com Pros We love the thoughtful and ergonomic design of this whisk. Cons The wire of this whisk is slightly stiff and doesn’t offer much flex. If you only buy one whisk, make it this one. It’s a perfect size, not too big or small, making it the go-to whisk for almost any task. Plus, the length is comfortable enough to control without putting too much elbow grease into it. We love the grippy silicone handle — no more slippery handles — and it’s durable enough to withstand whatever task you put it through, whether tough doughs or vigorous whipping. When you’re done with it, toss it in the dishwasher for a quick cleanup. There’s a reason this whisk is a favorite of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Chef Katie Briggs, freelance chef of Eclectik Domestic in Philadelphia and West Philly Bunny Hop, a mutual aid project seeking to provide access to food to the West Philadelphia community, is one of those chefs. She often reaches for her OXO Good Grips Balloon Whisk for whipped coffees, a quick mayo, and more. Briggs loves the stainless steel design because it gives more volume when whipping, and when you’re as busy as Briggs, time is of the essence. Price at the time of publish: $11 Dimensions: 11 x 2 inches

Best Silicone Sur La Table Silicone Whisk Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table Pros This whisk is flexible and durable at the same time, plus it’s perfect for nonstick pans. Cons The stainless steel handle can get hot quickly. While stainless steel whisks may be the most popular choice, a silicone-coasted whisk is heat resistant and perfect for delicate nonstick cookware because it protects against scratching. We like this particular one because it pairs the flexibility of silicone with the durability of stainless steel. Unlike many other silicone whisks, this model has the head securely attached to a stainless steel body, so there’s no chance the silicone “wire” will pop out after a few uses. At ten inches, it’s an excellent size for a myriad of tasks, and we think it’s a great addition to any kitchen tool lineup. The only downside of the full stainless steel handle is that it can heat up fast. Price at the time of publish: $14 Dimensions: 10 x 2.5 inches

Most Versatile Material Kitchen The Air Whisk View On Materialkitchen.com Pros This whisk is so versatile due to its unique design and perfect handle. Cons This whisk is expensive comparatively. This whisk is unlike any other with its unique shape. Instead of the traditional balloon shape, the wires don't overlap each other, but rather bend back to create a super-tight loop. This makes it versatile since it combines several whisk styles to complete many specialized tasks efficiently. The small loops allow it to incorporate more air and achieve emulsifications quicker, and the balanced handle gives you enough power without being unwieldy. We also appreciate its flat bottom so it can stand independently, eliminating drippy messes on countertops. While versatile and unique, it is pretty pricey compared to the other whisks on this list. If you only reach for a whisk to make occasional weekend pancakes, it might not be worth the extra dollars. Price at the time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 11.5 x 2.5

Best Mini GIR Stainless Steel Mini Whisk GIR View On Amazon View On Gir.co Pros We love this whisk’s compact size and wide balloon design. Cons It isn’t very well-balanced. This 8-inch whisk is small but mighty. The balloon end is larger than other mini models, and the shape is very wide, giving it stability. It’s perfect for small saucepans or scrambled eggs for one. The small size also makes it great for small hands, so everyone can lend a hand in the kitchen. Do note the handle is heavier than the whisk end, so it can easily topple out of a bowl. Price at the time of publish: $10 Dimensions: 8 x 2

Best Flat Tovolo Stainless Steel 10-Inch Sauce Whisk 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros This whisk is perfect for sauces because it can easily scrape the bottom of the pan and get into corners. Cons The steel handle isn’t very comfortable. A flat whisk is great for incorporating sauces, and we think this model is the best of the best. The slightly bent loops create a slope perfect for wide pans and can easily be maneuvered to scrape up every last bit of browning. Plus, all the loops are in a line at the tips, so getting into even the tightest corners is easy, and they don’t bend as easily as other whisks, so they can handle the toughest of sauces. The whole whisk is incredibly durable stainless steel, but it’s not the most comfortable handle material. Price at the time of publish: $11 Dimensions: 12 x 2.4 inches

Best Danish Dough Zulay Kitchen Danish Dough Whisk Large Hand Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros The unique shape is sturdy, and dough doesn’t stick to it. Cons This whisk isn’t very versatile. If a Danish dough whisk is new to you, let us explain. Its design is nothing like a traditional whisk; it’s round and flat, with smaller, concentric circles within the outer circle. At first glance, it’s hard to imagine it works well for dough, but this model’s sturdy, paddle-like structure is perfect for whipping even the stiffest dough into shape. And unlike a balloon whisk, you don’t run the risk of making a formidable club as there’s no interior space for ingredients to collect. Its three-ring design ensures ingredients won’t be overmixed. The only downside is that it is a bit of a unitasker — it’s best for doughs but not much else. Price at the time of publish: $10 Dimensions: 13 inches

Best Coil Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Sauce Whisk Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros This whisk is comfortable to use and has the perfect coils for sauces. Cons We felt like the arm of this whisk was a bit fragile. Similar to a flat whisk, a coil whisk is excellent for sauces. However, this unique design performs best with sauces and purees that benefit from a bit of aeration. We like its tight but not too rigid coils that flex with your pan and help you work enough air into your sauce. The head is positioned at the perfect angle to give an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to hold and provides the most power with the least effort. Its smaller head is also great for smaller batched tasks like marinades, where you can easily stick it into a mason jar or small bowl to whisk together. We just wish the arm that connects the handle to the head was thicker and more durable. Price at the time of publish: $13 Dimensions: 11 inches

