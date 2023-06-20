What to Buy Kitchen Tools The Best Whisks to Whip Any Recipe Into Shape Hello, fluffy pancakes, pillowy eggs, and velvety whipped cream. By Nick DeSimone Published on June 20, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food and Wine / OXO Whisks are everyday kitchen utensils used in almost every home and professional kitchen. In fact, you probably have one in your kitchen right now. They're a handy tool for whipping up your signature Sunday morning pancakes, stirring a quick vinaigrette, and more. But they’re not one-size-fits-all. Whisks come in many shapes and forms, including balloon — the standard. If you’ve set out to replace your traditional balloon whisk, we have outlined our favorites. We’ll also get into the best nonstandard whisks, like Danish dough, coil, mini, flat, and spiral varieties, which can make tasks like perfect lump-free gravy, sourdough bread, poached eggs, or even cocktails much easier. No matter the type of whisk you need, professional chefs weigh in below. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Oxo Good Grips Balloon Whisk at Amazon Jump to Review Best Silicone: Sur La Table Whisk at Amazon Jump to Review Most Versatile: Material Kitchen The Air Whisk at Materialkitchen.com Jump to Review Best Mini: GIR Mini Whisk at Amazon Jump to Review Best Flat: Tovolo 10-Inch Sauce Whisk at Amazon Jump to Review Best Danish Dough: Zulay Kitchen Danish Dough Whisk Large Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Coil: Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Sauce Whisk at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Spiral: Fox Run Spiral Spring Whisk at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Oxo Good Grips 11-Inch Balloon Whisk 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Beallsflorida.com Pros We love the thoughtful and ergonomic design of this whisk. Cons The wire of this whisk is slightly stiff and doesn’t offer much flex. If you only buy one whisk, make it this one. It’s a perfect size, not too big or small, making it the go-to whisk for almost any task. Plus, the length is comfortable enough to control without putting too much elbow grease into it. We love the grippy silicone handle — no more slippery handles — and it’s durable enough to withstand whatever task you put it through, whether tough doughs or vigorous whipping. When you’re done with it, toss it in the dishwasher for a quick cleanup. There’s a reason this whisk is a favorite of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Chef Katie Briggs, freelance chef of Eclectik Domestic in Philadelphia and West Philly Bunny Hop, a mutual aid project seeking to provide access to food to the West Philadelphia community, is one of those chefs. She often reaches for her OXO Good Grips Balloon Whisk for whipped coffees, a quick mayo, and more. Briggs loves the stainless steel design because it gives more volume when whipping, and when you’re as busy as Briggs, time is of the essence. Price at the time of publish: $11 Dimensions: 11 x 2 inchesDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Silicone Sur La Table Silicone Whisk Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table Pros This whisk is flexible and durable at the same time, plus it’s perfect for nonstick pans. Cons The stainless steel handle can get hot quickly. While stainless steel whisks may be the most popular choice, a silicone-coasted whisk is heat resistant and perfect for delicate nonstick cookware because it protects against scratching. We like this particular one because it pairs the flexibility of silicone with the durability of stainless steel. Unlike many other silicone whisks, this model has the head securely attached to a stainless steel body, so there’s no chance the silicone “wire” will pop out after a few uses. At ten inches, it’s an excellent size for a myriad of tasks, and we think it’s a great addition to any kitchen tool lineup. The only downside of the full stainless steel handle is that it can heat up fast. Price at the time of publish: $14 Dimensions: 10 x 2.5 inchesDishwasher-safe: Yes Most Versatile Material Kitchen The Air Whisk View On Materialkitchen.com Pros This whisk is so versatile due to its unique design and perfect handle. Cons This whisk is expensive comparatively. This whisk is unlike any other with its unique shape. Instead of the traditional balloon shape, the wires don't overlap each other, but rather bend back to create a super-tight loop. This makes it versatile since it combines several whisk styles to complete many specialized tasks efficiently. The small loops allow it to incorporate more air and achieve emulsifications quicker, and the balanced handle gives you enough power without being unwieldy. We also appreciate its flat bottom so it can stand independently, eliminating drippy messes on countertops. While versatile and unique, it is pretty pricey compared to the other whisks on this list. If you only reach for a whisk to make occasional weekend pancakes, it might not be worth the extra dollars. Price at the time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 11.5 x 2.5Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best Mini GIR Stainless Steel Mini Whisk GIR View On Amazon View On Gir.co Pros We love this whisk’s compact size and wide balloon design. Cons It isn’t very well-balanced. This 8-inch whisk is small but mighty. The balloon end is larger than other mini models, and the shape is very wide, giving it stability. It’s perfect for small saucepans or scrambled eggs for one. The small size also makes it great for small hands, so everyone can lend a hand in the kitchen. Do note the handle is heavier than the whisk end, so it can easily topple out of a bowl. Price at the time of publish: $10 Dimensions: 8 x 2Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best Flat Tovolo Stainless Steel 10-Inch Sauce Whisk 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros This whisk is perfect for sauces because it can easily scrape the bottom of the pan and get into corners. Cons The steel handle isn’t very comfortable. A flat whisk is great for incorporating sauces, and we think this model is the best of the best. The slightly bent loops create a slope perfect for wide pans and can easily be maneuvered to scrape up every last bit of browning. Plus, all the loops are in a line at the tips, so getting into even the tightest corners is easy, and they don’t bend as easily as other whisks, so they can handle the toughest of sauces. The whole whisk is incredibly durable stainless steel, but it’s not the most comfortable handle material. Price at the time of publish: $11 Dimensions: 12 x 2.4 inchesDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Danish Dough Zulay Kitchen Danish Dough Whisk Large Hand Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros The unique shape is sturdy, and dough doesn’t stick to it. Cons This whisk isn’t very versatile. If a Danish dough whisk is new to you, let us explain. Its design is nothing like a traditional whisk; it’s round and flat, with smaller, concentric circles within the outer circle. At first glance, it’s hard to imagine it works well for dough, but this model’s sturdy, paddle-like structure is perfect for whipping even the stiffest dough into shape. And unlike a balloon whisk, you don’t run the risk of making a formidable club as there’s no interior space for ingredients to collect. Its three-ring design ensures ingredients won’t be overmixed. The only downside is that it is a bit of a unitasker — it’s best for doughs but not much else. Price at the time of publish: $10 Dimensions: 13 inchesDishwasher-safe: No Best Coil Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Sauce Whisk Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros This whisk is comfortable to use and has the perfect coils for sauces. Cons We felt like the arm of this whisk was a bit fragile. Similar to a flat whisk, a coil whisk is excellent for sauces. However, this unique design performs best with sauces and purees that benefit from a bit of aeration. We like its tight but not too rigid coils that flex with your pan and help you work enough air into your sauce. The head is positioned at the perfect angle to give an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to hold and provides the most power with the least effort. Its smaller head is also great for smaller batched tasks like marinades, where you can easily stick it into a mason jar or small bowl to whisk together. We just wish the arm that connects the handle to the head was thicker and more durable. Price at the time of publish: $13 Dimensions: 11 inchesDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Spiral Fox Run 5829 Spiral Spring Whisk Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Great for delicate tasks and easier to store. Cons The handle of this whisk can feel unbalanced and too big. This spiral whisk is perfect for going from your kitchen to your bar cart — it’s ideal for blending cocktails, especially ones with egg whites. And in the kitchen, this spiral whisk is great for more delicate tasks where brute force isn’t the right angle. Some spiral whisks are too unwieldy and can make a mess, but we love this spring's more rounded shape and less spacious design of this spring combined with the thick wire. It’s also great for shallow prep bowls. And because its spirals are much smaller, it’s not as clunky to store. Price at the time of publish: $10 Dimensions: 9 x 2Dishwasher-safe: Yes Our Favorite The OXO Good Grips 11-Inch Balloon Whisk is our top choice in whisks — it hits all metrics, making it the ideal whisk for every kitchen. In addition, the Material Kitchen The Air Whisk takes a little bit from every kind of whisk and strikes the perfect balance to make it superb for almost any task. Factors to Consider Type There are a few different types of whisks commercially available, each suited to specific tasks. Balloon whisks, the type most of us picture when we think of whisks, is the most common and versatile. You can get away with only owning a balloon whisk and still being able to execute all whisking tasks pretty well. That said, some specialized whisks will yield better results or make your life easier. Spiral whisks, for example, are perfect for sauces. The wide, flat bottom perfectly incorporated roux into milk for velvety bechamel with much less work than a balloon whisk. They’re also great for mixing cocktails. Flat whisks are also good for sauces and can double as a scooper for delicate items like dumplings or fish. Silicone whisks are best for nonstick and allow you to whisk more vigorously without the risk of scratching your cookware. Finally, Danish dough whisks aerate high-moisture doughs without overmixing. What type of whisk is best for you depends on what you plan to use it for, but like many other types of kitchen utensils, it doesn’t hurt to have a few types on hand for whatever recipe or technique might come up. Material You’ll usually find whisks made of either metal or a type of plastic and silicone. Metal is more durable but can rust or bend. It’s also unsafe for some types of cookware or surfaces. Silicone and other plastics are less durable and prone to breaking, but they’re more flexible and can easily morph to fit many more types of cookware or bowls. Silicone is ideal for nonstick surfaces like pans or air fryers since it won’t scratch the coating. Size Depending on the size of your cookware and the tasks you plan to do, you should snag a few different sizes of whisks. Smaller whisks can easily get into the corners of pots, while larger whisks are better for big batches. Additionally, small whisks give you more power and control with minimal flex, perfect for very thick items or tasks like incorporating milk into a roux for a bechamel where you want to whisk quickly. A large whisk can make things like whipping stiff peaks in egg whites or making whipped cream much easier with their more significant area. Frequently Asked Questions Which is better: stainless steel or silicone whisk? Both materials are considerable; you’re getting a good-quality whisk. However, each material is better suited for specific tasks and conditions. Silicone is easier to clean, more flexible, and lighter than stainless steel, but it tends to break easier and often can’t take the higher heat steel can. So if you know you’ll be whisking butter cubes into boiling hot caramel, then silicone probably isn’t for you. In that case, stainless steel is better. But if you’re whisking in a high-sided pot with an angular corner at lower heats, stainless steel just can’t measure up to the flexibility of silicone. What is the best whisk for scrambled eggs? The best pan for eggs is a nonstick pan, so given their delicate coating, plastic or silicone will be your best bet here. Even if you tend to whip your eggs in a bowl before pouring them into the pan, silicone is still ideal since it can provide gentler mixing and a better overall texture in the finished product. You can still make scrambled eggs successfully with a metal whisk; just be sure not to overwhip them, and always mix them in a bowl before going into your nonstick pan. What type of whisk is best for batter? Most batters, especially pancake batter, are best when not over-mixed. If your batter contains wheat flour, over-mixing develops gluten. And while gluten is what makes a crusty loaf of bread delightfully chewy, it’s, unfortunately, what ruins pancakes, cakes, and muffins by making them tough and stodgy. To thoroughly incorporate your ingredients without overmixing, you want a whisk that will give you the highest payoff with each stroke, so you don’t have to mix as hard. This is where stainless steel’s rigidity pays off; it doesn’t bend or flex like silicone and can quickly cut through the batter, so you won’t need to stir it as much to get that perfect consistency. Our Expertise Nick DeSimone is a food writer and professional cook with nearly a decade of restaurant experience. During that time, Nick has used countless whisks in pastry and savory cooking, so they have first-hand experience with the quality and longevity of these products. Nick also spoke to chef Katie Briggs, a fellow culinarian whose resume boasts a James Beard Women in Culinary Leadership award, years of professional cooking experience, and numerous pop-ups and restaurant work.