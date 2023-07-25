What to Buy The 10 Best Whiskey Glasses, According to a Master Blender Our list includes expert-recommended glassware picks, plus tips on getting the most out of every dram. By Melissa Vogt Melissa Vogt Melissa has been writing in the food and wine industry for more than a decade. She contributes to local and national publications as a California Wine Appellation Specialist, with certification through the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) at the Advanced Level 3. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food & Wine / Amazon Whether you’re pouring whiskey from a favorite decanter or straight from the bottle, it’s always best to serve top-notch whiskey in a glass that will properly highlight the spirit. When browsing this list, you’ll want to consider the shape, style, and weight of the glass. There’s also a personal element of individual taste that plays into choosing the best whiskey glass. “It depends on your personal preference and how complex you want the taste and smell,” says Alex Thomas, Bushmills Master Blender. If you like to enjoy whiskey neat, opt for a more traditional whiskey glass that’s tulip-shaped; wider at the bottom for room to breathe, and tapered at the mouth. For those who like to enjoy their whiskey neat, on the rocks, or mixed in a cocktail, Old Fashioned-style glasses offer versatility. We’ve also included a great sour glass pick, too, for classic cocktail aficionados. Below, find our expert-recommend picks for the 10 best whiskey glasses, plus a few helpful tips on how to get the most out of your favorite bottle. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Glencairn Crystal Whisky Glass at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Schott Zwiesel Whiskey Nosing Glass at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Crate and Barrel Hatch Rocks Glass at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Double-Walled: Norlan Whisky Glass at Amazon Jump to Review Best Crystal: Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rocks Glass: Riedel Crystal Rocks Glass at Amazon Jump to Review Best Minimalist: Luigi Bormioli Top Class Beverage Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Huckberry Whiskey Peaks The Rockies at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Gifting: HomeWetBar Engraved Glencairn Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Whiskey Sours: Riedel Crystal Sour Glass at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Glencairn Crystal Whisky Glass, Set of 4 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target As Thomas says, “Glencairn did a good job making glassware for us whiskey lovers.” After nearly 20 years of experience in the spirits business, Thomas recommends the Glencairn Whisky Glass as her top pick. “I love the Glencairn because the size of the opening at the top is reasonably small, but the base of the whiskey is breathing in the bottom. When you put it to your nose for the first time, all of those aromas are encaptured in the glass. When you breathe them in the first time, the aromas are all released.” She adds: “In an open glass, I find the aromas escape, and you’re not getting the embodiment of the whiskey. You’re not getting all the aromas in one go.” For whiskey connoisseurs who like to sip slowly, the Glencairn will make the experience all the more enjoyable. Backed by Thomas’s expert recommendation, we tip our hat to the Glencairn. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: GlassCapacity: 6 ouncesQuantity: Set of 4 Best Splurge Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Whiskey Nosing Glass Amazon View On Amazon These splurge-worthy glasses combine the shape and style of the Glencairn with a crystal composition for a sophisticated, heightened whiskey-tasting experience. To properly taste whiskey in a Glencairn-shaped glass like this pick, Thomas says, “Just sit back and let it breathe. All of your senses are coming alive at that point, so you are breathing it in through your nose and letting it sit on your palate, and then sipping it to let your taste buds get the full aromas and taste profile that way.” These glasses are gorgeous, perfectly sized for your hand, and have a seductive weight. We love the design of this glass because it brings out the very best bouquet, strengthening the complex aromas like vanilla and baking spices that come from the barrel aging in fine whiskeys. Despite their crystal composition, their durable construction and sturdy base make them top-shelf dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $84 Material: CrystalCapacity: 10.9 ouncesQuantity: Set of 6 Best Value Crate and Barrel Hatch Rocks Glass 4.5 Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Our best-value pick comes at a very affordable under-$10 price point with a stately look and feel. While this rocks glass is not crystal, it shows off a cut-crystal style with a classic etched diamond pattern. It’s short and stout, making this a good option for those who enjoy their whiskey on the rocks since it can perfectly fit a single, large ice cube. This is always preferable when enjoying whiskey on the rocks because the ice melts slowly and eliminates heavy dilution. Overall, the look and feel of this etched glass is classy, and you can’t beat the affordability. These are perfect for at-home happy hour gatherings. Price at time of publish: $5 Material: GlassCapacity: 11 ouncesQuantity: Sold individually Best Double-Walled Norlan Whisky Glass 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Norlanglass.com View On Totalwine.com The Norlan Whisky Glass is partly designed by master distiller Jim McEwan, who has been a prominent figure in Islay whiskey for 60 years. The modern style of this glass is immediately attractive, and the design offers tons of functionality. This is a double-walled glass that keeps your whiskey at the perfect serving temperature — a good feature for those who enjoy their whiskey slowly. The inside shape is also tapered appropriately to amplify the aromatics. We picture these beauties in an outdoor setting, as their double-wall construction keeps them at a good temperature and makes them durable. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: GlassCapacity: 5.9 ouncesQuantity: Set of 2 Best Crystal Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Set of 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Waterford When the spirited occasion calls for crystal glassware, look no further than this elegant set from Marquis by Waterford. These stylish glasses sport a unique cut-crystal pattern, come in a set of four for your favorite couples’ date nights, and look lovely in your bar collection. While the crystal composition and distinct etched design make this set hand wash only, it’s well worth the care if what you’re seeking is a vintage look for your home bar cabinet — they evoke a bit of 1950s noontime spirits in the office kind of vibe. The 11-ounce size also makes this glassware set great for whiskey-based cocktails. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: CrystalCapacity: 11 ouncesQuantity: Set of 4 Best Rocks Glass Riedel Crystal Rocks Glass, Set of 2 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target There’s no denying the reliability of the Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Rocks Glass. Riedel has been crafting fine glassware for decades, and drinks experts agree that the Riedel hype is warranted. In this collection of Drink Specific Glassware, Riedel has crafted a variety of glasses for every occasion. The Rocks Glass is made with just that in mind: ideal for serving spirits on the rocks. There is good weight on these glasses in their bottom-heavy style, and their durability makes them dishwasher safe. We love the look and feel of the ribbed design and the ease with which you can hold this glass in one hand — perfect for sipping and party mingling simultaneously. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: GlassCapacity: 9.98 ouncesQuantity: Set of 2 Best Minimalist Luigi Bormioli Top Class 12.25 oz Beverage Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Luigibormioliusa.com For a simple, modern aesthetic with no frills, we recommend the Luigi Bormioli Top Class Beverage Glasses. These understated glasses are made of lead-free crystal and feature a very sleek design. They’re thin but durable, hold up to 12.25 ounces, and offer a lot of versatility if you’re looking for a whiskey glass that can double for other beverages like water, cocktails, and spritzers. Unlike other whiskey glasses, the bottom of these glasses is not thick, which gives them a less-bulky style feel. Their delicate style begs for a floral-accented tablescape set with simple dishware. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: CrystalCapacity: 12.25 ouncesQuantity: Set of 6 Best Design Huckberry Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Huckberry Simply put, these glasses are fun. The inside of these double-walled glasses features a topographic impression of the Rocky Mountains. They’re whimsical and practical, great for gifting, and offer quality in their durable composition. We picture this set for the adventure-seeker who likes to wind down at the end of a strenuous physical day with a nice bottle of whiskey and good friends beside a well-lit fire. These glasses get extra points because they’re lightweight while still being durable and dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: GlassCapacity: 11.5 ouncesQuantity: Set of 4 Best for Gifting HomeWetBar Oakmont Engraved Glencairn Glasses Amazon View On Amazon Pair our overall best whiskey glass pick, recommended by Thomas, with a personalized engraving for the ultimate in whiskey gifting. This duo of glasses offers all the form and function and intensified aromatics and flavors through the glass design of the Glencairn glass, but with a more personal touch. Choose from six designs with two lines of text featuring monograms and names. Keep in mind, these glasses are hand-wash only to keep the personalized engraving intact. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: GlassCapacity: 6 ouncesQuantity: Set of 2 Best for Whiskey Sours Riedel Crystal Sour Glass, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's The Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Sour Glass is for you if you’re a whiskey traditionalist and prefer classic cocktails like a whiskey sour. The whiskey sour is one of the most beloved sour cocktails and has been a staple since the Prohibition Era when the whiskey sour’s popularity soared. In a traditional whiskey sour, whiskey, lemon juice, sugar, and a dash of heavily shaken egg white come together in a small, rounded glass with a stem. We love the Riedel Drink Specific Glassware collection, and their Sour Glass hits all the right marks with its wide base, delicate stem, rounded cup, and flared lip for easy sipping. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: CrystalCapacity: 7.65 ouncesQuantity: Set of 2 Factors to Consider Material Glass will have a longer life in your glassware collection because it is more sturdy than crystal; it's also a better option for those who use whiskey glasses frequently and want something that will hold up over the years. For those who may not use whiskey glasses as often and prefer something more delicate, crystal is an appealing option because it offers a shinier, sparkling appearance and often comes with beautiful etching. Crystal glassware also makes a great gift for newlyweds or spirits connoisseurs. Size A great whiskey glass will open up the aromas and flavors, and like a great wine, can truly be appreciated when sipped from the right style of glass. For this reason, whiskey glasses tend to be small, holding approximately 6-12 ounces; keep in mind that many of these glasses are designed to give the whiskey some breathing room in the glass, so never fill a whiskey glass to the top. The point of fine whiskey glassware is to allow the whiskey to release its aromas and flavors, and enjoy small amounts of it sipped slowly and in appreciation. Maintenance and Care Most whiskey glasses are dishwasher safe, although we recommend hand-washing crystal glasses because they are more delicate; too much washing (in the dishwasher) can erode any etching on a finer crystal. Bartenders recommend hand-drying whiskey glasses with a microfiber towel to eliminate any streaks and water spots. Make sure to use mild, unscented dish soap, whether in the dishwasher or by hand, because strong-scented soaps can linger and affect the aromas and flavors of your whiskey. Frequently Asked Questions What is the ideal temperature for serving whiskey? For the most enjoyment of the flavors and complexity in whiskey, drink it at room temperature between 60-65° F. This will allow the distinct taste of the grains used in the whiskey mash to shine; it also allows the barrel aging notes to come through on the palate. Remember to sip slowly to take it all in. Does the strength of the whiskey dictate the ideal glass shape? The answer is yes. According to Thomas: “If it was a very strong whiskey, you can open up the glass a bit more so you get less of the intense flavor profile that doesn’t overpower your senses. If you add a bit of water or ice, that’s easier for you to open up the whiskey to allow the delicate aromas to come out, so you don’t necessarily need to have the space enclosed.” What is the difference between crystal and glass whiskey glasses? Crystal is an enhanced form of glass that is fortified with metal alloys to give a shinier aesthetic; therefore, crystal will always look more radiant. Generally speaking, the addition of metal alloys to give crystal that shine is what makes it more delicate than glass. Whether you choose crystal or glass, neither will change the taste of your whiskey (the most important factor to remember for aroma and flavor is the shape of the glass, which is fundamental to the sensory experience). Our Expertise Years of tasting and writing about food, wine, and spirits guide Melissa Vogt's research. As a tourist, Vogt seeks out the very best in local food and drink, and she's well acquainted with where to find good libations and eats in her hometown of Santa Rosa, California. Read more of her writing on her website and in Napa Valley Life, Very Napa Valley, and Wine Country This Month. As part of her research for this story, Vogt interviewed Alex Thomas, Bushmills Master Blender. When Alex was young, she lived near Bushmills and dreamed of one day working at the distillery. Today, she has reached almost 20 years of crafting whisky at this world's oldest licensed distillery.