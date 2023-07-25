Below, find our expert-recommend picks for the 10 best whiskey glasses, plus a few helpful tips on how to get the most out of your favorite bottle.

If you like to enjoy whiskey neat, opt for a more traditional whiskey glass that’s tulip-shaped; wider at the bottom for room to breathe, and tapered at the mouth. For those who like to enjoy their whiskey neat, on the rocks, or mixed in a cocktail, Old Fashioned-style glasses offer versatility. We’ve also included a great sour glass pick, too, for classic cocktail aficionados.

Whether you’re pouring whiskey from a favorite decanter or straight from the bottle, it’s always best to serve top-notch whiskey in a glass that will properly highlight the spirit. When browsing this list, you’ll want to consider the shape, style, and weight of the glass. There’s also a personal element of individual taste that plays into choosing the best whiskey glass. “It depends on your personal preference and how complex you want the taste and smell,” says Alex Thomas , Bushmills Master Blender.

Best Overall Glencairn Crystal Whisky Glass, Set of 4 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target As Thomas says, “Glencairn did a good job making glassware for us whiskey lovers.” After nearly 20 years of experience in the spirits business, Thomas recommends the Glencairn Whisky Glass as her top pick. “I love the Glencairn because the size of the opening at the top is reasonably small, but the base of the whiskey is breathing in the bottom. When you put it to your nose for the first time, all of those aromas are encaptured in the glass. When you breathe them in the first time, the aromas are all released.” She adds: “In an open glass, I find the aromas escape, and you’re not getting the embodiment of the whiskey. You’re not getting all the aromas in one go.” For whiskey connoisseurs who like to sip slowly, the Glencairn will make the experience all the more enjoyable. Backed by Thomas’s expert recommendation, we tip our hat to the Glencairn. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 6 ounces

6 ounces Quantity: Set of 4

Best Splurge Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Whiskey Nosing Glass Amazon View On Amazon These splurge-worthy glasses combine the shape and style of the Glencairn with a crystal composition for a sophisticated, heightened whiskey-tasting experience. To properly taste whiskey in a Glencairn-shaped glass like this pick, Thomas says, “Just sit back and let it breathe. All of your senses are coming alive at that point, so you are breathing it in through your nose and letting it sit on your palate, and then sipping it to let your taste buds get the full aromas and taste profile that way.” These glasses are gorgeous, perfectly sized for your hand, and have a seductive weight. We love the design of this glass because it brings out the very best bouquet, strengthening the complex aromas like vanilla and baking spices that come from the barrel aging in fine whiskeys. Despite their crystal composition, their durable construction and sturdy base make them top-shelf dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $84 Material: Crystal

Crystal Capacity : 10.9 ounces

: 10.9 ounces Quantity: Set of 6

Best Value Crate and Barrel Hatch Rocks Glass 4.5 Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Our best-value pick comes at a very affordable under-$10 price point with a stately look and feel. While this rocks glass is not crystal, it shows off a cut-crystal style with a classic etched diamond pattern. It’s short and stout, making this a good option for those who enjoy their whiskey on the rocks since it can perfectly fit a single, large ice cube. This is always preferable when enjoying whiskey on the rocks because the ice melts slowly and eliminates heavy dilution. Overall, the look and feel of this etched glass is classy, and you can’t beat the affordability. These are perfect for at-home happy hour gatherings. Price at time of publish: $5 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 11 ounces

11 ounces Quantity: Sold individually

Best Double-Walled Norlan Whisky Glass 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Norlanglass.com View On Totalwine.com The Norlan Whisky Glass is partly designed by master distiller Jim McEwan, who has been a prominent figure in Islay whiskey for 60 years. The modern style of this glass is immediately attractive, and the design offers tons of functionality. This is a double-walled glass that keeps your whiskey at the perfect serving temperature — a good feature for those who enjoy their whiskey slowly. The inside shape is also tapered appropriately to amplify the aromatics. We picture these beauties in an outdoor setting, as their double-wall construction keeps them at a good temperature and makes them durable. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 5.9 ounces

5.9 ounces Quantity: Set of 2

Best Crystal Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Set of 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Waterford When the spirited occasion calls for crystal glassware, look no further than this elegant set from Marquis by Waterford. These stylish glasses sport a unique cut-crystal pattern, come in a set of four for your favorite couples’ date nights, and look lovely in your bar collection. While the crystal composition and distinct etched design make this set hand wash only, it’s well worth the care if what you’re seeking is a vintage look for your home bar cabinet — they evoke a bit of 1950s noontime spirits in the office kind of vibe. The 11-ounce size also makes this glassware set great for whiskey-based cocktails. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Crystal

Crystal Capacity: 11 ounces

11 ounces Quantity: Set of 4

Best Rocks Glass Riedel Crystal Rocks Glass, Set of 2 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target There’s no denying the reliability of the Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Rocks Glass. Riedel has been crafting fine glassware for decades, and drinks experts agree that the Riedel hype is warranted. In this collection of Drink Specific Glassware, Riedel has crafted a variety of glasses for every occasion. The Rocks Glass is made with just that in mind: ideal for serving spirits on the rocks. There is good weight on these glasses in their bottom-heavy style, and their durability makes them dishwasher safe. We love the look and feel of the ribbed design and the ease with which you can hold this glass in one hand — perfect for sipping and party mingling simultaneously. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 9.98 ounces

9.98 ounces Quantity: Set of 2

Best Minimalist Luigi Bormioli Top Class 12.25 oz Beverage Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Luigibormioliusa.com For a simple, modern aesthetic with no frills, we recommend the Luigi Bormioli Top Class Beverage Glasses. These understated glasses are made of lead-free crystal and feature a very sleek design. They’re thin but durable, hold up to 12.25 ounces, and offer a lot of versatility if you’re looking for a whiskey glass that can double for other beverages like water, cocktails, and spritzers. Unlike other whiskey glasses, the bottom of these glasses is not thick, which gives them a less-bulky style feel. Their delicate style begs for a floral-accented tablescape set with simple dishware. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: Crystal

Crystal Capacity: 12.25 ounces

12.25 ounces Quantity: Set of 6

Best Design Huckberry Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Huckberry Simply put, these glasses are fun. The inside of these double-walled glasses features a topographic impression of the Rocky Mountains. They’re whimsical and practical, great for gifting, and offer quality in their durable composition. We picture this set for the adventure-seeker who likes to wind down at the end of a strenuous physical day with a nice bottle of whiskey and good friends beside a well-lit fire. These glasses get extra points because they’re lightweight while still being durable and dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 11.5 ounces

11.5 ounces Quantity: Set of 4

Best for Gifting HomeWetBar Oakmont Engraved Glencairn Glasses Amazon View On Amazon Pair our overall best whiskey glass pick, recommended by Thomas, with a personalized engraving for the ultimate in whiskey gifting. This duo of glasses offers all the form and function and intensified aromatics and flavors through the glass design of the Glencairn glass, but with a more personal touch. Choose from six designs with two lines of text featuring monograms and names. Keep in mind, these glasses are hand-wash only to keep the personalized engraving intact. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 6 ounces

6 ounces Quantity: Set of 2