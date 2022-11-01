The 11 Best Whiskey Advent Calendars of 2022

Read on for the best whiskey advent calendars to help get a loved one (or yourself!) into the spirit of the holiday season.

One of our favorite iterations is a whiskey -filled advent calendar (or any kind of booze, if the peaty stuff isn’t your thing). These 11 whiskey advent calendar picks are packed to the brim with bespoke nips from some of the best distilleries in the country — and beyond! — for a fireside sip that is sure to bring forth a jolly holiday mood each evening. Our Best Overall whiskey advent calendar from Flaviar is a carefully-curated chest of 24 unique whiskey picks, from bourbon and rye to Australian whiskey.

One of the best things about the holiday season is just how many opportunities it presents to spoil your favorite people. If you’re looking to get a jump start on all those warm, fuzzy feelings this December, consider gifting someone a boozy advent calendar. Not only will it be a fun way to count down to the big day itself, but it will act as a thoughtful reminder of how they’re on your mind all the time — and just how well you know them.

Best Overall: Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar Flaviar View On Flaviar Flaviar has been mastering the booze advent calendar game for years, so you know everything about this experience is going to be good, from the whiskey to the packaging. Cleverly dubbed a “tasting voyage,” Flaviar’s whiskey advent calendar boasts a treasure chest of 24 different drams, each containing a carefully curated selection of bourbon, rye, Scotch, Irish, Japanese, and Australian whiskey, plus fancy extras like an embossed leather coaster, Glencairn glass, and tasting journal where you can make a note of your faves. Price at time of publish: $260 Contains: 24 x 50-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best Variety: Give Them Beer Whiskey Advent Calendar Give Them Beer View On Givethembeer.com If you know your recipient loves whiskey but are unsure of their preferred style or origin, this diverse advent calendar from Give Them Beer has the variety you need. It contains a 24-bottle selection of some of the highest-rated whiskeys out there, including top-selling brands like Johnnie Walker, Four Roses, Whistle Pig, Maker’s Mark, and Jameson. Bonus: Each pick comes in its own branded bottle (like a wax-dipped Maker’s Mark!), so if your pal is a collector, they’ll love the diversity packed into this present. Price at time of publish: $139 Contains: 24 x 50-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best Tried-and-True Classic: Jack Daniels Holiday Countdown Calendar Total Wine View On Totalwine.com Every whiskey lover knows: You can’t go wrong with a bottle of Jack. If you’re shopping for someone who has a strong appreciation for the classics or an office White Elephant where you want to appeal to a broad spectrum of sippers, look no further than this whiskey advent calendar from JD himself. This 20-day countdown bundles the best of the brand’s flavor profiles (including Tennessee Honey, Old No. 7, Gentleman Jack, and more) alongside four shot glasses for a holiday-worthy experience. Price at time of publish: $90 Contains: 20 x 50-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best Bourbon: Drinks by the Dram Bourbon & Whiskey Holiday Gift Box Cask Cartel View On Caskcartel.com Sip something special this Christmas with this curated collection of 24 hand-waxed drams, each of which has been filled to the brim with bourbon and whiskey from both boutique producers and world-renowned distilleries. Options range from rye-rich whiskey from Michter’s to small-batch bourbon from James Cree’s Cattle Ranch Whiskey, all hidden behind perforated doors that can be opened daily for a fun surprise. Price at time of publish: $300 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best American Whiskey: The Spirit Co. Americana Collection Advent Calendar The Spirit Co View On Thespiritco.com Shopping for someone with major patriotic pride? Snag them this Americana-themed whiskey advent calendar collection from The Spirit Co. for a U.S road trip they won’t soon forget. It’s filled with a selection of whiskey, bourbon, and rye and features makers both familiar and new, including Whistle Pig, Willet, Yellowstone Select, Kentucky Owl, and more. Bonus: The box contains a brief 101 lesson on the difference between bourbon and rye, plus two cocktails you can try if you want to mix things up (literally). Price at time of publish: $186 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best Scotch Whiskey: The Spirit Co Scotch Whiskey Advent Calendar The Spirit Co View On Thespiritco.com Scotch whiskey has a distinct and notable peaty flavor, but those who love it really love it. If that sounds like you, we can guarantee you’ll do a little jig over this whiskey advent calendar, designed to be a tour de force for all things Scotch whiskey. The 24 wee bottles included are sourced from Scotland’s finest distilleries (think: Lock Lomond, Macallan, and Glenfiddich) and have been aged to perfection (we’re talking 12-plus years!) to ensure they deliver big, complex flavors. It’s not a Christmas trip to the Scottish countryside — but it’s pretty darn close. Price at time of publish: $186 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best Japanese Whiskey: The Spirit Co. Japanese Whiskey Advent Calendar The Spirit Co View On Thespiritco.com Want to seem like the gifter in the know this holiday season? Kick off their December by opening their world to Japanese whiskey, an ever-growing (and increasingly popular) category we bet they’re dying to experience. This will be their chance to sip some of the most high-end and coveted whiskies in the world — all without having to invest in a pricey bottle or expensive two-finger pour at a bar. Another perk: Japanese whisky tends to boast a lower alcohol content than other blends, making these sips a bit more mellow and thus suitable for a newbie fan. Price at time of publish: $302 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best for Travel Lovers: The Spirit Co World Whiskey Advent Calendar The Spirit Co View On Thespiritco.com No chance to get your passport stamped this year? No problem! Consider this whiskey advent calendar your ticket around the world, allowing you to enjoy the best the spirit industry has to off, all from the comfort of your couch. Packed with 24 sips from around the world, this globetrotting collection will transport you to destinations as far-reaching as Denmark, Australia, and England to sample from award-winning distilleries. Want to lean into the experience? Pair each day’s reveal with a snack or meal from that destination for a true vacation-worthy escape. Price at time of publish: $186 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best Tasting Experience: Really Good Whisky Company Whiskey Advent Calendar Really Good Whisky Company View On Reallygoodwhisky.com If you’ve been dying to snag a seat at a whiskey tasting but have been unsuccessful, let us introduce you to the best thing you’ll buy yourself (or a friend) this year. Really Good Whiskey’s advent calendar is available in three editions — Sapphire, Emerald, and Ruby — each of which pertains to the quality and price of the sips included. But here’s the best part: No matter which you choose, you’re in for a majorly cool experience. Every day during December, you can scan the QR code on that day’s bottle to get all the need-to-know information about the dram and be walked through a guided tasting by a pro to ensure you’re picking up on all the flavors and nuances that make that pick special. It’s a history lesson and cocktail hour all in one.

Price at time of publish: From $100 Contains: 25 x 30-milliliter drams of whiskey

Best DIY: CraftyTessie Mini Liquor Countdown to Christmas Tree Etsy View On Etsy Prefer a choose-your-own-adventure approach to your holiday advent calendar? Look no further than this charming liquor tree, designed by maker Crafty Tessie on Etsy. It includes 24 circle slots to accommodate the miniature liquor bottles of your choosing, plus a cheeky star on top dubbing the whole thing “My Tipsy Tree.” It’s a great solution if you want to have a hand in curating a whiskey advent calendar to your recipient's tastes — or want an idea you can turn to year after year. Price at time of publish: From $27 Contains: 24 slots for bottles, but no liquor

24 slots for bottles, but no liquor Shipping: Now