If your home setup doesn’t have space for a bulky standalone water dispenser, fret not. We’ve found a few compact countertop models and portable jugs ideal for camping trips or lounging by the pool . We even found a genius water cooler that keeps your pet's water bowl fresh and full. Read on for the best water coolers to stay hydrated at home.

Whether you’re working from your home office or meal-prepping in the kitchen, it’s important to stay hydrated. If you thought water coolers were only meant for the office, think again. A water cooler provides clean, fresh drinking water for your household, and many options can filter your tap water . The best water coolers can heat and cool water, which saves time brewing coffee and tea. Water coolers also help you stay motivated to drink plenty of water from your favorite insulated bottle .

Best Overall Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros With three temperatures to choose from and a convenient bottom-loading design, this water cooler is super user-friendly. Cons The hot water setting takes about twenty minutes to heat up. For offices or families, the Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler is a well-designed water dispenser with plenty of features to make loading and dispensing water seamless. The three temperature settings dispense cold, hot, and room temperature water, and the hot water spigot features a child-safety lock, which protects children from spills and accidental burns. The bottom-loading design makes refilling the cooler easy, avoiding the need to pick up and flip a heavy water jug. Switches on the back of the cooler allow you to turn on the hot and cold water settings as necessary, and a self-cleaning cycle keeps build-up and bacteria from getting in your water. Thanks to its ease of use, this gets our vote as the best overall pick. Price at time of publish: $173 Dimensions: ‎12 x 13 x 41 inches

‎12 x 13 x 41 inches Capacity: 3-5 gallons

3-5 gallons Number of Temperatures: 3

Best Value Igloo Hot & Cold Top-Loading Water Cooler Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros The small footprint and affordable price point of this water dispenser make it a great option for a variety of settings. Cons Top-loading water coolers like this one can be cumbersome to refill. At $150, the Igloo Top Loading Hot and Cold Water Cooler is a more affordable option for small spaces and budgets. The top-loading design makes for a smaller footprint, allowing this cooler to fit easily into tight kitchen or office spaces. This dispenser has two temperature settings, hot and cold, and the hot water spigot includes a child-safe button. As an additional safety and energy-saving feature, there are switches on the back of the cooler that turn temperature control settings on and off. Plus, a handy removable drip tray prevents messes or puddles. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: ‎12.5 x 13 x 38.75 inches

‎12.5 x 13 x 38.75 inches Capacity: 3-5 gallons

3-5 gallons Number of Temperatures: 2

Best Splurge Brio Moderna Self-Cleaning Touchless Water Cooler Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros This bottle-less water dispenser connects directly to a water source for uninterrupted use. It's also touchless. Cons The setup for this unit is more involved than some of our other picks. If you never want to deal with another heavy plastic water jug again, the Brio Moderna Water Dispenser might be the solution. This unit connects directly to under-sink pipes to create an uninterrupted flow of water. The dispenser includes a three-part filter, cleaning sediment and filtering for great-tasting water. The hot and cold settings on the dispenser are customizable to your temperature preferences, and the LED buttons on the front are easy to use and highly responsive. This unit also has a self-cleaning setting to prevent any build-up. The included installation kit, while slightly more complicated than a typical water bottle-style dispenser, is quite user-friendly. Price at time of publish: $480 Dimensions: 15.6 x 12.2 x 41.4 inches

15.6 x 12.2 x 41.4 inches Capacity: Connects directly to a water source

Connects directly to a water source Number of Temperatures: 3

Best for Camping YETI Silo 6 Gallon Water Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Ace Hardware Pros This highly insulated water dispensing cooler is perfect for outdoor settings away from a power source. Cons Once filled, this cooler is a bit heavy and is better suited for car camping or glamping setups. For camping, poolside hangs, and other outdoor settings where a plug-in water dispenser won’t work, the Yeti Silo keeps water cold and easily dispenses from a spigot at the bottom of the cooler. At sixteen pounds before it’s filled with water, this cooler is heavy, which makes it better for car camping trips where it won’t be constantly moved around. The spigot on this unit is durable and pours quickly, but can also be blocked off while in transit or if you want to use the Silo as a regular cooler. Price at time of publish: $300 Dimensions: 15.5 x 16 x 18 inches

15.5 x 16 x 18 inches Capacity: 6 gallons

6 gallons Number of Temperatures: 1

Best Top-Loading Avalon A1 Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros The water spigot on this dispenser are paddle-style, which allows users to fill bottles and cups with just one hand. Cons The filling area on this dispenser is small, which limits ease of use for larger bottles and cups. Another top-loading option, the Avalon A1 Top Loading Water Cooler has a small footprint and straightforward heating and cooling options. This unit does not feature a filtration system, but the dispensing system, which uses paddles instead of spigots, allows users to simply press and fill their drinking glasses and water bottles. This handy feature is good for families, especially those with young children. Power light lets you know when water is being heated or cooled, and users say this unit is quiet and unobtrusive. Switches on the back of the unit allow you to control the hot and cold settings. Price at time of publish: $138 Dimensions: 14.3 x 14.5 x 46.5 inches

14.3 x 14.5 x 46.5 inches Capacity: 5 gallons

5 gallons Number of Temperatures: 2

Best Bottom-Loading Primo Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon Pros This dispenser gets the hottest of our picks, with a top temperature of 188°F. Cons There’s no self-cleaning cycle on this unit. For a bottom-loading dispenser without extra bells and whistles, the Primo Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser is our top pick. This unit feeds water into tanks in the upper part of the dispenser, heating and cooling it to the specified temperature, then dispensing it at the touch of a button. The cold water tank is 3 liters, a sizable tank that rarely runs out of water. The hot water tank is smaller, at just a single liter, but the water gets to 188°F, the hottest of all our picks. This makes it super convenient for making a quick morning cup of coffee or tea. The hot water side does include a safety lock that prevents children from spilling on themselves. Price at time of publish: $356 Dimensions: 12.2 x 14.2 x 41 inches

12.2 x 14.2 x 41 inches Capacity: 5 gallons

5 gallons Number of Temperatures: 2

Best Countertop Brio Top Loading Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros This countertop unit has all the features of larger floor dispensers without a larger footprint. Cons This unit isn’t compatible with larger 5-gallon coolers. If your home or office lacks the space for a standalone water cooler, this countertop unit fits into smaller corners and atop tables. It’s designed to accommodate a 3-gallon water jug, which makes it a great choice for individuals and couples who don’t go through quite as much water. It offers hot, cold, and room-temperature water options for all kinds of beverages, as well as child safety locks. Though it lacks the heating and cooling capabilities of some of our larger choices, the stainless steel body looks sleek on your countertop, plus the drip tray keeps things tidy. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 15 x 17.5 x 20.5 inches

15 x 17.5 x 20.5 inches Capacity: 3 gallons

3 gallons Number of Temperatures: 3