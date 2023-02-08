We’ve rounded up 17 gorgeous, durable, and washable rugs for every room in your house and the space outside it, too. After all, you’ll need a space to kick back and relax during those summer cookouts . The hardest part will surely be choosing a color and a pattern.

If you’re unsure where to start your search, consider the fibers. Welch explains that any rug made from wool — including wool blends — should be cleaned by a professional. Most synthetic rugs are washable (able to be spot-treated, if not always machine washable). Although natural fibers are often favored as a luxury choice, Welch says synthetic rugs are a smart buy for entryways or households with pets and kids.

“When we hear the word ‘washable,’ we often associate that with cheap-looking. But you can get a rug with a luxury aesthetic that’s also washable,” says design expert Mikel Welch . There are now countless options for beautiful rugs that are also durable (read: can handle foot traffic, spills, and your robot vac). While a handful of washable rug companies have good name recognition, you can now buy washable rugs from more traditional decor and design companies.

Finding the right rug for your space can feel like a magical experience. When chosen with care, a rug can brighten a space, make it feel cozy, or tie a whole room’s decor together. But if you like to entertain — or just do a lot of living in your living spaces — you’re probably also considering ease of care. Luckily, there are tons of durable, beautiful options available when it comes to finding the best washable rugs for those busy areas of your home.

Ruggable Riviera Stripe Outdoor Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Good luck finding another washable, outdoor-compatible rug that looks custom-made for such a nice price! This steal from Ruggable is large enough to carve out a space for a deck or dining furniture, and it’s strong enough to withstand summer’s worst, from rain to spilled lemonade. It also looks great indoors, too. A downside you may want to consider when it comes to very large sizes, like the 9 x 12-foot option: Ruggable’s rugs are fitted to a removable rug pad, which some customers find tricky or unwieldy to handle when it comes time to wash. Price at time of publish: $719 Material: Polyester chenille

Polyester chenille Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 9 x 12 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Lahome Bohemian Floral Rug Amazon View On Amazon This lush, richly colored rug is a maximalist’s design dream come true — and yep, it’s machine washable. Reviewers praise it not just for its durability, but for its ultra-soft texture, making it a great choice for a playroom or any area where bare feet tend to gather. Check out the lighting references to see how the color will present in your home. Some customers have commented that the colors are starker than they were expecting. Price at time of publish: $81 Material: Undisclosed synthetic fibers; listed as “faux wool”

Undisclosed synthetic fibers; listed as “faux wool” Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 5 x 7 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Threshold Textured Pet Rug Target View On Target At under $20, this petite rug is a bargain — perfect for placing under your pet’s food and water, or for use as an entryway mat. It’s machine washable, but can be spot-cleaned for quick fixes. It’s not the most durable rug on our list, however, as customers note that after multiple washes, the latex backing starts to disintegrate. But for a low-cost, easy-to-replace option? Can’t beat it. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Polyester with latex backing

Polyester with latex backing Style: Woven flat pile

Woven flat pile Sizes: 34 x 20 inches; runner also available

Ruggable Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Runner Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com A true statement piece if we’ve ever seen one, this colorful, busy rug is a collaboration between iconic designer Iris Apfel and Ruggable. It’s available in multiple formats, including round, but we think the runner would be tops in a plant-filled entryway or a bright and cheery kitchen. The chenille fabric makes for a plush feeling underfoot, but that luxury comes at a cost: Ruggable’s options tend to be on the pricier side than some of our other picks. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: Polyester chenille

Polyester chenille Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 2.5 x 7 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Uphome Pom Pom Round Floral Rug Amazon View On Amazon This whimsical rug would be perfect underneath a round dining table, but its nonstick latex backing makes it a good fit for more high-traffic areas, too. The floral design is pure joy — it’ll make you think of springtime all year long. Every color option is great, but we’re partial to the yellow, which would fit right in with a vintage, eclectic design scheme. Although the tasseled edges are a fun touch, they do make long-term durability a little dicey. Be sure to use the gentle cycle whenever washing, and skip the tumble dryer for this one. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Polyester and velvet

Polyester and velvet Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 5.3 feet round; more sizes available

Vibe by Jaipur Living Taos Area Rug Rugs Direct View On Rugs-direct.com The combination of cream and dark slate gives this versatile neutral a little edge — perfect for making a statement you won’t grow tired of in six months. Go ahead and unfurl this one in your highest-traffic areas. The edges have extra reinforcement to minimize unraveling and curling. To make it truly non-slip, though, you’ll need a rug pad, which is sold separately. Price at time of publish: $720 Material: Polyester

Polyester Style: Low-pile Moroccan

Low-pile Moroccan Sizes: 9 x 12 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Jonathan Y Indoor/Outdoor Rug Amazon View On Amazon This incredibly durable rug can handle Mother Nature’s worst as well as all the spills from your next cookout. It can be cleaned with detergent and a scrub brush, then hosed right off. For regular maintenance, you can also use a broom to sweep it, thanks to the low-pile fibers that won’t trap crumbs, dirt, or lawn debris. There’s a handful of neutral-adjacent colors to choose from, and they’re all resistant to sun-fading over time. A word of caution, though: This rug is a bit slippery, so be sure to use a rug pad underneath, or consider placing it in a lower-traffic area. Price at time of publish: $177 Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 9 x 12 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Gorilla Grip Faux Fur Rug Amazon View On Amazon A pink faux sheep’s pelt rug isn’t for everyone… but that’s why this rug comes in so many different colors! Although real fur pelts are not machine washable (or washable, period), this luxurious-feeling budget buy can be tossed in the machine without fear of shedding or losing fibers. Because of its bulky size, it may not fit in home washing machines — and customers have noted the backing is thin, which may matter if you plan on spending a lot of time standing or sitting on it. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Faux fur with rubber backing

Faux fur with rubber backing Style: Faux fur

Faux fur Sizes: 3 x 5 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Although this quietly stylish rug comes in a bevy of sizes, we think the 2 x 3-foot version is ideal. Can’t you just picture it at your kitchen sink? Like most of Ruggable’s washable rugs, the detachable pad is sold separately, which will increase the total cost. That said, this rug is a keeper when it comes to longevity and performance: the darker hue and pattern will hide a lot of secrets until it’s time for a wash! Price at time of publish: $119 Material: Polyester chenille

Polyester chenille Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 2 x 3 feet

Surya Cobb Runner Rugs Direct View On Rugs-direct.com Machine washable? Check. Dark colored to hide dirt and mud? Check. Designed with a timeless pattern? Machine-woven in Turkey? Available in plenty of sizes and shapes? Check, check, check. This richly-hued burgundy rug would be brilliant in any dining room — and it comes in a handful of different sizes to accommodate your space. Price at time of publish: $500 Material: Polyester, cotton, and jute

Polyester, cotton, and jute Style: Low-pile Persian

Low-pile Persian Sizes: 6.7 x 9 foot runner; more sizes and shapes available

Hook and Loom Chester Eco Cotton Striped Rug Hook and Loom View On Hookandloom.com This nautical striped rug will feel right at home in the entryway of a seaside cottage or summer getaway. Its blend of cotton and polyester is sourced sustainably, making it an eco-friendly option. Unfortunately, due to the cotton, you should expect the rug to shrink after the first wash. Hook & Loom suggest planning on 4% in width and 8% in length loss. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Cotton and polyester

Cotton and polyester Style: Woven

Woven Sizes: 3 x 5 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Ruggable Antique Ivory Shag Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Groovy, baby! This true shag rug is machine washable, so no worries if you have a little martini mishap. With a 2-inch pile, the feel is pure luxury underfoot. A heads-up, though: Even though this pick is washable, it’s best used in living rooms and bedrooms, rather than kitchens and formal dining rooms. Ruggable offers this rug in four colors; the Antique Ivory is chic and will hide stains better than the bright Egret White option. Price at time of publish: $409 Material: Polyester and polyurethane

Polyester and polyurethane Style: Shag

Shag Sizes: 5 x 7 feet; more sizes available

nuLOOM Lia Single Rainbow Rug Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond This cheery rainbow-patterned rug is made for a nursery or playroom, but we wouldn’t blame you one bit for putting it in your dining room. The simple design makes a statement without overwhelming the space, and the recycled polyester is spill- and stain-resistant. There are only three sizes available, though, so if you’re looking for an XL rug, this isn’t a good fit for you. Price at time of publish: $127 Material: Polyester

Polyester Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 4 x 6 feet; additional sizes available

Apt2b Goodwin Area Rug Apt2b View On Apt2b.com No need to baby this sturdy rug; you can toss it in the machine on a regular cycle and hang it dry. And in the meantime, the traditional pattern will keep spills and dirt a secret. There are plenty of size options available, but be aware: each dimension is slightly off, according to Apt2b’s true size chart. Price at time of publish: $358 Material: Polyester

Polyester Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 8 x 10 feet; more sizes and shapes available

Safavieh Bordered Sisal Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon Welch recommends sisal rugs for making an outdoor space feel homey, and this one is an Amazon customer favorite. Not machine washable but easy to spot-clean or hose off, it goes with a variety of decor styles, including farmhouse, coastal, and transitional. We like the 11 x 14-foot pick for creating ambiance around a barbecue. Finding the perfect one for your space may be a little frustrating, however: there are a variety of border colors, and their availability varies across sizes. Price at time of publish: $219 Material: Sisal (note: spot clean only)

Sisal (note: spot clean only) Style: Flat-woven, low pile

Flat-woven, low pile Sizes: 11 x 15 feet; additional sizes available (options vary by color)

MaxRugrs Kitchen Runner Amazon View On Amazon This runner comes in a handful of lengths so you can find the best one for your kitchen. And trust us: you’re going to want to. Not only is it machine washable, but it’s stain-resistant too, so most spills can be wiped away. Amazon customers praise its super non-skid qualities, although the color options — an intensely bright blue and a muted gray — are limited. Price at time of publish: $63 Material: Polyester

Polyester Style: Low pile

Low pile Sizes: 2.6 x 6 feet; more sizes available