Each EarthBox garden kit includes a planting box with a soil capacity of two cubic feet and a water reservoir capacity of three gallons. The kit also has an aeration screen, a water fill tube, two reversible mulch covers, one pound of fertilizer, one-pound dolomite, and four casters. Note: You have to buy the soil and plants separately.

EarthBox has numerous styles, such as the classic, which I recommend, the junior, or the root vegetable kit. The only differences are the size and shape so that you can tailor it to your space.

How EarthBox Works

Instead of a traditional in-ground garden, the EarthBox is a sub-irrigated planter. Each component plays a part. The aeration screen allows oxygen to flow and prevents root rot. The two wicking chambers get packed with soil and draw water from the reservoir to hydrate plants. The watering tubes allow you to fill the reservoir without getting your plants wet, and it also enables you to keep your plants watered for longer intervals. You can buy an automatic watering attachment that connects to your irrigation system directly from EarthBox, but I find filling the reservoirs meditative. Unless it’s blazing hot, I can go a few days between watering.

I started using EarthBox when I lived in an apartment with a roof deck in downtown Atlanta. I had no greenspace — not one square foot, even. So, I bought one after a friend strongly recommended them. As someone who had never even grown a basil plant with any success, I had no idea what I was doing, but somehow, I grew vegetables on my roof — even okra and long beans. To my surprise, the EarthBox really was so easy to use.

I just followed the comprehensive instructions included with each kit. Maintenance was otherwise typical for gardening, such as watering and ensuring the plants were disease free. When I moved into a house with a yard, I was faced with many choices, such as above-ground planters and raised garden beds. I went with raised beds made from wood that I had a fancy gardening company install, but they didn’t do the trick. The beds didn’t have the right amount of sun, and the wood got infested with termites. I had to start over again. My friend insisted I go back to EarthBox, and I listened.

Today, my garden is sprawling with three types of cucumbers, eight types of tomatoes, tons of herbs, two different melons, and a load of chilies. Once the garden was established, I now visit every other day or so to check the water and prune any plants with dead leaves. I find it is best to keep the mulch covers free of any debris so it doesn’t promote disease, and the only sprays I use for pests and diseases are copper fungicide and neem oil. After big storms, I sometimes need to rearrange vines and stems so they have more support if they’ve flopped over from the rain. Other than that, the EarthBox system is pretty hands-off until it's time to replant.

Price at time of publish: $54

Material: Food-safe plastic

Food-safe plastic Dimensions: 29 x 11 x 13.5 inches