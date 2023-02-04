These Are the Valentine’s Day Gifts Every Food Lover Needs—and They’re All Under $40 at Amazon

Think: Dash waffle makers, Truff hot sauce, Rabbit tumblers, and more starting at $10.

Published on February 4, 2023

Kitchen Valentineâs Day Gifts at Amazon Under forty dollars tout
You can say Valentine’s Day gifts are pretty synonymous with chocolates and flowers, but ask any food lover and they’ll tell you — there’s so much more. That’s great news for you because it opens up a whole world of possibilities when it comes to gifting your partner, gal pals, and any other person you simply love. And if the recipient is a big fan of cooking, we’ve got you covered with the best options to shop at Amazon

Thinking outside the box when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts isn’t hard, you just have to get a little crafty. Unsure where to start? Amazon has an entire Valentine’s Day section filled with on-theme cards, decorations, and more. And of course, that includes gift ideas, too — some we’ve even tested in-house. And the brands are so good. We’re talking fun options from Rabbit, Lodge, Truff, Dash, Nordic Ware, and more with prices starting as low as $10. 

Valentine’s Day Kitchen Gifts at Amazon

A candlelight dinner is so romantic, but it’s even nicer if you’re the one doing the cooking as a Valentine’s Day present. You can enlist these gift ideas as tools for the big night or wrap them up with a bow if your loved one is the designated chef. Either way, the receiver will be very impressed. 

One extremely popular gift idea is this Secura wine opener that unscrews corks automatically with the push of a button. It forgoes the need for a tedious manual corkscrew opener, which can leave bits of cork in the bottle, ultimately ruining the entire thing. All you need to do is remove the foil off the wine bottle, place the Secura on top and watch the cork pop out.  

Secura Electric Wine Opener

To buy: Secura Electric Wine Opener, $25 at amazon.com

Another fun find is this extremely popular Dash mini waffle maker. It’s an Amazon bestseller and is also a shopping editor-favorite. But for Valentine’s Day, the traditional round waffle just won’t do — on February 14, you’ll need this on-trend option that delivers heart-shaped waffles in a matter of minutes. It doesn’t just make traditional waffles though—you can make truly anything including red velvet waffles, hot sandwiches, hash browns, and cinnamon rolls according to shoppers.     

DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine

To buy: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker, $10 at amazon.com

And if your loved one loves hot beverages, but can’t seem to drink them fast enough, you have to get them this coffee mug warmer. It keeps tea, hot chocolate, and lattes piping for up to four hours thanks to its three heat settings. While this doesn’t come with a mug, look at it this way: It’s the perfect accessory for their tried-and-true favorite. This doesn’t come with a mug, so all they’ll need is their own to get started. 

VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer

To buy: Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer, $26 (originally $40) at amazon.com

This is just the start — there’s so much more! Browse through the rest of these under-$40 kitchen picks now before taking a peek at what other gift ideas are happening on Amazon within the Valentine’s Day section

S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

To buy: S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $28 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

To buy: Lodge Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce

To buy: Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce, $32 at amazon.com

Chef'n SweetSpot Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Maker

To buy: Chef'n Sweet Spot Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Maker, $25 at amazon.com

Deluxe Electric Fondue Maker

To buy: Good Cooking Deluxe Electric Fondue Maker Set, $35 at amazon.com 

Elimiko Couch Cup Holder

To buy: Elimiko Couch Cup Holder, $40 at amazon.com

Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate

To buy: Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate Box of Biscuits, $35 at amazon.com

1Easylife Metal Meat Shredder Claws

To buy: 1Easylife Metal Meat Shredder Claws, $24 with coupon (originally $26) at amazon.com

Rabbit Frozen Cocktail Silicone Tumbler

To buy: Rabbit Frozen Cocktail Silicone Tumbler Set, $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Nordic Ware Cast Bundt Bakeware Tiered Heart Cakelets

To buy: Nordic Ware Tiered Heart Cakelet Pan, $35 at amazon.com 

Kingbuy Plant Propagation Station Glass

To buy: Kingbuy Plant Propagation Glass Terrarium, $23 at amazon.com

Rossie Home Bamboo Bed Tray

To buy: Rossie Home Bamboo Bed Tray, $30 at amazon.com

