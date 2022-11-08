The 8 Best Vacuums of 2022

The right vacuum for you is the one that best suits you and your home’s needs. To help you narrow it down, we’ve rounded up the best vacuums for every lifestyle, considering important factors like design, suction power, weight, and attachments. We also spoke with Melissa Maker , a cleaning expert and the host of the YouTube channel Clean My Space , for additional insights. Read on to learn about our top picks, including why the Dyson Outsize+ is the winner.

Having the right vacuum makes a big difference when cleaning your floors — just like having durable scrubbing tools takes the dread out of dishwashing. If you have a vacuum cleaner that’s clunky and inefficient, it’s easy to put off weekly cleanings when it’s anything but easy or effective. However, with one that’s painless to operate, has strong suction power, and is light enough to carry from room to room, you won’t have to think twice about whipping it out to enjoy the sweet relief of spotless floors.

With attachments like the crevice tool and mini soft dusting brush, this model allows you to get into all the nooks and crannies, and the angled laser cleaner head highlights hard-to-see dust and dirt particles, so you really don’t miss a spot. While people with smaller homes or apartments will appreciate how easy it is to tuck this vacuum away in the closet, the concession is that the dustbin is on the smaller side, too, so you will have to empty it out more often.

Maker recommends this slim vacuum for those who live in smaller spaces and want great technology at a lower price point. This easy-to-maneuver vacuum doesn’t weigh much more than some handheld vacuums, but it delivers the power Dyson is known for.

Pros: This slim vacuum comes with cleaning accessories to tackle almost every area of your space and costs less than comparable products.

There’s a high-tech filtration system that captures dust and allergens, so not only will you have cleaner floors, but you’ll also have cleaner air once the job is done. As a bonus, you get several attachments that work well on different surfaces, including your mattress and stairs. While the vacuum is heavier overall, the ball design does make it more comfortable to steer.

If you have pet hair scattered throughout your house, look no further than the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete. It does a great job of picking up hair and fur with its strong suction and has adjustable cleaning modes for different floor types. Even better, this vacuum features a detangling brush roll, which prevents hair from getting all wrapped up, so you don’t have to spend extra time cleaning the object that’s supposed to do the cleaning for you.

Cons: It’s heavy, so it can be more cumbersome with stairs, and it’s on the louder side.

Pros: This powerful machine has a brush roll that detangles the hair picked up from the surface and an advanced filtration system for trapping allergens.

As you move the vacuum around your house, you’ll appreciate the bumper strip that prevents you from dinging up your walls as you go and the filtration system that traps dust and allergens resulting in cleaner, healthier air quality. While the vacuum’s dust bags have a large volume, it’s still another added expense you should account for.

This vacuum features an LED-lit power brush ideal for high-pile carpeting and a 180-degree rotating attachment suitable for smooth, hard floors. The machine automatically adjusts its suction power when moving between wood and carpet, but you can also use your foot to toggle between six different speed settings if you want to control things manually. There are extra accessories like a crevice nozzle integrated right into the canister, so you don’t have to worry about storing or keeping track of them.

A handheld vacuum should be easy to tote around for targeted messes, and this one checks that box weighing just 2.6 pounds. Speaking of tackling specific spots, the vacuum does an outstanding job for those hard-to-reach areas around the house thanks to its good suction, a slim nozzle that rotates 180 degrees, a crevice tool you can extend out, and a built-in cleaning brush you can flip up or down. It’s also the perfect device to clean your car’s floor mats and seats after road trips and outdoor adventures. The only drawback is that it takes about four hours to charge and only has a runtime of about 15 minutes, so it’s best for quick spot vacuuming.

Cons: It doesn’t have the best battery life, so it needs to be charged often.

The self-emptying function is just the start of its user-friendly features. This model allows you to create a map and schedule for which rooms to clean and at what times, picks up where it left off if it needs a break to recharge, offers cleaning suggestions based on the season, and works with voice commands. It also seamlessly moves from carpet to wood by self-adjusting between dual brushes and its height depending on the floor.

Add another level of convenience to your robot vacuum by getting one that empties itself. This robot vacuum disposes of all the particles it's collected in a station designed to hold up to two months’ worth of cleanings, so you can let it do its thing for longer. A taller docking station means that it will take up more living space, but the time-saving aspect makes up for it.

The robot vacuum stands slightly under three inches tall, so it can easily slide under cabinets, beds, and other low furniture for a more thorough cleaning throughout the house. The device doesn’t offer a ton of fancy smart features, like being able to control it via voice or an app, but it offers efficiency at a reasonable price.

New to robot vacuums? This fuss-free model is great for novices. Even with its good suction strength, this robot vacuum has a low noise volume, meaning you won’t be bothered as it’s moving around the house. Thanks to its BoostIQ technology, the device knows when it’s moving from carpet to hard floor or vice versa and changes its power accordingly without any adjustment required on your part.

Along with its versatility, another pro about this vacuum is that it’s bagless, so you don’t have to shell out for those over time. Plus, you still get a completely sealed HEPA system that captures almost all dust and allergens. As far as upright vacuums go, this one is fairly light, which makes it a bit more unstable, particularly if you have the canister detached and set on the floor.

This model functions well as an upright vacuum thanks to swivel steering, plus it does double-duty because you can “lift away” the main canister and use it with the five-foot long hose to clean in more places, such as around door frames, under furniture, and on upholstery. You can also go from deep carpets to wood floors since you can switch the brush roll on or off.

Pros: This bagless, upright vacuum is easy to control and has a detachable, portable pod that offers even more cleaning possibilities.

Maker is partial to Dyson vacuums because she appreciates how much research and development goes into each product. “Their vacuums don't lose suction, they filter dirt and shoot out clean air, and they are constantly innovating,” she says. “Indoor air quality, ease of use, tool selection, and battery life are all things I think about when it comes to cordless vacuums, and I have yet to find a better brand.”

Maker owns the Dyson Outsize+ and recommends it to anyone with a larger home. “It can handle a lot of dirt before it has to be emptied, provides a powerful runtime of up to 120 minutes, and has excellent filtration,” she says.

This Dyson kicks things up a notch with modern features, including a laser cleaner head that reveals all that hidden dirt and pet hair (you might be shocked to see) and a digital display with a runtime countdown and useful maintenance alerts. It’s heavier than other cordless vacuums but considering it’s still not bulky or burdensome, it’s a small price to pay considering everything else you get.

Pros: You get the benefits of going cordless plus a long runtime and a larger bin with this technologically advanced vacuum that’s excellent for cleaning the whole house.

Our Favorite



The Dyson Outsize+ is our best overall pick due to its combination of power, convenience, and high-tech features. If you have a smaller home, we recommend the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, which still delivers excellent results at a lower price.

Factors to Consider

Design



When looking at different vacuum designs, Maker says consumers should consider ease of storage and access: Where will you store it? Do you have room to store something of this size? Can you charge it where you want to hang it? Will it be easy to reach and use regularly, or will I have to find space in a closet and dig it out all the time?

Additionally, Maker says to think about how easy the vacuum is to empty (since the easier it is, the more frequently you’ll do it) and whether or not the bin is the right size for your space. “A small bin wouldn't make sense to clean a large home since you'd have to empty it a couple of times during the clean,” she says. Households with pets should also consider a vacuum with a larger bin capacity, as pet hair piles up quickly.

Maker also recommends factoring in what will be the easiest to use based on your body. “Some people have trouble with a trigger activation button due to a mobility issue,” she says. “If that's the case, a push button to turn it off and on would make the most sense.”



Floor Type



If you’re investing in a vacuum, be sure it’s suitable for the types of floor in your home. Vacuums with stiff bristles and a bristle/beater bar may be great for deep-cleaning carpet, but you’ll want one with a soft brush, a beater bar you can switch off, or no beater bar at all for wood flooring to prevent scratches. It’s common to find vacuums with different attachments for various floor types because they allow you to use one device in all areas of your home.

Weight



Depending on their type, vacuums can weigh between two and 20 pounds. A vacuum’s weight is important to consider because it helps you determine how easy it will be to transport the device from place to place. Generally speaking, upright vacuums are on the heavier side, while handheld and cordless stick vacuums tend to be lighter. Canister vacuums are technically heavy, but when using one, the canister that contains the motor stays on the ground while you move the hose around.

Suction Power



Strong suction power is key to a great vacuum. “Online reviews should tell you the aggregate sentiment of a vacuum's suction after using it for a while, and I always use this as a gut check to give me hints on what to investigate,” Maker says. “Budget brands lose suction over time and throughout a charge if the vacuum is cordless. Much like a car, it comes down to the motor of the vacuum and how well-designed that is and secondly, how well maintained that is, so ease of maintenance is important for good design.”

Attachments



You can find vacuums with a range of special attachments and features, including tools for cleaning different floor types (for example, carpet versus hard floor), getting into small crevices and corners, dusting, extending the vacuum’s reach, and more. Maker says you should ask yourself whether a vacuum’s tools make sense for your space and your needs, like how a mini motorized head would be ideal if you have carpeted stairs or pets. Sometimes manufacturers sell the same type of vacuum with fewer attachments included for a lower price.

Frequently Asked Questions What’s the best type of vacuum? For Maker, the answer is a good-quality cordless vacuum. “I found vacuuming to be infinitely easier with a cordless model and gave up my canister vacuum several years ago when cordless models became more powerful,” she says. “They are slimmer, easier to store and maneuver around the house, and more accessible. I find myself using my vacuum daily, whereas with the corded models, it felt like a whole to-do, and I was more reliant upon a broom."

Based on her personal experience, Maker thinks robot vacuums are limited in terms of what they can offer and function as more “in-between big cleans” vacuums. She says, “I still think we have to do a lot of prep work to have them work optimally, which I don't think is ideal.”

Do cordless vacuums work as well as corded ones? It’s tricky to make a sweeping generalization about cordless versus corded vacuums because Maker says not all cordless models are created equal. “It is my experience that budget brand cordless vacuums don't work as well,” she explains. “Suction, filtration, and battery life are always going to be the challenge.” That said, Maker has had great results with her Dyson cordless vacuums. “Cordless vacuums have greatly advanced in their capacity, runtime, and features, and in my experience. My regular use of the Outsize+ never leaves me yearning for my old canister — or upright, for that matter.”

How much does a vacuum cost? Vacuums costs anywhere from $100 all the way up to $1,000 or more. It’s important to remember that a handheld vacuum is generally not going to cost as much as an upright, canister, or cordless stick vacuum but could be a sizable trade-off in terms of usability, runtime, and suction power.

How long can you expect a vacuum cleaner to last? In terms of your vacuum cleaner’s longevity, Maker says maintenance is crucial. “Vacuums are motorized, and if the motor overheats, like a car, we can run into performance issues,” she says. “A vacuum overheats when the filter is dirty, and the bin isn't emptied regularly.” She recommends emptying the bin before it hits the max fill line, cleaning your vacuum tools and bin a couple of times per year, and checking the filter. “My vacuums have lasted me several years when maintained this way."

“A good vacuum should last you five to 10 years. My grandmother had a vacuum that was probably from the '60s and lasted more than 30 years,” Maker says. “It was all metal and probably could have gone through a natural disaster and still survived. I don't think we live in that world anymore.”

Our Expertise

Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing (and has left more than her fair share of messes on the kitchen floor while cooking). Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications. For additional insights, she spoke to Melissa Maker, a cleaning expert and the host of the YouTube channel Clean My Space.