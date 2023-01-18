We spoke with home organization expert Ashley La Fond , founder Of Space + Mind , to get her top picks for the best under-sink organizers in every category, from stackable plastic storage bins to sleek, expandable under-sink shelves. The mDesign Plastic Organizer Bin earned the top spot on our list for its overall versatility. Keep reading for our other top picks.

Your kitchen sink is the perfect place to store cleaning supplies , extra trash bags, and dish soap. The under-the-sink area doesn’t have to look pretty (it’s hidden behind cabinet doors, after all), but it should be highly functional. If you’ve ever knocked over five bottles of cleaning solution as you reached for a dishwasher tablet, you need an under-sink organizer.

Kitchen organization comes in two categories: There’s the aspirational sort of organization, which is all about aesthetics — think pretty woven baskets, attractive bins, and calligraphy labels. Less exciting, though no less important, is the practical sort of organization. Here, we’re all about efficiency and functionality . This sort of organization is particularly helpful for storage areas like under the kitchen or bathroom sink.

Basic and efficient: That’s what we like about the beloved homewares brand OXO. This grippy turntable doesn’t have sides, making it easy to swirl and grab whatever product you need. Worried about your stuff toppling over? OXO has got you covered with an extra deep ledge that won’t get in the way or cause chaos.

This quietly attractive option from Japanese home design company Yamazaki looks so nice, you’ll happily tote it from room to room. With a smooth wood handle and two colors to choose from — bright white or mint — it’s understandable if you almost overlook its functionality: The storage compartment is surprisingly roomy, and it’s easy to wipe down. This just may be the only storage container that’s so good looking, it’s acceptable to give as a gift.

Go ahead: Spin this baby right ‘round. With a 360˚ swivel design, you can easily reach that bottle of soap in the back of the caddy. Although it spins, it won’t slip, since the bottom is secured with non-skid feet. We love that the three included dividers are adjustable, so you can decide how big or small you want each compartment. Or remove them all for one large storage space.

This moderately-sized organizer was designed for the bathroom, but if you like it (and we bet you will), you can invest in the kitchen-specific or antimicrobial models, which retail for around the same price. The storage baskets are removable from the unit, so you can easily transfer them from under the sink; a clever design feature for beauty products and cleaning supplies alike.

Is the space under your kitchen sink tiny or very roomy? Doesn’t matter: This expandable organizer will work for you. With the capacity to grow from 15 to 25 inches, it’s easily customizable. More importantly, it’s designed with space in the center, so you can fit it around your plumbing without a big fuss. We’re already sold, but the durable metal racks with drainage holes are, quite simply, a kitchen storage dream come true.

“This versatile organizer is on wheels, so sliding it in and out is super easy,” says LaFond. She particularly likes the plastic, aerated base which drains automatically and is easy to clean. Also noteworthy? The dividers are adjustable, so you can customize each storage compartment to suit your needs, from the kitchen to the bathroom.

La Fond praises this “totally adjustable” organizer for its ability to fit around any plumbing configuration. The modular unit can be adjusted in three separate directions for a truly custom fit with an astounding amount of storage space. It even comes with a hanging basket for bristle brushes or handled sponges — but the sky’s the limit for how you use it.

So stackable! So pretty! So satisfying. These reach-in bamboo boxes are deep enough to hold bottles of soap, sponges, and towels. We love that they offer easy access without unstacking the tower; now that’s a clever design. These minimalist boxes are lovely enough to store right out in the open, so you may want to stock up and stack up.

This heavy-duty organizer is made from steel, which increases durability and gives it a more sophisticated aesthetic; it would not look out of place full of spices and condiments on your countertop, desk, or in a mud room. The bottom shelf pulls out, and the top is surprisingly roomy. The charcoal-colored finish is sleek and modern — not to mention, easy to clean.

This two-tiered organizer does it all, and for a pleasingly low price. Not only does the bottom rack slide out for easy access, but it’s also one of the only models we reviewed that has hanging hooks (so helpful for rags and cloths) and a hanging cup (perfect for brushes and sponges). Is it the fanciest, most luxe piece of storage equipment you’ll ever buy? Nope — and that’s the point.

Attractive storage units can be pricey, but the value in this under-sink organizer lies within its sturdy construction. “This chrome organizer can be installed directly under a kitchen sink making it feel like a built-in, custom solution,” explains La Fond. “Its two tiers slide out to maximize accessibility, and the top tier can be installed on the left or right side to accommodate any plumbing.” That’s about as bespoke as you can get without paying big fees to a professional contractor!

“When it comes to organization, simple products often provide the best solutions. These plastic bins do just that,” says La Fond. She notes that their narrow width makes them compatible with almost any space — and they’re stackable so you can pile them high. Either corral all your cleaning supplies in the bin and call it a day or, take this clever advice from La Fond: “Pair it with a divided spinner to store smaller items like sponges and scrubbers for the best under-sink organization.”

Factors to Consider

Dimensions

When buying an under-sink organizer, it’s important to consider the amount of space available in your unique situation. Pipes can decrease the amount of usable space, so it’s worth looking into low-profile storage units or options that can expand to move around the plumbing. Consider not just width and length, but height, too. If you buy a 2-tiered unit, ensure that the upper level is not flush with the top of your cabinet.

Design

Under-sink organizers come in many clever designs, including ones with slide-out drawers — so helpful for deep spaces — and the capacity to expand as needed. If you’re interested in expandable units, just be sure that they’ll fit under your sink at both their smallest and biggest.

Material

Most under-sink organizers are made from either metal or plastic. These materials are easy to wipe clean. Plastic is waterproof, but it’s not always as durable as metal. On the other hand, metal storage units are heavy-duty, but if they are not coated with a protective layer, they may rust if exposed to water. If you’re confident that the plumbing under your sink is tight and tidy, you may choose natural wood storage bins, which look pretty and are more sustainable.

Standout Features

A basic storage bin is always useful, but when it comes to under-sink organizers, don’t overlook added value features, like hanging hooks (amazing for rags or spray bottles), or drainage holes at the base (great for cleaning products that may get wet with use). Hanging cups can be a great place to store sponges, and removable inserts are helpful when you need to rifle around for a specific item.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best way to organize under a kitchen sink? The best way to organize under a kitchen sink is with a storage unit. Although you can build storage directly into the space under a sink, it is less expensive and time-consuming to buy a standalone unit, which is typically lightweight, durable, and easy to clean. Most include dividers as well, so you can group items according to type and usage.

How do I maximize the space under my sink? Stack and grow! The best way to boost the usable space under your sink is to invest in stackable storage units that make good use of the vertical space under your counters and sink. If space is at a premium, choose storage units with right angles (like rectangles and squares) so they can nestle into the corners, using every possible square inch. A circular unit, like a turntable, is useful for some tasks, but not an ideal space-saver.

How do I organize supplies under my kitchen sink cabinets? The best way to organize supplies under your kitchen sink is to place them into categories. Remove everything from out the sink, then group them according to use and product (for example, all of the cleaning tools, like sponges and brushes, can go together). Once you’ve created categories, you can then use a storage unit with dividers to keep every item corralled in its correct place. Psst: the hardest part is keeping everything tidy by putting it back in its correct slot after use.

How do I organize underneath my bathroom sink? The bathroom sink is prime real estate for hair tools and personal care products. A caddy storage unit that can be removed and rifled through is ideal for this space. Keep just the essentials in the caddy, and store the backup or rarely used items in a stationary storage unit or a simple lidded plastic bin.

What should you not store under a sink? It’s not a good idea to store paper products, like paper towels and napkins, under a sink. Plumbing disasters happen, but more likely are slow leaks and drips. It’s better to keep those items in a pantry or dry area. Don’t store food items under a sink, either — even if they’re in sealed containers.

Our Expertise

Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Previously a senior associate editor and social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines, Rochelle is also a culinary school graduate, and a former professional baker and line cook. In researching this article, she sought the advice of a design-minded organizational professional, as well as pulled from her own experience as an unapologetic neatnik.