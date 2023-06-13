There are many lighting options to put under your cabinets and shelves, so we’ve determined our favorites to help you choose one that will suit you and your home best. From kits that hardwire directly into your lighting circuitry to the ability to control your lights via app or Alexa, the best under-cabinet lighting is affordable, long-lasting, and illuminates your space.

Some rooms need more lighting than others, and your kitchen is definitely a place where you want to see clearly, whether you’re cooking, cleaning, or conversing with guests. Yes, overhead lighting and natural light from windows do a decent job of brightening your space, but if there’s still a lack of luminance, we recommend adding lights underneath your cabinets. “Under-cabinet lighting provides direct downlighting to illuminate countertops, shelving contents, or even highlight a beautiful backsplash or set of copper pots,” says Interior Designer Kristen Schultz of Krieglelein Design.

Best Overall Litever Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros There are two installation options, and you can customize the glow of these adhesive lights thanks to the dimmable switch. Cons You’ll need to use the included dimmer, as it doesn’t work with wall ones. This kit is our top pick because it gives you everything you need to illuminate your countertops with two installation options. It includes six bar lights to cover plenty of under-cabinet space, extension cables, screws, and self-adhesive pads, so you can choose whether you want a more simple or advanced assembly. One of the cables plugs into an outlet, and the other is an AC cable for hardwiring to a 110V circuit. Offering 2,000 lumens of brightness, this system provides the right amount of warm light for visibility and functionality but is much less harsh than other LEDs. Plus, you can adjust the brightness with the included dimmer switch. You can’t see the individual dots of brightness because of its matted cover, making for an overall effect much softer and less obvious than others. Price at time of publish: $57 Type: Tape

Tape Power Source: Electric

Electric Lumens: 2,000



Best Value Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros They adhere magnetically to steel, and the battery lasts for weeks in motion sensor mode. Cons They aren’t the best choice if you want your lights on for hours on end. Want a system that won’t hike up your electric bill? This rechargeable model has a motion detection feature that conserves energy and extends battery life by only turning it on when you’re using the space. If you’re good about remembering to turn off lights when you leave a room, you can use the on/off mode that allows you to control them. When fully charged, the lights last about three hours, so they're suitable for people who use their kitchen a few times a day as opposed to several hours a day. “I have used these lights in my three Airbnb kitchens as under-shelf lighting,” Schultz says. “They can change the color temperature; installation is a breeze via provided magnetic strips; and charging is quick and painless. I love them and recommend them to my clients.” Price at time of publish: $40 Type: Tape

Tape Power Source: Battery

Battery Lumens: 350

Best Splurge TorchStar Voice Control Smart LED Safe Lighting Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros You can control your lights through Alexa or Google Assistant, or set them on a timer through the app. Cons It’s not the best option for people who don’t want to control the lights with their smart devices, as the app offers more settings. Smart home fans will enjoy adding the Torchstar lighting system to their lineup of voice-activated nesting tools. This set functions through both voice control and a SmartLife app, meaning there are numerous ways to turn them on and off and set their timers. You can even dim them through the voice control function. Those who don’t want to rely on their smartphone can use the on-and-off switch instead. The kit includes six lighting bars with connectors on each end, double-sided tape, and five extension wires to reach a far-away outlet. Each bar produces 150 lumens, which equals 900 lumens of brightness when you use all six. Thanks to the slim design of the light bars, you can easily place them in corners and other tricky areas. Price at time of publish: $57 Type: Tape

Tape Power Source: Electric

Electric Lumens: 900

Best Hardwired Harrrrd Hardwired LED Under Cabinet Task Lighting Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros Long lasting and available in multiple sizes, these lights function directly through your light circuit. Cons Even at their dimmest, they’re still fairly bright. These under-cabinet lights connect directly to your home’s electrical system. That means you don’t have to deal with wall plugs or batteries, and your space looks cleaner without cords. There are sizes ranging from 12 to 36 inches long, and you can choose from multiple types of light, all of which offer ideal brightness for food prepping. In addition to being dimmable through existing wall light dimmers, the light bar itself is frosted, so it never looks too harsh. “These are a good option for brightness,” says Real Estate Broker Becki Danchik. “While some under-cabinet lights are used more for mood and feel, these are exceptional for functioning in the kitchen without all of the overhead lights on.” They also come with a five-year 50,000-hour warranty, ensuring your under-cabinet lights will stay bright for years to come. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: Puck

Puck Power Source: Electric

Electric Lumens: 1,250