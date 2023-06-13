What to Buy Hosting & Dining The Best Under-Cabinet Lighting to Brighten Kitchen Countertops Better lighting equals a better space. By Ariane Resnick Ariane Resnick Ariane Resnick, CNC is a leader in the realm of nutrition and special diets, helping to make healthy eating affordable and easy for all. She has cooked professionally, intermittently, for well over twenty years, and has nearly a decade of professional writing experience. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food & Wine / Amazon Some rooms need more lighting than others, and your kitchen is definitely a place where you want to see clearly, whether you’re cooking, cleaning, or conversing with guests. Yes, overhead lighting and natural light from windows do a decent job of brightening your space, but if there’s still a lack of luminance, we recommend adding lights underneath your cabinets. “Under-cabinet lighting provides direct downlighting to illuminate countertops, shelving contents, or even highlight a beautiful backsplash or set of copper pots,” says Interior Designer Kristen Schultz of Krieglelein Design. There are many lighting options to put under your cabinets and shelves, so we’ve determined our favorites to help you choose one that will suit you and your home best. From kits that hardwire directly into your lighting circuitry to the ability to control your lights via app or Alexa, the best under-cabinet lighting is affordable, long-lasting, and illuminates your space. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Litever Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: TorchStar Voice Control Smart LED Safe Lighting Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hardwired: Harrrrd Hardwired LED Under Cabinet Task Lighting at Amazon Jump to Review Best Puck Lights: Brilliant Evolution Stick-On LED Lights at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Litever Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros There are two installation options, and you can customize the glow of these adhesive lights thanks to the dimmable switch. Cons You’ll need to use the included dimmer, as it doesn’t work with wall ones. This kit is our top pick because it gives you everything you need to illuminate your countertops with two installation options. It includes six bar lights to cover plenty of under-cabinet space, extension cables, screws, and self-adhesive pads, so you can choose whether you want a more simple or advanced assembly. One of the cables plugs into an outlet, and the other is an AC cable for hardwiring to a 110V circuit. Offering 2,000 lumens of brightness, this system provides the right amount of warm light for visibility and functionality but is much less harsh than other LEDs. Plus, you can adjust the brightness with the included dimmer switch. You can’t see the individual dots of brightness because of its matted cover, making for an overall effect much softer and less obvious than others. Price at time of publish: $57 Type: TapePower Source: ElectricLumens: 2,000 Best Value Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros They adhere magnetically to steel, and the battery lasts for weeks in motion sensor mode. Cons They aren’t the best choice if you want your lights on for hours on end. Want a system that won’t hike up your electric bill? This rechargeable model has a motion detection feature that conserves energy and extends battery life by only turning it on when you’re using the space. If you’re good about remembering to turn off lights when you leave a room, you can use the on/off mode that allows you to control them. When fully charged, the lights last about three hours, so they're suitable for people who use their kitchen a few times a day as opposed to several hours a day. “I have used these lights in my three Airbnb kitchens as under-shelf lighting,” Schultz says. “They can change the color temperature; installation is a breeze via provided magnetic strips; and charging is quick and painless. I love them and recommend them to my clients.” Price at time of publish: $40 Type: TapePower Source: Battery Lumens: 350 Best Splurge TorchStar Voice Control Smart LED Safe Lighting Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros You can control your lights through Alexa or Google Assistant, or set them on a timer through the app. Cons It’s not the best option for people who don’t want to control the lights with their smart devices, as the app offers more settings. Smart home fans will enjoy adding the Torchstar lighting system to their lineup of voice-activated nesting tools. This set functions through both voice control and a SmartLife app, meaning there are numerous ways to turn them on and off and set their timers. You can even dim them through the voice control function. Those who don’t want to rely on their smartphone can use the on-and-off switch instead. The kit includes six lighting bars with connectors on each end, double-sided tape, and five extension wires to reach a far-away outlet. Each bar produces 150 lumens, which equals 900 lumens of brightness when you use all six. Thanks to the slim design of the light bars, you can easily place them in corners and other tricky areas. Price at time of publish: $57 Type: TapePower Source: ElectricLumens: 900 Best Hardwired Harrrrd Hardwired LED Under Cabinet Task Lighting Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros Long lasting and available in multiple sizes, these lights function directly through your light circuit. Cons Even at their dimmest, they’re still fairly bright. These under-cabinet lights connect directly to your home’s electrical system. That means you don’t have to deal with wall plugs or batteries, and your space looks cleaner without cords. There are sizes ranging from 12 to 36 inches long, and you can choose from multiple types of light, all of which offer ideal brightness for food prepping. In addition to being dimmable through existing wall light dimmers, the light bar itself is frosted, so it never looks too harsh. “These are a good option for brightness,” says Real Estate Broker Becki Danchik. “While some under-cabinet lights are used more for mood and feel, these are exceptional for functioning in the kitchen without all of the overhead lights on.” They also come with a five-year 50,000-hour warranty, ensuring your under-cabinet lights will stay bright for years to come. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: PuckPower Source: ElectricLumens: 1,250 Best Puck Lights Brilliant Evolution Stick-On LED Lights (Pack of 6) Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Small and convenient, these lights can be placed nearly anywhere. Cons You’ll need many to light large areas. You might have puck lights in another area of your house, but did you know you can add them under kitchen cabinets? This six-pack is our favorite because you can install them easily with the included screws or adhesive tape, control their brightness with a remote, and leave them on for long periods, thanks to their long battery life. When you can’t find the remote (it happens), simply tap the lens to turn the lights on and off. You can purchase these lights in sex of six, two, or a single one, so if you find that a full set of six wasn’t quite enough, you don’t have to buy an additional complete set to round out your area. The timer included lets you choose from 15 to 120 minutes, meaning they’re easy to keep on for the length of time you’ll need them. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: PuckPower Source: BatteryLumens: 55 Our Favorite We love the Litever Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit because it comes with the supplies to either operate the lights from a wall outlet or hardwire them to your electrical system. The dimmable lights emit a warmer glow compared to standard LED lights, which can sometimes be too harsh. Factors to Consider Type Puck Puck lights are singular circular (or oval) individual lights that come in hardwired, plug-in, and rechargeable or battery-operated options. “They cast a conical-shaped downlight pattern and must be spaced out evenly for the best effect,” Schultz says. Strip No surprise here: These lights come in a strip of length at a time. “Most people choose strip lights for their kitchens,” Schultz says. “They come in various profiles and lengths to fit under a variety of cabinets or shelves and provide consistent illumination across the entire surface.” These lights can be hardwired, plug-in, rechargeable, or battery-operated. Output Some lights are more for an ambient glow, while others can fully light an area for vision. The brightness and color temperature of under-cabinet lights vary based on the fixture. Lighting wired directly to your home’s electrical system has line voltage (120 volts), and strips that plug into an outlet have low voltage (12 or 24 volts). As far as brightness goes, look for systems that deliver 300 lumens per foot. “Under-cabinet lighting is generally bright enough to navigate a kitchen or other area if all other lighting is off, although it’s important to remember the lighting is ambient and directional and not enough to keep you from tripping over the kid's toys in the dark,” Schultz says. Frequently Asked Questions Where should I install under-cabinet lighting? There are many places in your home where this lighting works. Schultz recommends under-cabinet lighting as a must-have for the kitchen, office, laundry room, bath, or any area of the house that could benefit from ambient lighting. This can also include lighting for open shelves in kitchens, built-ins in a den or office, or even bathroom cabinets. How do you hide under-cabinet lighting wires? “The best way to hide under-cabinet lighting wires is with a cable cover,” says Danchik. “They are easy to install yourself, as they have an adhesive that will stick to the cabinet — just make sure that the cable cover runs the length of the cabinets. These covers are also easy to paint to blend with your cabinets or backsplash area.” Schultz suggests choosing your lighting during a remodel to ensure your electric capacity is aligned. How do I run power to under-cabinet lighting? You’ll only need power for lights that require a wall plug, not batteries or direct-to-circuitry. “There are numerous types of under-cabinet lights that rely on rechargeable LEDs. These do not require a power source. Other fixtures can be plugged in, although the plug may be visible unless you install a soffit to hide any wiring. The power needs of hardwired under-cabinet lights are best addressed by a licensed electrician, though,” Schultz says. Our Expertise Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet private chef, a certified nutritionist, and a lifestyle writer with two decades of culinary and literary experience, and her work has been featured in Simply Recipes, The Spruce Eats, Clean Plates, Huffington Post, Verywell, and more. For this article, she conducted market research and consulted with Coldwell Banker Warburg Real Estate Broker Becki Danchik and Kristen Schultz of Krieglelein Design. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit