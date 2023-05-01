The problem is finding a travel coffee mug that keeps the flavor of your favorite brew intact without any metallic aftertaste. Paper and plastic cups don’t come close to the efficiency, sustainability, and temperature control a durable travel coffee mug offers. We tested more than 25 travel coffee mugs, paying close attention to insulation, design, and size. We also spoke to some die-hard coffee drinkers to get their expert opinions on the best travel coffee mugs, from ceramic mugs to stainless steel tumblers. Read on to discover our editor-tested and approved picks.

There’s nothing like sipping a freshly brewed cup of coffee (or an icy nitro cold brew ) first thing in the morning — that is if you have the luxury to savor that cup before your day gets busy. For those of us with little to no time to spare, a travel coffee mug is an absolute essential. You may not be able to drink your coffee while relaxing in your favorite local coffee shop, but you will have super-hot or ice-cold coffee to fuel you through your day.

Best Overall Yeti Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Academy.com Pros: At 20 ounces, it’s large enough to hold enough coffee or other beverages to last all day long, with tough insulation to keep the temperature just right. Cons: Be careful: the MagSlider lid isn’t leakproof. Durability, size, and next-level insulation characterize the YETI Rambler Tumbler. It can handle all environments, from your office to your car, pool chair, or camping tent. Made from kitchen-grade, rust-resistant stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, your beverage will remain at the exact temperature you desire (whether steaming hot or bitter cold) for hours. The Rambler can take a tumble with its hardy construction, and the exterior won’t chip or fade from years of use. However, during an upside-down leak test, our testers noted that the mug dripped a bit, so they wouldn’t leave it loose in a bag. The magnet on the MagSlider Lid adds an extra layer of protection to keep heat or cold from escaping. During testing, we noted the Rambler’s long-lasting cool insulation, staying under 40°F for about 10 hours. It won’t sweat either, and if you spend a decent amount of time in the car, you can rest easy knowing it fits in most cup holders. Once you’re done for the day, you can throw it in the dishwasher to be ready for tomorrow. Price at time of publish: $35 Volume: 20 ounces

Twist-on, twist-off lid Dishwasher safe: Yes

Best Insulated Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Coffee Travel Mug 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Cabelas.com Pros: Our experts gave this tumbler a perfect score across all four categories, including size, design, insulation, and value. Cons: It’s difficult to open this mug with one hand. Another great name in insulated and no-sweating drinkware tech, the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler earned a perfect score from our experts. This large mug can carry hot or cold coffee or tea in any environment for extended periods — and looks good in the process. Made from stainless steel, it’s comfortable to hold, while the wide mouth facilitates easy access to add liquids and ice. On the go, the handle and exterior texture make it simple to grip. The lid can be sealed completely by twisting to prevent leakage, and it even has a red color marking inside to easily indicate if it’s fully closed. During testing, our experts noted that the lid’s super-tight seal never leaked, despite placing the mug upside-down and on its side. Given its sleek design and high performance, our testers recommend this mug for any type of liquid, hot or cold.



Price at time of publish: $27 Volume: 20 ounces

Twist-on, twist-off lid Dishwasher safe: Yes

Best Value Ello Campy Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Elloproducts.com Pros: This mug is a great size, features a stylish design, offers stellar hot and cold insulation, and is truly leakproof — all for under $20. Cons: While the lid is dishwasher-safe, the body should be hand-washed. Some of the coolest travel tumblers around, Ello products have great heat retention to keep things piping hot for hours. We especially love the Campy Stainless Steel Mug, which our experts said is great for traveling because it didn't leak a single drop during testing. It also performed very well for cold insulation, with under-40° temperatures that lasted for more than 10 hours. Pair those marks with the mug’s stylish design and comfortable cork handle, and you’ve got a perfect formula for an all-around great mug. Hikes, commutes, working from home or at the office, picnics — our experts can't envision a scenario that this mug wouldn't be useful. And under $20, it can't be beaten for value.



Price at time of publish: $19 Volume: 18 ounces

Twist-on, twist-off lid Dishwasher-safe: Lid is dishwasher-safe, body is not Food & Wine / Fran Sales

Best Splurge Kinto Day Off Tumbler 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Kinto-usa.com Pros: It provides excellent hot and cold insulation, is leakproof, and seals incredibly well, thanks to its twist-on cap. Cons: This mug is not dishwasher-safe. This high-end travel mug looks as good as it functions. It aced our usability and leakproof tests: It has a screw-on cap that ensures every drop of liquid stays in the mug (even when holding upside-down and shaking from side to side), and a slim body that's comfortable to hold. Our tester even enjoyed drinking from the mug. While the flow was a bit fast, the circular opening that spans the perimeter of the mug allows you to sip from any angle. The cap keeps the mouth area covered, so no need to worry about it coming into contact with germs as it rolls around inside your bag. Plus, it's versatile enough to use for either coffee or water, as it keeps both hot and cold drinks at your desired temperature for long periods. While this tumbler is on the pricier side, if you want an aesthetically-pleasing travel mug that works, our experts say this one is worth it. The compact size, exceptional insulation, and smart, leakproof lid design make this an all-around standout. Price at time of publish: $39 Volume: 17 ounces

Twist-on, twist-off lid Dishwasher-safe: No

Best for Car Travel Bubba Envy Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This is the ideal iced or hot drink container for the car. Cons: This mug is not leakproof. If you’re looking for a reliable, extra-large travel mug, the bubba Straw Envy Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler might be your best bet. The removable straw is nice for iced coffee, and the size is ideal for a car cup holder. The mug is spill-proof in that if you knock it over, the lid won't pop off — but the liquid will come out of the mug. While it's comfortable to hold, the lack of leak protection will certainly make a mess even if it's tipped, let alone knocked over or turned upside down. It should remain upright in your hand or a cup holder only. Despite that, this mug has incredible insulation and kept liquid cold for nearly two days. The hot water remained hot for more than three hours and even kept warm until the following day, at 22 hours. Our experts said the insulation abilities of this mug are surprisingly unmatched for the products they tested, performing better than mugs twice or three times the price. One of our testers even said that they poured an iced coffee to drive down to the beach one morning, and on the drive home, the remaining coffee was still ice-cold. Case in point: This is the ideal iced or hot drink container for the car. Price at time of publish: $40 Volume: 24 ounces

Pop-off lid Dishwasher-safe: No Food & Wine / Megan Soll

Best Leakproof Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Kohls.com Pros: This mug kept drinks insulated for nearly two days, outperforming competing options. Cons: You might want to pass if you're only looking for a travel mug that's good for cold beverages. Contigo's leak-proof mug is ideal for anyone who takes their beverages on the go, especially hot drinks. It fits in cup holders, it keeps drinks insulated for hours, and it's easy to use with just one hand if you're driving or holding something in the other. Our experts loved this mug’s Autoseal feature, where the snap seal top pops open with the click of a button. It can even help you avoid spilling your drink. As for function, it’s comfortable to hold, with a center groove that lends itself nicely to wrapping your hand around. The downside is there’s no handle or a texture to boost grip, though the color coating on the outside provides a light layer of non-slip. Price at time of publish: $24 Volume: 20 ounces

Pop-off lid Dishwasher-safe: Lid is dishwasher-safe, body is not Food & Wine / Bailey Fink

Best Collapsible STOJO Collapsible Coffee Cup 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Stojo.co Pros: This compact mug is great for backpacking and travel, or a single-serve drink while on the go. Plus, the sleek design comes in a range of colors. Cons: It’s not insulated. If you’re looking for a compact, lightweight, and convenient travel mug, the Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup With Straw delivers on all fronts. Our testers noted that the leakproof abilities are great, with an easy-to-use tab that creates a tight seal. Pair that with the mug’s sleek design, and you’ve got a winning combination. Whether you’re drinking coffee or a smoothie, simply remove the heat sleeve when you’re done, open the tab, and collapse it down. The downside is the Stojo isn’t insulated, though our testers said it was able to keep an ice-cold drink under 60°F for up to four hours. Because this mug is recommended for camping, the quick cooling time can be an advantage, so you're not sitting around waiting for boiling water to cool. Price at time of publish: $20 Volume: 16 ounces

Twist-on, twist-off lid Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Wide Travel Mug Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Fellowproducts.com Pros: This mug feels high-end and offers incredible insulation abilities, keeping drinks hot for hours. Cons: Since it doesn't fit in a cup holder, this is not a good option if you like to sip while you drive. For a reliable and secure travel mug with exceptional insulation abilities, our experts recommend the Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug. During our tests, we noted that the lid screwed on and off easily, creating a tight seal when shut — meaning no liquid was spilled when the mug was placed upside-down, on its side, or even shaken. Insulation-wise, this mug performed very well with both cold and hot liquids. For cold drinks, the ice didn't melt at all the following day. For hot drinks, the temperature dropped very slowly. Plus, the ceramic interior helped their drinks taste better and ensured the mug didn’t absorb residual odors after washing. Price at time of publish: $35 Volume: 16 ounces

Twist-on, twist-off lid Dishwasher-safe: No Food & Wine / Bridget Degnan