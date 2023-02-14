The 6 Best Tortilla Presses, According to the Pros

Considering important factors like size, material, weight, and ease of cleaning, we researched and found the best tortilla presses you can buy online. Keep reading to learn about the pros and cons of all our top picks, including our all-around favorite: the Victoria 10-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press .

While store-bought tortillas do the trick, there’s nothing quite like the taste of a freshly made tortilla . Rather than relying on whatever packaged options are available at the grocery store, using a tortilla press means you can customize them to your ideal size and thickness while saving yourself from putting in that extra elbow grease rolling tortillas out by hand. Whether you prefer corn or flour tortillas, this kitchen gadget will take your tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas to the next level.

Best Overall Victoria 10-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Food52 Pros: This tortilla press is easy to use, ergonomic, and built to last. Cons: Cleaning the tortilla press isn’t hard but does require a few steps, and it’s fairly heavy. Made from durable, proprietary Spherrous iron, this tortilla press is heavy-duty. It’s produced in a family-owned factory in Colombia, and it’s the kind of long-lasting cookware you could pass down from generation to generation since it’s resistant to breakage. The ergonomic, curved handle makes it easier to push down while you’re working; overall, the tortilla press requires minimal effort to flatten the dough. This tortilla press comes seasoned with flaxseed oil, and its textured surface helps retain that seasoning. Its textured surface and cast-iron material require a few special steps to keep it looking great, albeit they’re simple steps. Per the manufacturer’s instructions, you should wipe down the press with a dry or oiled towel, clean it with hot water and a brush, and then rinse and dry it thoroughly. Finally, you’ll need to oil it lightly with vegetable oil and wipe it dry with a paper towel. It may sound like a lot, but it’s not compared to how long it can last if you treat it right. Price at time of publish: $86 Diameter: 10 inches

Best Value Victoria 8-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s little investment for great results with this durable, more compact tortilla press. Cons: You’ll have to be okay with following the specific upkeep instructions and the heavier weight. This tortilla press is made by the same brand as our top pick but has two differences: It’s two inches smaller in diameter and constructed of regular cast iron (not the company’s trademarked iron). All of that comes together to make this press far more affordable and a great option for those new to at-home tortilla making. While not light by any means, its smaller size means it’s not as heavy as the 10-inch version, yet you still get the heavy-duty construction that makes it dependable and long-lasting, plus that signature, slightly curved handle designed for ease of use. To make sure your press stays clean and doesn’t rust, you’ll have to put in some extra effort with cleaning, fully drying, and then oiling it — same as with its bigger version. Price at time of publish: $29 Diameter: 8 inches

Best Splurge Doña Rosa x Masienda Tortilla Press DoÃ±a Rosa x Masienda Tortilla Press. View On Masienda.com Pros: You can customize your tortilla’s thickness with this versatile, thoughtfully designed, handcrafted press that comes in different colors. Cons: You’ll need to watch out for sharp edges and corners and potential paint wear. There’s an artisanal component to this modern-looking tortilla press since it's handmade in Mexico (the eponymous Doña Rosa in Oaxaca produces her presses only for Masienda), which helps justify the splurge. It comes in three different color options — white, seafoam green, and black — and a little personalization is always a plus in our book. It’s not just this tortilla press’s looks that’ll win you over, though. One of its best features is that it’s calibrated in such a way that you can control the thickness, offering you a lot of flexibility with your tortillas and other creations like dumpling wrappers. We also love the thought that went into adding the two handles on either side of the level for easy gripping and opening. When using, keep an eye out for any sharp corners or edges left from its construction, and you also may start to see paint wearing down in areas of high contact like the press lever. Price at time of publish: $95 Diameter: 9.5 x 8.75 inches (presses tortillas up to 6.5 inches in diameter)

Powder-coated, hot-rolled steel Seasoned: No

Best Authentic Verve Culture Tortilla Press 4.2 Courtesy of Sur la Table View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair Pros: This vibrant tortilla press is easy to clean and comes with a bonus napkin and a recipe booklet. Cons: It’s best for making smaller tortillas. Coming in a lovely bright red, this sturdy tortilla press is handmade by Mexican artisans using 100% recycled cast iron. It’s the smallest in size of the ones on our list, which could be a plus if you don’t have much space at home or a negative if you want to make large tortillas. However, it’s an excellent choice for street taco tortillas. While the tortilla press is the star of the show, it’s nice that this kit comes with a pretty, handmade napkin for keeping your freshly made tortillas warm until it’s time to eat plus a booklet with recipes for extra inspiration. When you’re done using the press, it’s a breeze to clean and maintain given its smooth, powder coating (which is FDA-approved). Price at time of publish: $48 Diameter: 6.5 inches

Powder-coated cast iron Seasoned: No

Central Coast Woodworks Hardwood Tortilla Press 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This beautiful, artisan-made press gets the job done and looks great on the counter in the meantime. Cons: It’s not as good for making tortillas with flour containing gluten. There’s craftsmanship and solid construction in this tortilla press, which is made using two types of wood — red oak and walnut. The dual tone provides an attractive design that any cook would want to display in their kitchen. If you’re all about corn tortillas, then you’ll be happy with this press and its consistent results. But if you prefer flour tortillas (or flour roti or chapatis), you may find that things can get sticky, and you can't press as thin as you’d like using this specific device. You could always finish them off with a rolling pin, though. Price at time of publish: $90 Diameter: 8 inches

Red oak, walnut, and stainless steel Seasoned: No, but treated with food-grade mineral oils and beeswax