What to Buy The 6 Best Tortilla Presses, According to the Pros Our favorite is the Victoria 10-Inch Commercial-Grade Cast-Iron Tortilla Press. While store-bought tortillas do the trick, there's nothing quite like the taste of a freshly made tortilla. Rather than relying on whatever packaged options are available at the grocery store, using a tortilla press means you can customize them to your ideal size and thickness while saving yourself from putting in that extra elbow grease rolling tortillas out by hand. Whether you prefer corn or flour tortillas, this kitchen gadget will take your tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas to the next level. Considering important factors like size, material, weight, and ease of cleaning, we researched and found the best tortilla presses you can buy online. Keep reading to learn about the pros and cons of all our top picks, including our all-around favorite: the Victoria 10-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Victoria 10-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Victoria 8-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Doña Rosa x Masienda Doña Rosa x Masienda Tortilla Press at Masienda.com Jump to Review Best Authentic: Verve Culture Tortilla Press at Amazon Jump to Review Central Coast Woodworks Hardwood Tortilla Press at Amazon Jump to Review Brentwood Electric 10-Inch Tortilla Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Victoria 10-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Food52 Pros: This tortilla press is easy to use, ergonomic, and built to last. Cons: Cleaning the tortilla press isn’t hard but does require a few steps, and it’s fairly heavy. Made from durable, proprietary Spherrous iron, this tortilla press is heavy-duty. It’s produced in a family-owned factory in Colombia, and it’s the kind of long-lasting cookware you could pass down from generation to generation since it’s resistant to breakage. The ergonomic, curved handle makes it easier to push down while you’re working; overall, the tortilla press requires minimal effort to flatten the dough. This tortilla press comes seasoned with flaxseed oil, and its textured surface helps retain that seasoning. Its textured surface and cast-iron material require a few special steps to keep it looking great, albeit they’re simple steps. Per the manufacturer’s instructions, you should wipe down the press with a dry or oiled towel, clean it with hot water and a brush, and then rinse and dry it thoroughly. Finally, you’ll need to oil it lightly with vegetable oil and wipe it dry with a paper towel. It may sound like a lot, but it’s not compared to how long it can last if you treat it right. Price at time of publish: $86 Diameter: 10 inchesWeight: 10.5 poundsMaterial: Cast ironSeasoned: Yes Best Value Victoria 8-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s little investment for great results with this durable, more compact tortilla press. Cons: You’ll have to be okay with following the specific upkeep instructions and the heavier weight. This tortilla press is made by the same brand as our top pick but has two differences: It’s two inches smaller in diameter and constructed of regular cast iron (not the company’s trademarked iron). All of that comes together to make this press far more affordable and a great option for those new to at-home tortilla making. While not light by any means, its smaller size means it’s not as heavy as the 10-inch version, yet you still get the heavy-duty construction that makes it dependable and long-lasting, plus that signature, slightly curved handle designed for ease of use. To make sure your press stays clean and doesn’t rust, you’ll have to put in some extra effort with cleaning, fully drying, and then oiling it — same as with its bigger version. Price at time of publish: $29 Diameter: 8 inchesWeight: 8.9 poundsMaterial: Cast ironSeasoned: Yes Best Splurge Doña Rosa x Masienda Tortilla Press DoÃ±a Rosa x Masienda Tortilla Press. View On Masienda.com Pros: You can customize your tortilla’s thickness with this versatile, thoughtfully designed, handcrafted press that comes in different colors. Cons: You’ll need to watch out for sharp edges and corners and potential paint wear. There’s an artisanal component to this modern-looking tortilla press since it's handmade in Mexico (the eponymous Doña Rosa in Oaxaca produces her presses only for Masienda), which helps justify the splurge. It comes in three different color options — white, seafoam green, and black — and a little personalization is always a plus in our book. It’s not just this tortilla press’s looks that’ll win you over, though. One of its best features is that it’s calibrated in such a way that you can control the thickness, offering you a lot of flexibility with your tortillas and other creations like dumpling wrappers. We also love the thought that went into adding the two handles on either side of the level for easy gripping and opening. When using, keep an eye out for any sharp corners or edges left from its construction, and you also may start to see paint wearing down in areas of high contact like the press lever. Price at time of publish: $95 Diameter: 9.5 x 8.75 inches (presses tortillas up to 6.5 inches in diameter)Weight: 10.4 poundsMaterial: Powder-coated, hot-rolled steelSeasoned: No Best Authentic Verve Culture Tortilla Press 4.2 Courtesy of Sur la Table View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair Pros: This vibrant tortilla press is easy to clean and comes with a bonus napkin and a recipe booklet. Cons: It's best for making smaller tortillas. Coming in a lovely bright red, this sturdy tortilla press is handmade by Mexican artisans using 100% recycled cast iron. It's the smallest in size of the ones on our list, which could be a plus if you don't have much space at home or a negative if you want to make large tortillas. However, it's an excellent choice for street taco tortillas. While the tortilla press is the star of the show, it’s nice that this kit comes with a pretty, handmade napkin for keeping your freshly made tortillas warm until it’s time to eat plus a booklet with recipes for extra inspiration. When you’re done using the press, it’s a breeze to clean and maintain given its smooth, powder coating (which is FDA-approved). Price at time of publish: $48 Diameter: 6.5 inchesWeight: 4 poundsMaterial: Powder-coated cast ironSeasoned: No Central Coast Woodworks Hardwood Tortilla Press 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This beautiful, artisan-made press gets the job done and looks great on the counter in the meantime. Cons: It’s not as good for making tortillas with flour containing gluten. There’s craftsmanship and solid construction in this tortilla press, which is made using two types of wood — red oak and walnut. The dual tone provides an attractive design that any cook would want to display in their kitchen. If you’re all about corn tortillas, then you’ll be happy with this press and its consistent results. But if you prefer flour tortillas (or flour roti or chapatis), you may find that things can get sticky, and you can't press as thin as you’d like using this specific device. You could always finish them off with a rolling pin, though. Price at time of publish: $90 Diameter: 8 inchesWeight: 6 poundsMaterial: Red oak, walnut, and stainless steelSeasoned: No, but treated with food-grade mineral oils and beeswax Brentwood Electric 10-Inch Tortilla Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This one’s a real time-saver since you can press and cook your tortillas in one go, and then clean-up is a cinch too. Cons: There’s a slight learning curve to prevent the dough ball from sliding out. Can’t resist a good gadget? Featuring a similar design to a waffle maker, this electric tortilla maker does double duty, pressing the dough down for you and then cooking it. You can control how long you want your tortilla to cook (and ultimately brown) using the six-setting knob on top of the device. You may be surprised by how quickly it all works, and it saves you that extra step of cooking your flattened dough on the stovetop. Depending on what kind of dough you've made and where you've placed it on the plate, there can be an issue with it slipping out when you close the lid, but avoiding that is something you should get the hang of over time. When you've wrapped up your tortilla-making, cleaning the device is quite simple: Just wipe down all the parts. Price at time of publish: $70 Diameter: 10 inchesWeight: 4.6 poundsMaterial: Brushed stainless steel and aluminumSeasoned: No Our Favorite We love the Victoria 10-Inch Commercial-Grade Cast-Iron Tortilla Press for its functionality, durability, and usability. The Doña Rosa Tortilla Press comes in as a close second due to its cool design and ability to adjust tortilla thickness. Factors to Consider Size There is a lot of variation when it comes to the size of tortilla presses, with many falling between 6 inches and 12 inches in diameter. Monica Richards, the Beverage Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Picos in Houston, says that a tortilla press anywhere from 10 to 12 inches in diameter leaves you plenty of space to press out your tortillas. Luisteen Gonzalez, the Founding Chef of Puesto in San Diego, says that her ideal size for a tortilla press is 7 inches in diameter so she can get a consistent 5-inch tortilla. What you decide on ultimately depends on what kinds of tortillas you want to make, and possibly how much storage space you have. Material Tortilla presses are commonly made of cast iron, wood, stainless steel, or aluminum. Cast iron presses are very durable, quite heavy, and may require seasoning. They can come with different types of coating, including powder coating. Wooden tortilla presses are often available in larger sizes, and the quality will depend on what kind of wood is used (hardwoods are preferred to softwoods for longevity). Aluminum tortilla presses may be lighter than cast iron models, but they aren’t as sturdy. There are even electric tortilla presses made with steel and aluminum that cook the tortilla after pressing. Weight The weight of heavier tortilla presses can help to flatten your dough with less effort from you, but in reality, you can get great tortillas from presses in a range of weights. With heavy presses, remember that you’ll have to be prepared to handle and store such a weighty item. You should also keep in mind that larger presses may also naturally be heavier, so if you want to make big tortillas, there’s some trade-off. Ease of Cleaning A tortilla press should make your life easier, not harder, so it’s nice to find one that wipes down without much fuss. While some tortilla presses are dishwasher-safe, most require some level of cleaning by hand. Cast iron presses may also require seasoning with oil, just like you would with your cast iron skillet, to keep them in tip-top condition. Electric tortilla presses should be cleaned carefully and not submerged in water to avoid any potential electric shock. If you're using plastic or parchment paper when pressing your tortillas, clean-up should be even easier. Our Expertise Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications. 