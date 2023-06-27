Charcuterie extends beyond the trendy and visually appealing cheese and meat boards that are ever-present on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. It's a comprehensive French term encompassing various curing methods for products such as terrines, pates, sausages, salami, ham, and more. While readily available options like salami and prosciutto can be easily obtained from grocery stores, a dedicated community of curing enthusiasts prefers experimenting with homemade recipes. These individuals passionately engage in curing meat in their own specially designed chambers. Among them is Jason Molinari, an engineer and blogger specializing in cured meats raised in Milan who came to the States to attend school at Georgia Tech. Molinari’s interest began with recreating the cotechino sausage traditionally eaten on New Year’s in Italy with lentils. That was the beginning of his obsession with everything cured meats.

“I started trying to understand the processes behind it,” says Molinari. “The chemistry and physical processes behind it as far as it pertains to fermentation of products and how that achieves safety standards. I started digging into the scientific literature to understand what was going on in the process. At that point, it became more trial and error, starting with some whole muscle.”

There are several styles of curing, each with its unique processes. One popular method is sausage curing, which involves the mixture of spices, curing salt, and meat, followed by aging in a refrigerator. Another traditional approach is dry-curing, where the meat is thoroughly coated with salt and spices for extended periods. During this process, the salt extracts moisture from the meat while preserving it. Examples of dry-cured meats include bresaola, pancetta, and lardo. Equilibrium curing is a more precise technique that requires calculating the appropriate salt-to-meat ratio based on the weight of the meat. Alternatively, brine curing entails submerging or injecting the meat with a wet curing solution. Lastly, combination curing combines elements of both dry and wet curing methods.

While investing in a fully equipped curing chamber such as this one is possible, many home curing enthusiasts prefer to construct their setups due to the apparent cost. By utilizing a refrigerator and a carefully selected assortment of additional tools and equipment recommended by experts like Molinari, anyone can embark on the rewarding journey of curing meat at home without a significant financial investment.

Drawing upon his expertise and our own insights, we have compiled a collection of the best tools for curing meats at home, ranging from the essential components needed for constructing a curing chamber to an electronic slicer for achieving the perfect final product.