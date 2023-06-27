What to Buy Kitchen Tools How to Cure Meat at Home: 7 Essential Tools for Crafting Charcuterie The expert solution for your curing setup. By Jennifer Zyman Published on June 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food & Wine / Alli Waataja Charcuterie extends beyond the trendy and visually appealing cheese and meat boards that are ever-present on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. It's a comprehensive French term encompassing various curing methods for products such as terrines, pates, sausages, salami, ham, and more. While readily available options like salami and prosciutto can be easily obtained from grocery stores, a dedicated community of curing enthusiasts prefers experimenting with homemade recipes. These individuals passionately engage in curing meat in their own specially designed chambers. Among them is Jason Molinari, an engineer and blogger specializing in cured meats raised in Milan who came to the States to attend school at Georgia Tech. Molinari’s interest began with recreating the cotechino sausage traditionally eaten on New Year’s in Italy with lentils. That was the beginning of his obsession with everything cured meats. “I started trying to understand the processes behind it,” says Molinari. “The chemistry and physical processes behind it as far as it pertains to fermentation of products and how that achieves safety standards. I started digging into the scientific literature to understand what was going on in the process. At that point, it became more trial and error, starting with some whole muscle.” There are several styles of curing, each with its unique processes. One popular method is sausage curing, which involves the mixture of spices, curing salt, and meat, followed by aging in a refrigerator. Another traditional approach is dry-curing, where the meat is thoroughly coated with salt and spices for extended periods. During this process, the salt extracts moisture from the meat while preserving it. Examples of dry-cured meats include bresaola, pancetta, and lardo. Equilibrium curing is a more precise technique that requires calculating the appropriate salt-to-meat ratio based on the weight of the meat. Alternatively, brine curing entails submerging or injecting the meat with a wet curing solution. Lastly, combination curing combines elements of both dry and wet curing methods. While investing in a fully equipped curing chamber such as this one is possible, many home curing enthusiasts prefer to construct their setups due to the apparent cost. By utilizing a refrigerator and a carefully selected assortment of additional tools and equipment recommended by experts like Molinari, anyone can embark on the rewarding journey of curing meat at home without a significant financial investment. Drawing upon his expertise and our own insights, we have compiled a collection of the best tools for curing meats at home, ranging from the essential components needed for constructing a curing chamber to an electronic slicer for achieving the perfect final product. Ft. 33-Inch Top-Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone at Build.com Jump to Review Inkbird ITC-308 Temperature Controller with IHC-200 Humidity Controller at Amazon Jump to Review Crane Drop Cool Mist Humidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Weston Electric Meat Cutting Machine, Deli & Food Slicer at Amazon Jump to Review Meat Grinder KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart “For years and years, I used a KitchenAid grinder, so that's perfectly adequate,” says Molinari. The KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder attachment is a versatile tool every KitchenAid Stand Mixer owner needs. The set includes fine, medium, and coarse grinding plates, which can work with various ingredients and textures. You can pre-chill the grinder before use, so the meat is kept cold for the easier grinder. The larger food tray means you can process more products simultaneously, saving time. There are two feeding tubes for sausage stuffing, and the attachment comes with a storage case. If you don’t have a KitchenAid Stand mixer or prefer a stand-alone meat grinder, our favorite, the STX International Turboforce 3000 Electric Meat Grinder, impressed us with its power and abundance of accessories. It easily processes large quantities of product and is also easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $100 and $160 Digital Pocket Scale Weigh Gram Digital Pocket Scale 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target “The scale is probably one of the most important items because, especially these additives, you're dealing with quarters of percentages,” says Molinari. “So less than single grams or less.” Most scales cannot measure the microscopic amount of additives you need for curing. With a maximum capacity of 200g and a readability of 0.01g, the Weigh Gram Scale 200g Series Pocket Scale ensures precise measurements every time. The stainless steel platform and protective flip cover make this pocket scale lightweight and portable, perfect for on-the-go use. The easy touch buttons and large LCD with blue backlit illumination allow easy reading in all lighting conditions. This pocket scale offers four different weight modes for versatile use and includes a tare function for net determination. It also conserves battery life with a 60-second auto shut-off feature. Price at time of publish: $11 Sausage Stuffer LEM Mighty Bite 5 lb Sausage Stuffer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair A sausage stuffer helps fill salami and fresh sausage casings with meat mixture. It makes the process much easier. This single-gear stainless steel stuffer has carbon steel gears crafted to eliminate slippage and wear and ensure long-lasting durability. The stainless steel construction resists rust and prevents the accumulation of bacteria. It is also easier to clean than sausage stuffers because you can pop them in the dishwasher. For those interested in making smaller-sized snack sticks (think SlimJim), a Stuffing Tube is available as a separate accessory. The stuffer also comes with a storage case. Price at time of publish: $180 How to Grind Meat at Home Refrigerator Samsung RT21M6213SG 21.1 Cu. Ft. 33-Inch Top-Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone Samsung View On Build.com View On Samsung While it may lack some extra features in higher-end models, this Stainless Steel Samsung refrigerator does its job effectively. It makes an excellent curing chamber thanks to its FlexZone technology, which allows you to change the top part from freezer to fridge. That means even more room for curing. The FlexZone technology helps maintain optimal humidity levels, ensuring your food stays fresh longer. The built-in ice maker adds convenience, but if you prefer more freezer space or intend to use it as a secondary fridge or curing fridge, you can opt for the version without the ice maker. The adjustable shelves and door storage in the freezer provide flexibility for organizing your food, and the exterior features a fingerprint-resistant coating and recessed/reversible handles, giving it a sleek and modern look. The reversible door hinge allows you to customize the fridge's configuration to suit your space. Price at time of publish: $1,215 The 9 Best Refrigerators for Every Kitchen Digital Temperature and Humidity Controller Inkbird ITC-308 Temperature Controller with IHC-200 Humidity Controller Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart When curing, your goal is to maintain your curing chamber within a specific temperature and humidity range. "The general idea when we're turning a fridge into a curing chamber is what we want to control temperature through a temperature controller and humidity through an ultrasonic humidifier and a humidity controller," says Molinari. These Inkbird Plug-n-Play temperature and humidity controllers are user-friendly and easy to set up. “All these temperature and humidity controllers didn't exist for the hobbyist,” says Molinari. “Now, a couple of companies make plug-and-play devices where you plug the fridge into it, you plug the humidifier into it, you set your values, and away it goes." The built-in programmable temperature controllers offer custom adjustments for high and low temperature/humidity alarms, providing flexibility and control. It plugs in the fridge and humidifier and allows you to set the temperature and humidity values. The controller turns the fridge and humidifier on and off to achieve those settings, creating the ideal environment to cure and dry your meats. Each controller features dual relays with two power outlets, connecting heating equipment, ventilation fans, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers. It's an excellent choice for people looking to build DIY ventilation systems or regulate the temperature in grow tents, home brewing, mushroom cultivation, and mini-greenhouses. Price at time of publish: $73 The Best Charcuterie Boards for Perfect Grazing Humidifier Crane Filter-Free Drop Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Since you are trying to maintain a humidity above your normal home environment (say 70% versus the 40% one would typically keep their house at), a humidifier is key to the setup. Molinari says a humidifier with an on-and-off switch is best so the digital and humidity controller (from above) can operate it. He recommends the Crane Drop Ultrasonic Humidifier. It’s a reliable solution for maintaining optimal humidity levels in small to large rooms. Its easy-to-clean, detachable top fill tank has a one-gallon capacity, providing up to 24 hours of continuous humidification for spaces up to 500 square feet. You can easily customize the humidity level with adjustable settings and a filter slot to suit your needs. While it is an excellent solution for a curing chamber, it is also helpful for other spaces, such as bedrooms or children's rooms. It also doubles as a diffuser with optional vapor pads or essential oil pads and has a color-changing nightlight. Price at time of publish: $60 Meat Slicer Weston Electric Meat Cutting Machine, Deli & Food Slicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair This home kitchen meat slicer is affordable for anyone looking to slice meat at home. The adjustable thickness control allows paper-thin slices or thick cuts. The belt-driven motor keeps operation quiet, and the compact design makes storage effortless. The slicer has a sturdy base with suctioned feet, so the slicer stays in place while in use. The food pusher has teeth, so the food is secured and the results consistent. The corrosion-resistant coated steel and aluminum housing ensures durability. Price at time of publish: $120 Frequently Asked Questions Is it safe to make my own cured meats at home? Curing meat at home involves a certain level of risk, so it's essential to research thoroughly, follow reliable recipes from trusted sources, and pay close attention to food safety guidelines to ensure a safe and delicious end product. Does meat quality matter? Yes, using quality meat when making your own cured meats at home is essential since it will affect the end product. There are numerous sources online for great meat, including our list of the best meat subscriptions. Do I need a curing chamber to make cured meats? No. You can make some recipes on your refrigerator between 34-40 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use a cool basement or cellar or natural air flow with certain recipes by hanging the meat in a well-ventilated area. What are the essential ingredients for curing meat? The main ingredients used for curing meat are salts, nitrites, and nitrates, both artificial and naturally occurring ones. Other materials, such as herbs and spices, can control the flavor of the end product. What if I need more guidance on how to make cured meats? There are numerous books out there by masters that can teach you how to make cured meats, such "The Art of Charcuterie" by The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), Paul Bertolli's "Cooking By Hand," "Charcuterie: The Craft of Salting, Smoking, and Curing" by Michael Ruhlman and Brian Polcyn, and "In the Charcuterie: The Fatted Calf's Guide to Making Sausage, Salumi, Pates, Roasts, Confits, and Other Meaty Goods" by Taylor Boetticher and Toponia Miller. Our Expertise Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and a former restaurant critic with a culinary school degree and over 15 years of food writing experience. Her work has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, Bon Appetit, Eater Atlanta, The Kitchn, Local Palate, National Geographic, Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and Thrillist. She wrote this story using testing data, research, and expert advice from home-curing enthusiast Jason Molinari.