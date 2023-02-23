The 5 Best Tofu Presses of 2023, According to Experts

Tofu presses are available in two styles (plate-style and box presses) and can be made of plastic, stainless steel, or bamboo. To achieve optimal flavor and texture, shop our list of the best tofu presses based on their design, performance, and ease of use and cleaning.

Tofu is an excellent alternative to animal protein for vegans, vegetarians, and those looking to try more plant-based recipes. If you want to incorporate more tofu in your meals but aren’t fond of its texture, we recommend investing in a tofu press. This gadget allows you to remove excess moisture so that the block holds its shape while cooking, absorbs spices easier, and is able to get crispy when seared, baked, or fried.

Best Overall Tofuture Tofu Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This compact, hands-off press is ideal for those who don’t want to manually press or adjust. Cons: It may take up to an hour or more to fully press your tofu. This tofu press by Tofuture is easy to use, store, and clean and doesn’t break the bank. It might be compact in size, but it’s extremely efficient at squeezing out the water from blocks of tofu. To use it, attach the silicone bands on the sides to one of three hooks that best suits your needs. The three different levels let you gently drain water from delicate silken tofu and press firm to extra-firm tofu. The pressing process begins once the clips are pushed down on the side, and it takes as little as 20 minutes. For extra crispy results, we recommend leaving the tofu press in the refrigerator overnight. Once you remove the block, simply dump out the water and get cooking! Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 2.8 inches

6 x 5 x 2.8 inches Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Value Mangocore Tofu Press Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This sturdy option is affordable and can even be used to make homemade tofu. Cons: This does not provide any weight or tools to press the tofu, so it requires external weight to work properly. Whether you’re looking to press store-bought tofu or make your own at home, this press by Mangocore can help you do both. “It's a basic press that is great for beginners and includes a reusable cloth,” says Vasudha Viswanath, author of The Vegetarian Reset and founder of We Ate Well. “I usually use a can of beans as the weight. I tend to buy extra-firm tofu, and this works well without making it too chewy while still holding its shape. I have also used this press to make paneer with great results.” Though it does not provide a weighted top to press the water out, you can easily place something like a can on top as Viswanath suggested, and put the press over a dish or bowl to catch the drainage. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 5.51 x 4.13 x 3.54 inches

5.51 x 4.13 x 3.54 inches Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Splurge Raw Rutes Ninja Tofu Press 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Rawrutes.com Pros: This stainless steel press gets the job done quickly and without much effort. Cons: There are other tofu presses available that give a similar result at a fraction of the cost. This tofu press by Raw Rutes is produced in New York and is constructed of food-grade recycled materials with a sleek exterior. Free from springs, screws, and bands, simply place your tofu in the base and put the 6-pound weight on top. It does not have a separate compartment to collect the water from the tofu, so you should place it in a bowl or on a plate with high sides to avoid a mess. It gets the job done quickly without the work some presses require but comes with a higher price tag than most. The brand suggests hand-washing your press between uses since the dishwasher could be too harsh on the shiny stainless steel. Price at time of publish: $105 Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.1 x 2.5 inches

4.1 x 3.1 x 2.5 inches Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best Plate-Style EZ Tofu Press 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: The press works quickly and is on the larger side, enabling it to hold a bigger slab of tofu. Cons: This is more hands-on than other options that can be pressed with weighted objects. The EZ Tofu Press is our editor-approved pick for a plate-style tofu press. In 15 minutes or less, the result is a block of tofu with no water remaining. Simply place your tofu between the top and bottom slabs, and twist the tension knobs every two to three minutes. Water will be expelled from the tofu, but since there is no separate compartment to drain the liquid, we recommend placing it inside a baking dish to prevent a mess on your counters. This plastic press can be washed by hand or placed on the top rack of the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $22 Material: Plastic, stainless steel

Plastic, stainless steel Dimensions: 9 x 5.25 x 4 inches

9 x 5.25 x 4 inches Dishwasher-Safe: Yes