For these reasons, thermal carafes are especially great for large-capacity brewing. They’re handy for entertaining, fueling a busy office, or just keeping your own mug full all morning long. And if you’re in the market for a thermal carafe coffee maker, we’ve assembled 9 of the best right here. Topping the list is the OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker , which we’ve crowned best overall for its just-right price point, pleasing design, and ability to turn out a quality brew. Read on for more.

“Coffee brewed into a thermal carafe can be removed from the coffee maker and placed on your dining table, desk, or bedside table (no judgment),” says Heather Calatrello of ShedLight Coffee Roasters . “Another strong selling point for the thermal carafe is that it won’t impart a burned taste onto the coffee, as you may experience with a glass carafe that has been ‘cooking’ for hours on a hotplate.”

When browsing for a new coffee maker , it doesn’t take long to notice that there are two types of carafes: glass and thermal. Though glass carafes are more common and tend to be more affordable — and they have the advantage of showing you exactly how much coffee is left with a quick glance — thermal carafes are more durable and can keep your coffee hotter for longer.

Best Overall: OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: Streamlined design and reliable performance at a fair price, and has a single cup option. Cons: It’s not programmable. OXO slides into our best overall category once again with their 8-cup thermal carafe coffee maker. We appreciate the minimalist footprint of this machine’s sleek design, and the Specialty Coffee Association gold-standard certification doesn’t hurt either. This coffee maker features a rainmaker head to evenly distribute water over the coffee grounds, dripping a quality brew into the double-walled thermal carafe below. And if a full carafe is too much, you can opt to brew a single-serve portion. Though this no-frills machine is not programmable, it’s easy to use, it looks good, and brews a great pot every time. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 10.5 x 13.5 x 7 inches

10.5 x 13.5 x 7 inches Brew Capacity: 8 cups

8 cups Programmable: No

No Warranty: 2 years

Best Value: BLACK+DECKER CM2045B-1 12-Cup Amazon View On Amazon View On Blackanddeckerappliances.com Pros: Programmable and brews a generous capacity. Cons: Design is a little bulky. Black+Decker has a reputation for durability among home appliances and other tools, so it’s no surprise that their thermal carafe coffee maker is a great choice for the value-conscious. This is also our pick for best large capacity brewer — it’ll get the job done in bulk. This programmable machine can have a full 12 cups of coffee ready and waiting for you in the morning, and the 4-layer thermal carafe will keep it nice and hot. You’ll find a brew strength selector and an auto-clean system, too, which makes this machine perfect for offices and workshops where it’s likely to receive frequent use, but perhaps not a lot of attention. Price at time of publish: $63 Dimensions: 13.2 x 9.4 inches

13.2 x 9.4 inches Brew Capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Programmable: Yes

Yes Warranty: 2 years

Best Splurge: Technivorm Moccamaster 79312 KBGT Coffee Brewer Amazon View On Amazon View On Moccamaster.com Pros: Performance matches the prestige of this top-notch thermal carafe coffee maker. Cons: Tall stance may be tricky for some spaces. Moccamaster coffee makers are revered by coffee enthusiasts worldwide, and the KBGT is a favorite of Calatrello, too. “There are several features that make this machine stand out,” she says. “First, it’s lightning-fast — it’ll brew a full 40-ounce carafe in just 4-6 minutes. Second, it features a unique copper heating element that rapidly heats the water to the ideal brewing temperature of 196-205 degrees, and automatically shuts off when the reservoir is empty.” Calatrello appreciates how the Moccamaster KBGT mimics manual brewing, and she confirms that the thermal carafe keeps coffee hot for several hours when capped with the included travel lid. Price at time of publish: $280 Dimensions: 6.7 x 11.5 x 16 inches

6.7 x 11.5 x 16 inches Brew Capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Programmable: No

No Warranty: 5 years

Best Single-Serve: Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bkstr.com Pros: A cool design that brews single servings without capsules. Cons: No special features, and it will not save you that much more space compared to a multi-cup coffee maker. If you’ve ever thought about getting a small coffee maker to keep at your desk, The Scoop from Hamilton Beach just might be the one. This is a single-serve coffee machine that doesn’t use capsules and brews right into the included thermal travel mug. The stainless steel design is sleek and easy to wipe down, and while the machine is not programmable, you can choose between regular or bold brewing strengths. At less than $40, this is a value that’s tough to beat. Price at time of publish: $37 Dimensions: 6.7 x 8.35 x 8.67 inches

6.7 x 8.35 x 8.67 inches Brew Capacity: 14 ounces

14 ounces Programmable: No

No Warranty: 1 year

Best French Press: MIRA 34 oz Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Features double-walled insulation and is available in three colors. Cons: Press filters can be difficult to clean. We like this thermal French press for its slick design — which is available in three colors — and easy portability. With a French press made of durable stainless steel, you can easily take it to the office or even bring it along on road trips and other travels. Like most French presses, this one from Mira is pretty straightforward: Add coarse coffee grounds and hot water, let it steep, then depress the filter and pour. There are no special features, but for a good-looking, affordable French press that’ll keep coffee hot, we’ll take it! Price at time of publish: $24 Dimensions: 6.89 x 4.53 x 8.66 inches

6.89 x 4.53 x 8.66 inches Brew Capacity: 34 ounces

34 ounces Programmable: No

No Warranty: n/a

Best with Grinder: Breville The Grind Control 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Wayfair Pros: Six grind settings and fully programmable. Cons: It’s pricey, and it can be difficult to set up straight out of the box. “If a grind-and-brew coffee maker is more your speed, our favorite is the Breville Grind Control,” says Calatrello. “It features stainless steel, flat burrs with six grind settings. It’s fully programmable and allows you to brew directly into a mug, the thermal carafe, or a travel mug.” On top of its versatility, Calatrello says the Grind Control really does deliver on its promise of quality, noting that the machine “delivers a consistently delicious cup.” Though the Breville doesn’t come cheap, it’s a great choice if you prefer to grind your own beans but don’t want to deal with a grinder as a separate unit. Factor in its programming capabilities and generous 12-cup capacity, and this is easily our pick for best thermal carafe coffee maker with grinder. Price at time of publish: $350 Dimensions: 8.5 x 12.5 x 16.3 inches

8.5 x 12.5 x 16.3 inches Brew Capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Programmable: Yes

Best with Espresso: Mr. Coffee Occasions All-in-One Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros: A versatile (and affordable) coffee and espresso machine. Cons: Not as luxe as higher-end machines. If your budget isn’t unlimited, but you’re looking for a versatile coffee maker that can also steam milk and pull espresso shots, Mr Coffee’s Occasions machine could be the answer. This all-in-one machine includes a 10-cup thermal carafe, can make espresso, and has a built-in milk frother. It can even accommodate K-Cup pods if those are your thing. Mr. Coffee has equipped this machine with a smart water system that dispenses just the right amount for your chosen brewing method, and the removable drip tray makes for easy clean-up. This won’t rival some of the top-of-the-line espresso machines, but for at-home personal use, this coffee maker certainly gets the job done. Price at time of publish: $260 Dimensions: 18.6 x 16.6 x 11.2 inches

18.6 x 16.6 x 11.2 inches Brew Capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Programmable: No

