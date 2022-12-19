In order for tea to be at its best, containing the most lovely flavors and aromas, it should be infused into hot water inside a vessel that gives the tea leaves space to expand. Lisa Boalt Richardson , director of the World Tea Academy and author of Modern Tea: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Beverage , tells us that “an infuser is a great way to make loose-leaf teas.” With multiple types of infusers available, we’ve highlighted our favorite mesh, ball, and glass models, including our top pick: the Finum Reusable Stainless Steel Brewing Basket .

An excellent cup of tea begins with impeccable brewing. Whether you’re using an electric kettle or a traditional teapot , preparing tea involves specific methods that turn it into the best possible version, which is why tea enthusiasts can tell the difference between a well-brewed cup and one done hastily.

Best Overall Finum Stainless Steel Mesh Brewing Basket 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: The lid helps retain heat and also doubles as a drip tray. Cons: It has some plastic parts, which isn’t ideal for boiling water. Those intimidated by the heat of metal tea balls will breathe a sigh of relief using this mesh alternative, which is easier to handle while hot due to the exterior plastic that doesn’t conduct heat. It’s ideal for larger tea leaves because they’ll have plenty of space to infuse the water, but it also works well for smaller leaves thanks to the fine mesh that prevents even the smallest particles from entering your beverage. You can remove it from your mug or kettle once the tea is done brewing by placing it upside down, and the lid will act like a saucer in preventing any last drops from trickling onto a surface. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Stainless steel, plastic

Stainless steel, plastic Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Value OXT 3PCS Tea Infuser Upgraded Tea Strainer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: You can brew multiple cups of tea at once with this rustproof set. Cons: The mesh has larger holes than some other models. Featuring a chain that hooks the tea ball to a mug or kettle, this set of three tea balls makes tea infusing quick and simple. They’re functional for any type of tea and close tightly to prevent any bits from landing in your cup. Once your tea is brewed and you’re ready to remove the infuser, you’ll unlatch the mesh ball and dispose of the contents. To make a fully-flavored cup, you’ll only want to fill the ball halfway, giving the leaves space to expand as they soak in the water. Because the mesh has larger holes than some other options, these balls are best suited for tea with larger leaves. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Kettle Breville Smart Tea infuser Compact Tea Maker Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Numerous presets take the guesswork out of brewing, and it doubles as a basic water kettle. Cons: The instructions aren’t very thorough, meaning it might take some trial and error. Customize your perfect cup thanks to the presets of the Breville tea maker. You’ll add water to the kettle and tea leaves to the infuser, and then tell the machine how hot you want the water to get and how long you want it to steep your tea. Your tea will come out as mild or strong as you prefer, and the temperature presets denote the type of tea they’re ideal for. The kettle brews up to four cups of tea at once, and you can store it on the counter or in a cabinet with its compact size and attractive design. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Glass, brushed stainless steel

Best for Travel Teabloom All-Purpose Beverage Tumbler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Teabloom.com Pros: You can use it for cold and hot drinks; it’s sustainably made; and no particles will escape the infuser. Cons: It’s difficult to discern the water level because the strainer sits fully over the water. Keeping your tea hot for hours while on the go is just one of the many reasons why we love the Teabloom thermos. It includes an infuser with mesh that’s half the size of the average tea strainer, so your drink will be free of small particles, though you’ll need to exercise patience as you fill the container since water can take time to move through the infuser. The insulation is also beneficial for cold beverages, so you can just as easily make a cup of cold brew or fruit-infused water. It’s available in various colors, so you can find one that suits your style. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Glass Teabloom Teabloom Universal Glass Tea Infuser with Multi-Functional Lid Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s suitable for most teapots and mugs and is safe for microwaves and dishwashers. Cons: Small leaves may get into the water through the slits in the glass. Suitable for various vessels from a large kettle to a single mug, this versatile infuser is an excellent choice for individuals and households with multiple tea drinkers. It’s made from a durable type of glass that can withstand and retain heat well, plus the lid doubles as a drip tray to keep your countertop clean after you remove the infuser. Unlike some metals, glass won’t add any unwanted flavors to your tea, making this model of the best options for lighter teas with more delicate flavor notes. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Mug Porcelain Brew In Mug TeaSource View On Teasource.com Pros: All-in-one functionality is efficient and the lid can keep your tea hot. Cons: Color selections may not suit everyone’s tastes. Brew your tea in the same cup you’ll drink from (less cleanup!) with this 16-ounce porcelain mug available at TeaSource, a resource recommended by Richardson. The lid serves two purposes: It acts as a coaster for your infuser once the tea is ready and keeps your mug hot in between sips. Additionally, the lid fits perfectly with and without the infuser inside the mug. The basket’s handle prevents your hands from getting too close to the hot metal, and all the parts are dishwasher-safe for a fuss-free cleanup after each use. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Porcelain, stainless steel

Porcelain, stainless steel Dishwasher-Safe: Yes