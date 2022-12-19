What to Buy The 7 Best Tea Infusers of 2022 We love the Finum Reusable Stainless Steel Brewing Basket because it includes a lid that functions as a drip tray and has fine mesh holes to prevent particles from entering your tea. By Ariane Resnick Ariane Resnick Ariane Resnick, CNC is a leader in the realm of nutrition and special diets, helping to make healthy eating affordable and easy for all. She has cooked professionally, intermittently, for well over twenty years, and has nearly a decade of professional writing experience. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Williams Sonoma An excellent cup of tea begins with impeccable brewing. Whether you’re using an electric kettle or a traditional teapot, preparing tea involves specific methods that turn it into the best possible version, which is why tea enthusiasts can tell the difference between a well-brewed cup and one done hastily. In order for tea to be at its best, containing the most lovely flavors and aromas, it should be infused into hot water inside a vessel that gives the tea leaves space to expand. Lisa Boalt Richardson, director of the World Tea Academy and author of Modern Tea: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Beverage, tells us that “an infuser is a great way to make loose-leaf teas.” With multiple types of infusers available, we’ve highlighted our favorite mesh, ball, and glass models, including our top pick: the Finum Reusable Stainless Steel Brewing Basket. It’s ideal for larger tea leaves because they’ll have plenty of space to infuse the water, but it also works well for smaller leaves thanks to the fine mesh that prevents even the smallest particles from entering your beverage. You can remove it from your mug or kettle once the tea is done brewing by placing it upside down, and the lid will act like a saucer in preventing any last drops from trickling onto a surface. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Stainless steel, plasticDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Value OXT 3PCS Tea Infuser Upgraded Tea Strainer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: You can brew multiple cups of tea at once with this rustproof set. Cons: The mesh has larger holes than some other models. Featuring a chain that hooks the tea ball to a mug or kettle, this set of three tea balls makes tea infusing quick and simple. They’re functional for any type of tea and close tightly to prevent any bits from landing in your cup. Once your tea is brewed and you’re ready to remove the infuser, you’ll unlatch the mesh ball and dispose of the contents. To make a fully-flavored cup, you’ll only want to fill the ball halfway, giving the leaves space to expand as they soak in the water. Because the mesh has larger holes than some other options, these balls are best suited for tea with larger leaves. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Stainless steelDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Kettle Breville Smart Tea infuser Compact Tea Maker Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Numerous presets take the guesswork out of brewing, and it doubles as a basic water kettle. Cons: The instructions aren’t very thorough, meaning it might take some trial and error. Customize your perfect cup thanks to the presets of the Breville tea maker. You’ll add water to the kettle and tea leaves to the infuser, and then tell the machine how hot you want the water to get and how long you want it to steep your tea. Your tea will come out as mild or strong as you prefer, and the temperature presets denote the type of tea they’re ideal for. The kettle brews up to four cups of tea at once, and you can store it on the counter or in a cabinet with its compact size and attractive design. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Glass, brushed stainless steelDishwasher-Safe: Yes (the infuser) RELATED: The 14 Best Tea Advent Calendars of 2022 Best for Travel Teabloom All-Purpose Beverage Tumbler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Teabloom.com Pros: You can use it for cold and hot drinks; it’s sustainably made; and no particles will escape the infuser. Cons: It’s difficult to discern the water level because the strainer sits fully over the water. Keeping your tea hot for hours while on the go is just one of the many reasons why we love the Teabloom thermos. It includes an infuser with mesh that’s half the size of the average tea strainer, so your drink will be free of small particles, though you’ll need to exercise patience as you fill the container since water can take time to move through the infuser. The insulation is also beneficial for cold beverages, so you can just as easily make a cup of cold brew or fruit-infused water. It’s available in various colors, so you can find one that suits your style. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Glass Teabloom Teabloom Universal Glass Tea Infuser with Multi-Functional Lid Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s suitable for most teapots and mugs and is safe for microwaves and dishwashers. Cons: Small leaves may get into the water through the slits in the glass. Suitable for various vessels from a large kettle to a single mug, this versatile infuser is an excellent choice for individuals and households with multiple tea drinkers. It’s made from a durable type of glass that can withstand and retain heat well, plus the lid doubles as a drip tray to keep your countertop clean after you remove the infuser. Unlike some metals, glass won’t add any unwanted flavors to your tea, making this model of the best options for lighter teas with more delicate flavor notes. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Borosilicate glassDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Mug Porcelain Brew In Mug TeaSource View On Teasource.com Pros: All-in-one functionality is efficient and the lid can keep your tea hot. Cons: Color selections may not suit everyone’s tastes. Brew your tea in the same cup you’ll drink from (less cleanup!) with this 16-ounce porcelain mug available at TeaSource, a resource recommended by Richardson. The lid serves two purposes: It acts as a coaster for your infuser once the tea is ready and keeps your mug hot in between sips. Additionally, the lid fits perfectly with and without the infuser inside the mug. The basket’s handle prevents your hands from getting too close to the hot metal, and all the parts are dishwasher-safe for a fuss-free cleanup after each use. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Porcelain, stainless steelDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Handle Ad Hoc Floatea Tea Infuser Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The included stand ensures a mess-free experience once your tea is finished infusing. Cons: The handle is on the shorter side, meaning it’s not ideal for deep mugs. Float your way to the perfectly brewed cup of tea with this Ad Hoc infuser, which will sit upright in your mug or kettle until your tea is ready. It works for all types of tea, and the handle will stay cool to the touch even if the water is still piping hot. Once you remove the infuser, you can place it into the included stand, where any drips will collect until you’re ready to clean the infuser and put it away. You can also flip the handle over to stir honey or sugar into your tea, though it might not be long enough to reach the bottom of large mugs. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Stainless steel, plasticDishwasher-Safe: Yes Our Favorite The Finum Reusable Stainless Steel Brewing Basket is our top pick because it’s great for all types of tea and is easy to use and store. The plastic will keep you from burning your hands, and the lid doubles as a drip tray to prevent spillage. Factors to Consider Types Tea infusers come in an assortment of materials, with the most common being steel. “I like all stainless steel infusers for home use,” Richardson says. Infusers are available as balls that open in half and lock or containers that have lids, and some lids double as a coaster or drip tray. Ease of Use You’ll want to choose a tea infuser compatible with your needs and lifestyle. If you have a hard time working around hot metals, choose one that contains plastic, so you don’t have to worry about hurting yourself. All our recommended infusers are dishwasher-safe, so cleanup typically requires minimal effort. Size Tea balls infuse a single cup of tea, while larger infusers can serve up to four cups. Choose an infuser that’s an appropriate size for the amount of tea you usually you and others drink in one sitting. Q+A Frequently Asked Questions What is a tea infuser? A tea infuser is a tool designed to steep loose-leaf tea while preventing small particles from getting into your drink. Many tea infusers are made from mesh stainless steel to do just that. “A tea infuser is used for loose-leaf teas,” Richardson says. “Loose-leaf teas are whole tea leaves or broken whole tea leaves. They can offer a greater depth of flavor, but since they are not in a teabag or sachet, there isn’t anything to allow the tea leaves to be removed from the teapot or teacup.” How do you use a tea infuser? Using a tea infuser involves combining tea leaves and hot water. “The tea leaves are placed in the infuser and then set in a cup or teapot,” Richardson says. “Hot water (sometimes boiling but not always — green teas need lower water temperature) is poured over the tea leaves, and then the tea leaves are steeped in the water for anywhere from two to five minutes depending on the tea.” How much tea do you put in an infuser? On average, a teaspoon of tea leaves per cup is a good starting point, according to Richardson, but she says you can always adjust depending on how strong you want your tea to be. "As a rule of thumb, adjust the amount of tea in the infusion instead of adding more time to steep the tea," Richardson says. "If tea leaves are left in the water for too long, your tea will become too bitter." Our Expertise Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and bestselling author who typically finds herself craving tea when the weather turns cold. She was excited to speak with Lisa Boalt Richardson, director of the World Tea Academy and author of Modern Tea: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Beverage, to learn everything possible about tea infusing and help her determine the best tea infusers on the market.