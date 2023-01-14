The 35 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Target’s Huge Weekend Sale, Like $370 Off Staub Cocottes

My kitchen is exhausted after the holidays, and I’m taking this time indoors to get it back into shape. I need to stock up on a few essentials, replace a few new pans, invest in some handy tabletop appliances, maybe even some elegant new dishware, and everything I need to get organized. If you’re in the same boat, there’s good news.

This weekend, Target is having a huge clearance sale, and taking up to 70% off kitchen essentials. The retailer is slashing prices on top brands like Staub, Henckels, OXO, and plenty more, so you can get your kitchen prepped and ready for the full year ahead. There are over 8,300 deals to shop, so to help you out, we rounded up some of our favorites. Keep reading to shop them all.

Target

Best Appliance Deals

Treat yourself to that new appliance you’ve been eyeing, and start the year off strong. Target cut prices on brands like KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and more, so you can snag a mixer, blender, or even a milk frother. But right now, they’re taking $100 off our favorite air fryer, according to rigorous testing. So, if you’re looking to finally get into air frying or replace your old one, snap up this deal on the Philips XXL air fryer while it’s still in stock.

Target

Best Cookware Deals

Whether your cookware is looking worse for wear after hosting over the holidays, or you want to start the new year off fresh, you’re in luck. Target has great discounts on Dutch ovens, nonstick pans, and plenty more during their huge sale this weekend. One deal we can’t take our eyes off is the chance to save over $370 on this Staub Cocotte, which is perfect for soups, stews, and braises. If that doesn’t call to you, check out our other favorite picks on sale, below.

Target

Best Cutlery Deals

Knives are the essential building block of any home kitchen, and if yours are looking dull, check out these great deals from Target. From complete knife sets, to individual knives, Target has plenty of great blades to choose from to stock your kitchen. If you’re looking for a new complete set, listen to this: Target is taking $450 off an excellent set from Henckels. Run, don’t walk.



Target

Best Food Storage Deals

If your new year’s resolution was to get your kitchen organized, Target has great deals on exactly what you need. From storage containers to a lazy susan, Target lowered prices across food storage and organization. Right now, you can save $40 on a 24-piece set of storage containers from JoyJolt, perfect for storing leftovers or bringing lunch to the office. Here’s what else to shop from the sale.

Target

Best Tabletop Deals

Whether you’re looking to host more dinner parties in 2023, or just need a refresh to your place settings after holiday hosting, these deals are worth checking out. You can save on glassware, dishware, wine accessories, and more at Target right now.