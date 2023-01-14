Lifestyle Kitchen The 35 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Target’s Huge Weekend Sale, Like $370 Off Staub Cocottes Deals are up to 70% off. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew My kitchen is exhausted after the holidays, and I’m taking this time indoors to get it back into shape. I need to stock up on a few essentials, replace a few new pans, invest in some handy tabletop appliances, maybe even some elegant new dishware, and everything I need to get organized. If you’re in the same boat, there’s good news. This weekend, Target is having a huge clearance sale, and taking up to 70% off kitchen essentials. The retailer is slashing prices on top brands like Staub, Henckels, OXO, and plenty more, so you can get your kitchen prepped and ready for the full year ahead. There are over 8,300 deals to shop, so to help you out, we rounded up some of our favorites. Keep reading to shop them all. Target Best Appliance Deals Costway 21.5-Quart Air Fryer and Toaster Oven, $124 (originally $280) Costway Portable Blender, $52 (originally $140) Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $60) Instant Pot 4-Quart Air Fryer, $70 (originally $100) KitchenAid K400 Blender, $250 (originally $300) Newair 44-Pound Countertop Ice Maker, $390 (originally $450) Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, $150 (originally $250) Zulay Milk Frother, $15 (originally $26) Treat yourself to that new appliance you’ve been eyeing, and start the year off strong. Target cut prices on brands like KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and more, so you can snag a mixer, blender, or even a milk frother. But right now, they’re taking $100 off our favorite air fryer, according to rigorous testing. So, if you’re looking to finally get into air frying or replace your old one, snap up this deal on the Philips XXL air fryer while it’s still in stock. Target Best Cookware Deals Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $202 (originally $268) GreenPan Rio 16-Piece Cookware Set, $153 (originally $180) Ninja Foodi Neverstick 2-Piece Non Stick Fry Pan Set, $70 (originally $98) Staub Cast Iron 10-Inch Fry Pan, $185 (originally $264) Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte, $170 (originally $543) T-Fal 10-Piece Platinum Hard Anodized Cookware Set, $150 (originally $180) Zwilling Madura Plus 11-Inch Forged Aluminum Nonstick Frying Pan, $80 (originally $100) Zwilling 3-Ply 2-Piece Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set, $90 (originally $162) Whether your cookware is looking worse for wear after hosting over the holidays, or you want to start the new year off fresh, you’re in luck. Target has great discounts on Dutch ovens, nonstick pans, and plenty more during their huge sale this weekend. One deal we can’t take our eyes off is the chance to save over $370 on this Staub Cocotte, which is perfect for soups, stews, and braises. If that doesn’t call to you, check out our other favorite picks on sale, below. Target Best Cutlery Deals Farberware 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $45 (originally $50) Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $140 (originally $345) Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set, $200 (originally $657) Henckels Set of 8 Steak Knives, $45 (originally $100) JoyJolt 12-Piece Nonstick Kitchen Knife Set, $29 (originally $54) Lux Decor Meat Cleaver, $17 (originally $26) Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set, $30 (originally $90) Zwilling 2-Piece Knife Set, $150 (originally $270) Knives are the essential building block of any home kitchen, and if yours are looking dull, check out these great deals from Target. From complete knife sets, to individual knives, Target has plenty of great blades to choose from to stock your kitchen. If you’re looking for a new complete set, listen to this: Target is taking $450 off an excellent set from Henckels. Run, don’t walk. Target Best Food Storage Deals Bright Creations 48-Pack Small Glass Jars, $19 (originally $30) JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $60 (originally $100)Juvale Lazy Susan, $22 (originally $34) Juvale 2-Piece Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Set, $19 (originally $30) OXO POP 4.3-Quart Storage Container, $18 (originally $22) Rubbermaid Brilliance 12-Cup Food Storage Container, $18 (originally $21) YouCopia Expandable Cookware Rack, $34 (originally $40) If your new year’s resolution was to get your kitchen organized, Target has great deals on exactly what you need. From storage containers to a lazy susan, Target lowered prices across food storage and organization. Right now, you can save $40 on a 24-piece set of storage containers from JoyJolt, perfect for storing leftovers or bringing lunch to the office. Here’s what else to shop from the sale. Target Best Tabletop Deals Crockpot 22-Ounce Soup Bowls, $28 (originally $39) Ivation Wine Gift Set, $50 (originally $60) JoyJolt Set of 8 Stemless Champagne Flutes, $25 (originally $53) Juvale 6-Piece Mini Charcuterie Boards, $21 (originally $33) Simple Craft Cocktail Shaker, $20 (originally $25) Whether you're looking to host more dinner parties in 2023, or just need a refresh to your place settings after holiday hosting, these deals are worth checking out. You can save on glassware, dishware, wine accessories, and more at Target right now.