Where to Score Last-Minute Summer Food Gear at a Steep Discount

Amazon Prime Day is pretty much the Black Friday of summer. But as the annual sale event has gotten increasingly popular (and, as you may have noticed if you've hopped over to Amazon.com or set foot in a Whole Foods this week, increasingly hyped), other retailers have stepped in to grab some of Jeff Bezos' cash. Yes, stores like Macy's, Target, and Sur La Table (to name a few) are rolling out conveniently-timed discounts over the next few days. That's why we rounded up some of the best non-Amazon deals on summer cooking gear right now, from meat-smokers to ice-less coolers—no membership required.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Right now the one-stop home shop is running its "Beyond Week" promotion, with over 1,000 deals store-wide. Some highlights: Shun Kanso's BBQ knife set, featuring three razor-sharp Japanese knives (a poultry knife, a deboning knife, and a brisket knife) in a convenient roll-case ($280, down from $350), the beach-friendly Chill Chest Ice-less Cooler ($20, down from $40), and Demeyer's 12.5-inch stainless steel stovetop smoker ($100, down from $160), which promises to impart a wood-smoked flavor on meats and vegetables.

Macy's

This department store is currently offering deals on kitchen gear (plus an extra 25 percent off select items with the code "SHOPIT"), as well as free shipping through Tuesday, July 17. Cool down with Cuisinart's 1.5-quart ice cream maker ($300, down from $430), laugh in the face of rain with George Foreman's indoor and outdoor grill ($100, down from $150), or take advantage of avocado season and mix up the perfect batch of guacamole with Imusa's granite molcajete ($20, down from $30).

Sears

In addition to discounts on major appliances, Sears is running a sale on novelty kitchen gadgets (Sears members get an additional 10 percent off). Some summery favorites: Nostalgia Electric's cotton candy maker ($45, down from $95), and Winado's snow cone maker ($83, down from $130).

Sur La Table

Sur La Table's 48-hour sale is in full swing, and the store is offering free shipping on every order with the code "SHOP18." If you're still in summer party mode, this stainless steel burger basket ($12, down from $20) allows you to flip four patties at once, while this 1.25-gallon beverage dispenser ($30, down from $50) keeps drinks cold without watering them down, thanks to its removable inner ice chamber.

Target

Target isn't technically beginning their big sale until Tuesday, July 17 (halfway into Prime Day's 36-hour festivities), but it seems worth setting your alarm for. Home goods from Target's in-house lines will be up to 30 percent off, and kitchen appliances will also be discounted. Plus, if you spend $100 on Target.com, you'll get a free six-month membership for same-day delivery (nearly $50 in savings). Oh, and here's one deal that available early: KitchenAid's 4.5-quart stand mixer is currently $250, down from $350.

Williams Sonoma

Everything at Williams Sonoma (including sale items) is currently 20 percent off with the code "FRIENDS." We suggest putting the discount towards something that will help you beat the heat, like a julep strainer ($12, down from $15), or a set of fruit-shaped popsicle molds ($8, down from $16).