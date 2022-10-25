There are splurges like the Hasegawa Lucano Lightweight Japanese Step Ladder for even the most minimalist kitchen . And since most of us struggle with the aforementioned storage issue, step stools also need to be space conscious and easy to use, like this practical option that’s a favorite with our editors. No matter the vibe or end use, we’ve rounded up the best step stools that are stylish, sturdy, safe, and easy to use.

Finding the best step stool is a must for all home cooks, even for those gifted in the height department. Many modern kitchens have tall cabinets to maximize storage , meaning we all need a boost to reach them. And, let’s face it, the counter stool we keep dragging over to do the job is not the safest choice, especially if it spins. Given how many specialty kitchenware companies there are now and the proliferation of solid dupes on Amazon, it’s no surprise there are plenty of design-forward step stool choices with plenty of function to boot.

You’d never think this small plastic Greenco Folding Step Stool for Kids and Adults could hold the weight of a grown man, but it can. The fold-out plastic step stool has a proper handle you can flip open with one hand. The plastic top has anti-skid foot pads making it a safe place for even kids to stand during meal preparation. Since it is so tiny, you can easily store these all over the house wherever you need an extra lift. It is even small enough to fit under a sink.

The HBTower Folding Step Stool is a good choice for kitchens where robustness is valued. The high-grade steel frame is rigid enough for use indoors and outdoors. Its back cross brace and wide pedals layered with non-slip rubber will keep you feeling safe. It also has a handle for added support, and a metal buckle automatically locks the step stool in place for added security. Although it is incredibly light, this step stool can withstand the most weight out of the choices on this list.

The Sorfey Premium 2-Step Modern Bamboo Ladder is so attractive, its slim profile is almost a moot selling point. The coated black aluminum construction is a nice contrast to its slim bamboo stair pedals. The faux wood adds warmth to the otherwise aluminum step ladder. An oversized platform and the handle provide a sturdy foundation for any task you can dream up around the house. The lightweight step stool has rubberized feet to prevent the ladder–and you–from slipping.

The Cosco Black Retro Counter Chair and Step Stool is an excellent choice for smaller kitchens. The diner-style counter stool does double duty as a step stool with a fold-out footrest. It is made from black vinyl upholstery and chrome finishes for a retro feel. The chair is easy to put together with one tool, and the non-marring feet keep the floor free of scuff marks. The Retro stool is a comfortable seat for anyone with its cushioned seat and back and is incredibly easy to clean.

Frontgate’s Ultralight Slimline 3-Step Stool only weighs ten pounds, but don’t let that fool you. The aircraft-grade aluminum step stool can withstand up to 250 pounds and stay still doing it. The step stool features rubber feet to keep floors mark-free, and its platform is oversized and treated to make it slip-free. It is also incredibly slim, hence the name, with a profile of 2” when folded, meaning it can easily slip in small places if you need the height.

The mDesign Small Folding, Lightweight, Slim Step Stool is a multi-purpose tool for your kitchen and home. The one-piece triangular steel construction makes a solid foundation for any task around the house. It’s also super sleek and simplistic in the most beautiful way–especially in black. It is easy to clean with a damp cloth, and the plastic feet protect the floor and add grip. The long handle is practical when opening and closing and provides added balance when in use.

The Martha Stewart Kitchen Helper step stool is a collaboration between the home maven and the trusted brand. The helper stool enables kids two and up to work safely at the counter. Made from birch wood coated in an easy-to-clean non-toxic finish, the Helper Stool comes in charcoal, taupe, mint, and white. It is adjustable, so it grows with your child and can be folded for storage if space concerns it. The stool is easy to clean, and the four-sided construction keeps kids in place while you make memories.

The Lucano 10th Anniversary Premium Edition step ladder won the world-famous Metaphys Studio Good Design Long Life Design Award in 2019. Designed by Chiaki Murata, the ladder is the benchmark for design. The 2-step model comes in many colors, but the gold is so pretty you won’t want to hide it away. You can use it as a step stool, but it is so cute you can leave it by the front door as a makeshift mudroom or use it as a plant stand.

The Culaccino Folding Step Stool is a lightweight aluminum construction that’s incredibly stable. The stool’s thickened aviation stainless aluminum alloy is wear-resistant and rust-proof. The slip-proof feet are widened, and there is a cross brace for added support. The attractive step ladder comes in colors like champagne gold in addition to white, gray, and black. Although it folds easily for storage, this is one you might not want to hide away.

The BirdRock Home Slim Aluminum Step Ladder has a super slim profile and is lightweight without sacrificing durability. The silver aluminum construction is simple but beautiful, and you don’t need to hide it between uses. The aluminum makes it a mere eight pounds, making it easy to fold up and store. There is additional tread on the extra-wide standing platform for safety. Each step has a rubber tread and an extra-height handle.

Guidecraft Contemporary Kitchen Helper Stool is essential for any parent or caregiver who wants to engage their kiddo in the kitchen safely. There are numerous models on the market, but Guidecraft is the standard bearer. The adjustable platform grows with your child from 15" to 18” inches. Some kitchen helper stools are not foldable, but this one is lightweight and collapsible. Users should add some felt on the bottom to protect your floors ( kids will push up to the counter). Its solid birch wood construction means this will last and is easy to clean.

Delxo Step Ladder Folding Step Stool is lightweight and super stable, can support up to 330 pounds, and has a platform with non-slip material and a locking mechanism. The ladder comes fully assembled, and its rubber feet add another layer of security, so you don’t have to worry about the step stool shifting when you stand. Although made of aluminum, the finish is made to look wood-grained, making it an excellent fit for contemporary, traditional, or rustic kitchens without sacrificing strength or durability. It’s super easy to carry around and weighs less than its competitors.

Factors to Consider

Material

Given how many choices there are on the market, the best step stool is the most reliable one that matches the aesthetic of your home and needs. Models vary from plastic to wood, metals, and more. Most step stools tend to be lightweight and easily foldable versus a ladder.

Portability

Step stools need to be light to be helpful for kids or people with mobility challenges. Look for lightweight step stools that fit your lifestyle. Many lightweight stools do not sacrifice durability or weight limits andnd there are numerous models with handles on the market.

Storage

Storage is always a consideration when bringing a new item into the kitchen. Unlike ladders, these step stools have just a few steps and can be easily stored in a kitchen. Many folding step stools are so slim they can easily slip into the space between a cabinet and a wall or even on the side of the fridge.

Use

Many step stools act as workhorses beyond just reaching that box of backstock kosher salt on the top shelf of the pantry. They can be used as seating or as a place for your kid to stand at the counter level to learn all your cooking secrets. If that is important, look for kid-specific kitchen helpers that keep them safe while feeding their curiousity. There are also models with handles and handlebars if you get nervous on steps or are just looking for added safety features.

Height

Step stools can come in one to three steps before being considered a step ladder–although manufacturers can use the words interchangeably. Consider how much lift is needed and buy accordingly.

Features

If step stools make you nervous, look for one with handlebars and a locking mechanism to keep the legs in place. Many models also have extra wide steps and platforms so the entire foot can securely fit. If your work area is wet, pay attention to the type of feet to ensure they don’t slip.

Our Expertise

Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and a recovering restaurant critic with a culinary school degree and over 15 years of food writing experience. Her work has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, Bon Appetit, Eater Atlanta, The Kitchn, Local Palate, National Geographic, Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and Thrillist. To write this story, she used her culinary expertise and research.

