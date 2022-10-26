The 5 Best Steam Mops of 2022

Keep floors (and more) gunk-free and sparkling clean with these steam mops including our favorite: The Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop.

By Rachel Weingarten
Updated on October 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Cooking and cleaning go hand in hand. Once you’re done preparing your meal, it’s time to break out the cleaning tools to remove the spills and crumbs that have scattered across the countertops and kitchen floor. The easiest and most effective way to clean your floors is by using a steam mop — say goodbye to pesky spots and stains. 

“Steam mops have a boiler mechanism that turns water into steam; the steam created is then pumped out of a cleaning head,” says Allison Hogan, Cleaning Product Manager for Black+Decker. The steam loosens grime, grease, and dried-on stains, and depending on the temperatures your steam mop reaches, it also removes bacteria for optimal sanitization. 

To help you find the right steam mop for your needs, we rounded up the best models on the market based on their performance, design, and overall value. We landed on the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop as our overall favorite because of its ability to tackle deep messes. Keep scrolling to learn more about the best steam mops we recommend and why.

Best Overall: Bissell 1940 PowerFresh Steam Mop

3.8
Bissell 1940 PowerFresh Steam Mop Hard Floor Steam Cleaner, Blue
Courtesy of Amazon.com.
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com

Pros: This wildly popular model can clean and sanitize hard floors and includes a flip-down scrubber for sticky messes.

Cons: The fragrance disks can be a bit overpowering.

If you’re looking for one steam mop to fit all your needs, this is our favorite model. You can switch between high, medium, and low steam settings, depending on your messes, and move quickly and easily with the swivel steering. The flexible head is incredibly helpful when you have messes that have splashed in what feels like impossible-to-reach places. 

The steam mop comes with two pads: a soft one for everyday messes and a firm one for a deep clean. What’s more, you can use the flip-down scrubber on the back side of the mop for sticky, dried-on spots and even on grout. If you really love the smell of a freshly washed kitchen, you can buy de-mineralized scented water, which comes in several scents and is more about leaving a fresh smell behind rather than cleaning any more deeply.  

Price at time of publish: $93

  • Cord Length: 23 feet
  • Tank Capacity: 16 ounces
  • Adjustable Steam: Yes
  • Floor Type: Sealed hardwood, ceramic, linoleum, granite, and marble floors
Best Value: Pur Steam World Multi-Functional Steam Mop

PurSteam Mop

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart

Pros: This affordable option works on everything from steaming your clothes to freshening up pet areas.

Cons: It can be fiddly to refill the water spout area.

Is your kitchen already crowded with far too many gadgets? This all-in-one steam mop is an excellent option since it has many uses beyond steam cleaning your floor. Not only does it serve as a quality steam mop, but it can also be used as a handheld clothes steamer and window squeegee. And of all the models tested, this one seems to be the most versatile in terms of floors you can use it on — from hardwood floors to hardwood, vinyl, tiles, ceramic, and carpet. 

To use the device on wrinkly shirts or dirty windows, simply detach the handheld unit from the mop at the press of a button and choose one of the included nozzles to use for your specific task. Best of all, this model boasts a longer steaming time with up to 25 minutes of heat on the maximum setting. 

Price at time of publish: $79

  • Cord Length: 15.9 feet 
  • Tank Capacity: 12.8 ounces
  • Adjustable Steam: Yes 
  • Floor Type: Hardwood floors, vinyl, marble, carpet, ceramic and porcelain tiles

Best Splurge: BLACK+DECKER HSMC1361SGP 7-in-1 3-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner

4.8
The BLACK+DECKER Multipurpose Steam Cleaner comes with an array of attachments.

Lowe's
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's

Pros: It’s lightweight and easy to use with lots of cool accessories and extra mop pads, plus there’s a wearable steam glove for added control when cleaning.

Cons: It can be difficult to store and keep track of all the accessories and extras.

My first experience with a steam mop was testing out an early Black+Decker model. While it cleaned efficiently, it was a bit of a pain to keep pumping the handle to get a fresh flow of steam. Thanks to advanced technology, this new-and-improved model is both intuitive and designed to clean every area of your house, from sealed wood to laminate floors to a stainless steel fridge. 

With its wearable steam glove, the device allows you to use your hand to steam surfaces, such as countertops, shower walls, and large appliances. There are also brushes and accessories to steam off the gunk on toilet seats or oven racks. This steam mop is a great option to consider if you’re moving into a new space and really want to clean and deodorize any mustiness or mess left by the previous owners.

Price at time of publish: $199

  • Cord Length: 20 feet 
  • Tank Capacity: 19.2 ounces
  • Adjustable Steam: Yes
  • Floor Type: Glass, sealed granite/stone, stainless steel, sealed wood and sealed tile/grout

Best for Hardwood Floors: Shark All-in-One Steam and Scrub Mop

Shark All-in-One Steam and Scrub Mop

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Home Depot

Pros: This model is designed for sealed hard floors and won’t lift off the finish even when scrubbing.

Cons: It doesn’t work on as many floor types as some other models do.

If the majority of your floors are hardwood, you’re probably faced with the challenge of keeping them clean while not destroying their expensive finish. This Shark steam mop is an excellent choice, as it’s designed to tackle dirt and messes on sealed floors. It also has a more advanced design than nearly all the other steam mops out there. 

The rotating power steam pads deliver more than 150 scrubs per minute, so you don’t have to exert yourself for a deep clean. There are also LED headlights, which can be a mixed blessing since they reveal all the hidden dirt and stains around the house but ultimately help you clean under furniture and in dark corners. This is a really beautiful machine and a powerhouse, but might be too much steam mop for anyone with a smaller space. Also worth noting is that this model comes with four washable pads, which sounds like a lot of extras, but less so if you consider that you need to use two at a time.

Price at time of publish: $177

  • Cord Length: 22 feet 
  • Tank Capacity: More than one cup of water, but it’s not specified
  • Adjustable Steam: Yes 
  • Floor Type: Hardwood, marble, tile, and stone
Best with Vacuum: Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco S5 Steam Cleaner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Best Buy

Pros: You won’t have to switch between a vacuum cleaner and a steam mop every time you clean.

Cons: It’s on the pricey side.

Most steam mops’ instructions recommend sweeping or vacuuming the floor before using, but not the Tineco Steam Cleaner. This model vacuums and steams simultaneously, removing any crumbs, pet hair, spills, and sticky messes in its path. It has an intuitive LED screen that shows up red if debris is detected and blue after it’s been cleared, plus it features swivel steering for fuss-free maneuvering and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow so it does the work for you. This steam cleaner also self-cleans its brush head after each use.

Price at time of publish: $450

  • Cord Length: 26 feet 
  • Tank Capacity: This one has a dual-tank system with each tank able to hold 25.4 ounces and keeps clean and dirty water separate 
  • Adjustable Steam: Yes, automatically
  • Floor Type: Bamboo, hardwoods, laminate, linoleum, and tile

Our Favorite

Our best overall pick is the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop. There’s a lot to love about this steam mop, including the fact it comes with two microfiber pads for different types of messes and that you won’t have to wait long for the steam to heat up. Simply plug in the mop, allow it to heat up for 30 seconds, and it’s ready to go. The generous water tank also means that you can tackle a large space without having to constantly refill. 

Factors to Consider

Floor Type

When shopping for a steam mop, it’s crucial to take into account the type of floor you’ll be using it on. I tested one steam mop on a vintage linoleum kitchen floor and the corners of the tiles popped up within hours. Read the specifications carefully to see if the steam mop is made for hardwood floors, tiles, and sealed or unsealed finishes. And then to be on the safe side, test on a small, inconspicuous corner before tackling the entire surface.

Tank Capacity

If you have a small space, you probably don’t have to worry too much about the tank capacity, so even an eight-ounce tank should be fine. If you’ll be cleaning an entire house or larger rooms though, you want a steam mop with a large tank size so it doesn’t have to be refilled constantly. Pro tip: Empty the tank between uses to avoid leaks in your closet or storage spaces.

Attachments

Most standard steam mops come with a base, a mop head, and a handle. If you’d like to tackle things like the nooks and crannies in your kitchen or the grout in your bathroom, look for models with attachments like multiple nozzles that often attach to flexible hoses.  

Frequently Asked Questions
  • How do steam mops work?

    “Steam loosens dirt and grime, which the mop pad then wipes away,” Hogan says. For the most part and depending on the model, “all you have to do is plug in the product and turn on the boiler to heat up the water (this typically takes less than 30 seconds on most models).”

  • What types of floors can you use a steam mop on?

    Most steam mops feature very specific instructions on how they should be used. “You can use a steam mop on sealed hardwood floors, tile, and stone,” Hogan says. She also shared some other applications possible with steam mop accessories:

    • Squeegee and Pad: Glass, shower door, and windows
    • Small Brush Attachment: Around faucets and tight corners
    • Grout Brush Attachment: Sealed grout lines for tough dirt and grime
    • Copper Brush Attachment: Grill grates
  • Is mopping or steaming better for floors?

    “Steam mops are a great cleaning option for efficiency seekers and those who love the satisfaction of a deep clean,” Hogan says. And if you or a loved one has mobility issues or arthritis or similar, a steam mop can make it a lot easier to keep their space clean. “Like most powered cleaning tools, steam mops take a lot of the manual effort out of cleaning that you would experience with traditional mopping,” she says. “A benefit of steam mops is that you can often achieve germ kill with just water, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals, making these tools a convenient and safe choice for consumers.”


    Most importantly, read the instructions carefully. Some steam mops can actually stain wood surfaces if you add cleaning products, and some are specifically made only to be used with limited surfaces. Using your steam mop in a way it's not intended could damage your floor’s finish. 

Our Expertise

Former bakery owner Rachel Weingarten determined the best steam mops based on her hands-on experience with testing out various steam mops to clean up far too many kitchen messes. She also consulted with cleaning experts for product recommendations and helpful insights on how to choose the right model and how to use steam mops properly.
