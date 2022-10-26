The 5 Best Steam Mops of 2022.

To help you find the right steam mop for your needs, we rounded up the best models on the market based on their performance, design, and overall value. We landed on the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop as our overall favorite because of its ability to tackle deep messes. Keep scrolling to learn more about the best steam mops we recommend and why.

“Steam mops have a boiler mechanism that turns water into steam; the steam created is then pumped out of a cleaning head,” says Allison Hogan, Cleaning Product Manager for Black+Decker. The steam loosens grime, grease, and dried-on stains, and depending on the temperatures your steam mop reaches, it also removes bacteria for optimal sanitization.

Cooking and cleaning go hand in hand. Once you’re done preparing your meal , it’s time to break out the cleaning tools to remove the spills and crumbs that have scattered across the countertops and kitchen floor. The easiest and most effective way to clean your floors is by using a steam mop — say goodbye to pesky spots and stains.

Best Overall: Bissell 1940 PowerFresh Steam Mop 3.8 Courtesy of Amazon.com. View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Pros: This wildly popular model can clean and sanitize hard floors and includes a flip-down scrubber for sticky messes. Cons: The fragrance disks can be a bit overpowering. If you’re looking for one steam mop to fit all your needs, this is our favorite model. You can switch between high, medium, and low steam settings, depending on your messes, and move quickly and easily with the swivel steering. The flexible head is incredibly helpful when you have messes that have splashed in what feels like impossible-to-reach places. The steam mop comes with two pads: a soft one for everyday messes and a firm one for a deep clean. What’s more, you can use the flip-down scrubber on the back side of the mop for sticky, dried-on spots and even on grout. If you really love the smell of a freshly washed kitchen, you can buy de-mineralized scented water, which comes in several scents and is more about leaving a fresh smell behind rather than cleaning any more deeply. Price at time of publish: $93 Cord Length: 23 feet

23 feet Tank Capacity: 16 ounces

16 ounces Adjustable Steam: Yes

Yes Floor Type: Sealed hardwood, ceramic, linoleum, granite, and marble floors

Best Value: Pur Steam World Multi-Functional Steam Mop Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This affordable option works on everything from steaming your clothes to freshening up pet areas. Cons: It can be fiddly to refill the water spout area. Is your kitchen already crowded with far too many gadgets? This all-in-one steam mop is an excellent option since it has many uses beyond steam cleaning your floor. Not only does it serve as a quality steam mop, but it can also be used as a handheld clothes steamer and window squeegee. And of all the models tested, this one seems to be the most versatile in terms of floors you can use it on — from hardwood floors to hardwood, vinyl, tiles, ceramic, and carpet. To use the device on wrinkly shirts or dirty windows, simply detach the handheld unit from the mop at the press of a button and choose one of the included nozzles to use for your specific task. Best of all, this model boasts a longer steaming time with up to 25 minutes of heat on the maximum setting. Price at time of publish: $79 Cord Length: 15.9 feet

15.9 feet Tank Capacity: 12.8 ounces

12.8 ounces Adjustable Steam: Yes

Yes Floor Type: Hardwood floors, vinyl, marble, carpet, ceramic and porcelain tiles

Best Splurge: BLACK+DECKER HSMC1361SGP 7-in-1 3-Speed Multipurpose Steam Cleaner 4.8 Lowe's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Pros: It’s lightweight and easy to use with lots of cool accessories and extra mop pads, plus there’s a wearable steam glove for added control when cleaning. Cons: It can be difficult to store and keep track of all the accessories and extras. My first experience with a steam mop was testing out an early Black+Decker model. While it cleaned efficiently, it was a bit of a pain to keep pumping the handle to get a fresh flow of steam. Thanks to advanced technology, this new-and-improved model is both intuitive and designed to clean every area of your house, from sealed wood to laminate floors to a stainless steel fridge. With its wearable steam glove, the device allows you to use your hand to steam surfaces, such as countertops, shower walls, and large appliances. There are also brushes and accessories to steam off the gunk on toilet seats or oven racks. This steam mop is a great option to consider if you’re moving into a new space and really want to clean and deodorize any mustiness or mess left by the previous owners. Price at time of publish: $199 Cord Length: 20 feet

20 feet Tank Capacity: 19.2 ounces

19.2 ounces Adjustable Steam: Yes

Yes Floor Type: Glass, sealed granite/stone, stainless steel, sealed wood and sealed tile/grout

Best for Hardwood Floors: Shark All-in-One Steam and Scrub Mop Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Home Depot Pros: This model is designed for sealed hard floors and won’t lift off the finish even when scrubbing. Cons: It doesn’t work on as many floor types as some other models do. If the majority of your floors are hardwood, you’re probably faced with the challenge of keeping them clean while not destroying their expensive finish. This Shark steam mop is an excellent choice, as it’s designed to tackle dirt and messes on sealed floors. It also has a more advanced design than nearly all the other steam mops out there. The rotating power steam pads deliver more than 150 scrubs per minute, so you don’t have to exert yourself for a deep clean. There are also LED headlights, which can be a mixed blessing since they reveal all the hidden dirt and stains around the house but ultimately help you clean under furniture and in dark corners. This is a really beautiful machine and a powerhouse, but might be too much steam mop for anyone with a smaller space. Also worth noting is that this model comes with four washable pads, which sounds like a lot of extras, but less so if you consider that you need to use two at a time. Price at time of publish: $177 Cord Length: 22 feet

Tank Capacity: More than one cup of water, but it’s not specified

Adjustable Steam: Yes

Floor Type: Hardwood, marble, tile, and stone