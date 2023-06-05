I Cook Steak Once a Week in the Summer, and I Use These 7 Products Every Time

Prices are as low as $15.

By
Melissa Lee
Melissa Lee
Melissa Lee
Melissa Lee is a writer and editor who has been working in service journalism since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Grilling Tools
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Every time my friends come over for dinner in the summer, they know what I'm cooking: Steak. Not to brag, but I've pretty much perfected the art after cooking them for the past three years, with my favorite being a tried-and-true New York strip. I cook it at least once a week in the summer, and while the cut of the meat is important, the tools are just as crucial. 

In fact, once I started using a cast iron skillet to sear up my steaks, they've seriously never tasted better. That's not the only rave-worthy tool I use, though — I'm always reaching for my carving knife, and my pair of prep and serve trays are beyond helpful

If you’re looking forward to a steak-filled season, read on to discover my seven favorite tools to use. Best of all, prices start at just $16. Transforming your steak from grocery store weeknight dinner to restaurant quality at home has never been easier. 

7 of the Best Products for Cooking Steaks:

Lodge 10.25-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

First thing’s first: I personally like to cook my steak on the stovetop instead of the grill, as I find it keeps all of the juices locked in. I always reach for a trusty  cast iron skillet, and I love my Lodge one. . This one  comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil right out of the box, plus, it can be used everywhere from the campfire to the grill and everywhere in between depending on if I want to venture beyond the stovetop. Beyond its versatile usage, cooking up a steak in one of these babies is one of the easiest routes to a perfectly cooked meal. I personally love to keep it simple in a cast iron skillet by seasoning with salt and pepper and basting with butter, rosemary, and garlic. Maybe I’ll throw it in the oven for a little reverse-sear action if I’m feeling fancy. 

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $16 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Getting an accurate internal temperature reading on your steak is crucial to making sure it’s ready. I love this pick from Alpha Grillers because it has a super fast response time (2 to 3 seconds) and the backlit digital screen is easy to read, regardless of whether you’re using it on the grill or indoors. While there are other more expensive options, like the Meater, which connects straight to your phone, this one is really all you need. I use it every time, and the results are always perfect.

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Locking Tongs

OXO Good Grips 12-Inch Stainless-Steel Locking Tongs

Amazon

To buy: $16 at amazon.com

I used to grab a spatula to flip my steak, but recently, I made the switch to this stainless steel pair of tongs from OXO. I especially love the non-slip handles that even have thumb rests to ensure you have a solid grip before picking anything up. They’re also dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning up afterwards a breeze. Plus, I love the click-click sounds they make. 

Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays

Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays Tout

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $33) at amazon.com

There’s nothing more annoying than having to go back and forth constantly to bring out whatever you’re cooking up next — that’s why I love these prep and serve trays from Cuisinart, which are specifically designed to make the transportation process easier. It comes with two trays: A red one for raw meat and a black one for finished meat, both of which nest together for easy storage. At 17 by 10.5-inches, they’re a good size, and are even made from a shatter-proof material. They help me stay organized, and make the cooking process go so much smoother. 

Checkered Chef Cooling Rack

Checkered Chef Cooling Rack Set of 2
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $18 at amazon.com

A cooling rack can be used for a variety of things in the kitchen — I use mine the most for finishing off cookies and cakes, but I also love to rest meat on it. At an affordable price point, you can snag a two-pack of these cooling racks from Checkered Chef, made from stainless steel construction and dishwasher-safe. They’re sized at 8 by 11-¾ inches which means they should fit most standard ovens and cookie sheets, too. An additional perk? The material is warp-resistant so they should last a good long time.  

OXO Pepper Grinder

OXO Good Grips Contoured Mess-Free Pepper Grinder

Amazon

To buy: $18 at amazon.com

While a pepper grinder isn’t a total must-have for cooking steaks, it’s definitely a nice luxury, and this pick from OXO is my top choice.  It has five grinding settings (yes, five) while the ceramic design pledges not to absorb any flavor from your peppercorns of choice. The body of the grinder is BPA-free and, when you’re ready to refill it, all you have to do is turn it over and uncap it instead of funneling in those pesky spheres and getting them all over the counter. We’ve all been there. The ergonomic design makes it easy to grind pepper onto my steak, ensuring they are always properly seasoned. 

Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife

Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife

Amazon

To buy: $34 (originally $60) at amazon.com

I’m generally a believer in splurging on a carving knife for your kitchen, especially if you’re a frequent griller or meat eater. This option from Cutluxe isn’t too expensive, but it still has nice features that result in easy, even cuts. I love that the knife has a sharp edge for effortless carving, while the handle offers a comfortable, ergonomic grip. It’s also 12-inches long, which means I can slice through my New York strip with one swift motion. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Tout
I Discovered the Best Use for the Trendy Lululemon Belt Bag, and It's Not Storing Lipstick
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper Tout
Grill Owners Say This Heavy-Duty Brush Cleans Stuck-On Food in ‘2 Minutes Flat,’ and It’s Now $16
Amazons 2023 Fathers Day Gift Guide Is Here These Are the Best Kitchen Picks Tout
Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks
Related Articles
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
FW: Top-Rated Grilling Tools Tout
The 9 'Must-Have' Tools for Summer Grilling, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviewers
Amazons 2023 Fathers Day Gift Guide Is Here These Are the Best Kitchen Picks Tout
Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks
Charcoal Companion Nonstick Kabob Grilling Baskets Tout
I’ve Been Grilling Daily for 10+ Years, and These Are the 7 Products I Always Use
MDW Camping Deals Tout
The 7 Best Last-Chance Camping Deals to Grab at Amazon: Up to 42% Off
MDW: Best Early Amazon MDW Deals TOUT
Amazon Has Discounts Over 60% Off in Its Kitchen Outlet Section—Shop 12 Deals from Henckels, Cuisinart, and More
Essential Kitchen Accessories
The 18 Best Kitchen Tools Under $20
Best Member-Only Weekend Deals Tout
Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7
Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Aluminum Carrying Case, Deluxe Grill Set
This Cuisinart Grill Set Has Everything You Need for the Perfect Cookout, and It's 30% Off at Amazon
Best Amazon MDW Deals Tout
Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazonz
Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
We Tested and Found the Best Cast Iron Cookware Pieces to Add to Your Kitchen
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper Tout
Grill Owners Say This Heavy-Duty Brush Cleans Stuck-On Food in ‘2 Minutes Flat,’ and It’s Now $16
Williams Sonoma Sale Round Up Tout
Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend
KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven Tout
These Are the 11 Best Kitchen Deals at Gilt for Memorial Day Weekend, and Prices Start at Just $22
Best Grill Deals Tout
Amazon Dropped Memorial Day Grill Deals on Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and More—and Prices Start at $28
Snake River Farms Fathers Day Tout
The Secret to My Husband’s Juicy Steaks Is This Brand’s Flavorful Cuts, and They’re on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day