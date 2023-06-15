That’s why we had our expert testers try out over 20 of the best stain removers on the market to see how they fared against some of the trickiest stains to remove, including dropping red wine, chocolate, and olive oil on clothing garments. The winner proved effective against every test we threw at it. Read on for the best stain removers for every situation — so you never have to say goodbye to a stained garment again.

In our opinion, if you’re living fully and joyfully, stains are inevitable. Whether it’s a splash of red wine on a blouse from a delicious dinner, a smear of grass on the knee of your jeans from a sunny picnic, or a drop of olive oil on a comfy T-shirt from cooking a favorite meal, stains happen. And while you likely have kitchen cleaners , mops , steam mops , and other kitchen cleaning tools already stashed for handling spills and cooking mishaps, we want you to be equally prepared to combat stains on your clothes.

Of course, its portable design makes it really more useful when you’re on the go and in need of a quick fix, as we found that the pen applicator works best on small stains, and applying it to large stains might be difficult since you may run out of remover. That said, it certainly fulfills its purpose as an on-the-go stain remover when the worst happens when out to dinner or at a gathering.

For a pen-style product meant to be applied in a pinch, the Tide To Go pen completely removed the grass, marker, chocolate syrup, and olive oil, while the wine stain was significantly lightened. And despite the fact that it is formulated to work best on fresh stains, it even lifted or lightened all of the set-in stains we tested.

It comes in a 3-pack for a reason, as you’ll likely finish one after treating just a few stains.

While this stain remover is priced higher than the others, you get a 16-ounce spray bottle to keep in your laundry room and a 2-ounce squeeze bottle to stash in your bag when you’re on the go.

Until we met Grandma’s Secret stain remover, we hadn’t seen a product that worked better on old, set-in stains than fresh ones. Besides red wine, for which this product didn’t really work, it removed all the set-in stains and significantly faded the makeup, the trickiest of the bunch. The product is simple to use — just spray or dab the remover on the stains and wait five to ten minutes to wash out — and the scent was unnoticeable.

The small bottle makes it great for keeping at home or for stashing in your bag when you’re on the go, though we did note that many squirts of the spritz-style bottle were needed to cover all the stains. That said, we were impressed with its ability to lift deep stains quickly, so we think it’s worth the few extra pumps to get your carpet back to spot-free.

Go worry-free at your next dinner party or family gathering with this hand spray bottle from Chateau. Despite its name, this stain remover was fully or partially effective against all the stains we treated, not just red wine. What’s more, because of its non-toxic, biodegradable formulation, it is safe to use on surfaces like carpets and furniture that often come into contact with pets and children.

In our tests, we mixed the powder with water in a spray bottle and spritzed it directly onto the stains. While this proved to be an effective application method, the mixing was a rather messy process. So if you plan to treat tricky stains at home, we recommend following the manufacturer’s instructions to mix the powder into water in a basin and let your garment soak for a few hours before you wash it. This, of course, prolongs the entire wash time cycle, but we think it’s worth it for those tough stains. In addition, while it lifted other spots caused by olive oil, chocolate syrup, and grass, it didn’t do anything for the makeup foundation we rubbed into the t-shirt.

The dreaded red wine stain can oftentimes be the end of life for articles of clothing, but this OxiClean Remover Powder lived up to the hype surrounding the brand name. It completely removed fresh and set-in stains — especially the formidable red wine.

Unfortunately, this stain remover did not work well on the wine stains, so we suggest you look elsewhere the next time you spill your glass of red. And make sure you only apply this stain remover right before running the washing machine; if you let the foam dry on the garment, it may leave a stain of its own.

Our testers loved how this Shout stain remover comes out of the can in an even, thick spray that makes it easy to coat the entirety of the stain. And for around $4 per can, we think this is an ultimate steal. As far as stains go, it made quick work of the fresh and set-in olive oil spots, as well as the grass, marker, and chocolate syrup. We didn’t find any harsh scent, and overall, the application process was simple and straightforward.

The spray can makes for easy, even application of a product that lives up to its name.

To use, you squirt the gel onto the stain and use the brush to work it in; our testers noted how the bristles picked up any remnants of fresh stains and also worked the product into the stain. We were weary with the level of suds that developed from the application process that there would be some product or stain transfer in the wash cycle, but it all washed away cleanly. With its brush head, this is also a great option for larger stains.

If you’re only looking to add one stain remover to your laundry room, make it this one from Method. Almost all the fresh and set-in stains — including grass, chocolate syrup, and olive oil — were completely removed, while the wine stains were markedly improved after one application. Meanwhile, this stain remover made impressive work of a makeup stain, which proved to be the trickiest for all the products we tested — only this product and one other seemed to make any progress at all.

It was the only product that worked on every single stain we tested, and the built-in brush made application easy.

Our Favorite

Simply put, the Method Stain Remover performed the best on all the stains we tested, from fresh to set-in and grass to olive oil. We also loved that it’s a gel, which can be washed right away or left to soak, while the built-in brush helped work the product into the stain for maximum stain-lifting results.

The Tests

To determine the best stain removers on the market, we measured each product's ease of use, effectiveness, scent, and value. To come up with a rating for each of these attributes, we tested the stain removers on fresh stains, applying the stain remover between one and 30 minutes after creating the stain and on set-in stains — or stains that were created and dried before the stain remover was applied. We looked at the performance of the remover on six different types of stains: red wine, chocolate syrup, grass, blue marker, olive oil, and face makeup (foundation). The manufacturer’s instructions were followed for all the products, so if clothes were meant to be machine washed after the stain remover was applied, that was what we did.

After testing each product, we assessed the level of leftover staining to determine how well the remover performed. Beyond effectiveness, we also looked at the effort required to remove a stain or a particularly difficult application process, any scent, and how much remover was included or required for use.

Factors to Consider

Formulation

Stain removers typically come in four different formulations: liquid/spray, powder, gel, and pen. “A spray stain remover is easy and quick to use, allows you to quickly cover a large area of fabric, and is usually formulated to tackle most everyday household stains,” says Courtenay Hartford, author of The Cleaning Ninja. “A powder stain remover is usually a bit more work to use, but it’s great for tougher, more set-in stains. Gel stain removers are usually formulated to be an all-purpose solution like sprays, and pen stain removers are created specifically to target all the types of stains that you might run into when you're out and about away from home.”

Stain Type

The make up of your stain is going to play a role in the stain remover that you choose. Hartford says spray and gel stain removers are typically formulated to treat a wide variety of household stains, while powder stain removers are meant to target tougher stains like food, grass, wine, and oil-based stains. Pens, meanwhile, are most effective against food- and drink-related stains, as these are the ones you are most likely to run into when you’re on the go.

Fabric Type

As the gentlest type, spray stain removers are generally safe to use on most fabrics. “Powder stain removers can be a bit harsh, so stay away from using them on leather, silk, wool, or cashmere,” suggests Hartford. “A lot of gel removers come with a little built-in brush, and you'll want to use that to help work the gel into the stain so it can penetrate and treat the stain, so stay away from using them with delicate fabrics and knit sweaters that don’t do well with the brushing required.”

As far as pens go, the color of the fabric may matter more than the type. “The main active ingredient in stain removal pens is a gentle form of hydrogen peroxide,” notes Hartford. “Most fabric dyes are colorfast enough to withstand it, but it's a great idea to spot-test the pen on a hidden inseam before you treat a stain in the middle of your shirt if you're concerned about the hydrogen peroxide bleaching the garment.”

Wait Time

While pen stain removers are meant to be used when you’re away from home, most others require a cycle through the washing machine after application. However, the time from application to washing will vary. “You should wash your clothing items right away after using a spray stain remover. It's not ideal for spraying a stain and leaving it to sit for days because the stain can become more set-in to the fabric,” Hartford says.

Powder and gel removers, on the other hand, are meant to sit and soak. “Since it needs several hours of soaking time, a powder stain remover is best to use when you aren't in a hurry,” notes Hartford. “With gel, you can treat the stain right away and leave the item to sit for up to a few days until you're ready to do your laundry.”

Frequently Asked Questions How do you remove stains that have already been washed and dried? Powder is your friend here. “A good long soak in a bucket of warm water and a good, powdered stain remover will often work to lighten a set-in stain,” Hartford says. “If that isn't effective, move on to trying a paste of water and powdered stain remover, and if that doesn't work, soak the stain again. You'll usually lighten the stain little by little with each pass, and eventually, the stain will be so light that it won't be noticeable anymore. It's a bit of a project, but it's usually worth it to save your favorite shirt, and it's satisfying when you finally win the battle.”

In addition, we found Grandma's Secret Spot Remover Laundry Spray worked quite well on stains that had been set in for a while already.

How much should a laundry stain remover cost? All the stain removers on our list are under $15, and most are under $10, so you likely won’t need to break the bank for a quality stain remover. That said, despite her preference for homemade stain removers, Hartford urges you to think about what will give you the most value. “The very best stain removers are the ones that you'll actually use, so if a slightly more expensive store-bought stain remover is easier for you and gets used, that one will be most effective,” she says. “The same goes for more high-end, expensive stain removers that often come in beautiful packaging that you're happy to leave out on your laundry room counter. Are they necessarily better at removing stains than the homemade versions? Probably not, but if you find yourself actually tackling your stains more often rather than neglecting them until they're completely set in just because you have a beautiful stain remover that you enjoy using, then there's definitely some value in that.”

Other Stain Removers We Tested

Strong Contenders

Seventh Generation Laundry Stain Remover

While this spray-style product performed quite well on fresh stains, as well or better than the others we tested, it only succeeded in completely removing one of the set-in stains—the others faded, but none were totally removed.

Grove Co. Stain Remover Spray

This product worked on some of the easier stains but left too many behind after treatment — notably both the fresh and set-in wine stains and the fresh and set-in makeup stains — for it to make our list.

Carbona Laundry Stain Scrubber

Our testers liked how the brush top on this product worked the stain remover into the stain, but it also seemed to pick up stain remnants and smear them elsewhere. For this reason, it seemed to work better on set-in stains than fresh, and we wanted products that excelled at both.

HEX Performance Stain & Stink Remover

We liked the lemon scent and the easy-to-apply spray nozzle on this stain remover, but it wasn’t as effective as other products we tested, with five of the twelve stains tested remaining on the clothes after treatment.

Ingredients Matter Stain Stick

While our testers liked applying this bar-style stain remover, it struggled to remove many of the stains entirely after just one treatment. Plus, unlike a spray, gel, powder, or pen that can be tucked back into a cupboard or bag, you’d need to find somewhere to stow the sudsy bar after using it.

What Didn't Make the List

We tested several other stain removers that didn’t make the cut. In general, the prices tended to be higher while not performing as well as our top picks, giving them less value for the money. The products also tended to be harder to apply, with either the spray being difficult to direct at the stain or the product being difficult to mix. Finally, they were not as effective at removing all the stains we tested as our winners were.

Our Expertise

Alyssa Sybertz is an experienced food and home writer and recipe developer who covers anything and everything you may find in our kitchen or throughout your home for Food & Wine. For this article, she used insights from our testers who evaluated 21 stain removers to determine the best of the best for all your stain elimination needs.