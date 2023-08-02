What to Buy The Best Stackable Glassware, According to Beverage Directors Our list of expert-vetted picks includes the drinkware used in some of New York's best bars and restaurants. By Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and the former social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines. She has also worked as a cook on a small farm in Central New York and a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. Her first book, a food and farming memoir titled The Call of the Farm, was published in 2014. Her second book, a romance novel set in Scotland, will be published in February 2023. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. Food & Wine / Food52 We care about our glassware a lot. We've exhaustively researched the best glassware and stand by that list (they're all gorgeous!). But one item, in particular, inspired another round of testing and research: stackable glassware. The best stackable glassware is a bit tricky to get right. It needs to be designed for nesting so it saves space in your kitchen cabinets. It also has to be made from durable material, so the weight of a full stack won't cause the glasses to break. And don't discount looks. Just because it's utilitarian, doesn't mean your drinking glasses shouldn't look great, too. After thorough testing and research, we landed on 11 efficient, sturdy, and dishwasher-safe stackable glassware sets that we absolutely love. We also tapped Cody Pruitt, Partner & Beverage Director at New York's Libertine, to weigh in on a few of his favorite restaurant-quality picks. Below, find our expert-approved and editor-tested list of the best stackable glassware. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Bormioli Rocco Bodega Mini 7.5-Ounce Glass Tumbler at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Toyo Sasaki Glass Fino Stacking Glasses at Jinenstore.com Jump to Review Best Value: Bormioli Rocco Juice Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight Set: Material The Half Glass Set at Materialkitchen.com Jump to Review Best Mason Jars: Ball Nesting Pint Jars at Amazon Jump to Review Best Colorful: Our Place Night and Day Glasses at Fromourplace.com Jump to Review Best Tumbler: Duralex Made In France Picardie Clear Tumbler at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cocktail Glasses: Atwell Stackable Ribbed Highball Glass at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Wine Glasses: Bormioli Rocco Stackable Wine Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Luminarc Stackable Glasses at Food52 Jump to Review Best Overall Bormioli Rocco Bodega Mini 7.5-Ounce Glass Tumbler - Set of 12 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Webstaurantstore.com Pros This set comes with three different sizes of glasses to cover all your needs. Cons Although these glasses are dishwasher-safe, some users recommend hand-washing them. One size doesn’t necessarily fit all. This luxe set of 12 Italian-designed glasses from Bormioli Rocco is the key to a well-stocked, supremely organized drinkware cupboard. Senior commerce writer Jennifer Zyman owns the larger 18-piece set with various sizes and praises it for its “simple and stackable” design that’s no-fuss, all function. The streamlined profile of these glasses is slightly tapered for a smooth, effortless stack, and each size in the set is infinitely useful. The basic, multi-functional shape makes these glasses perfect for ice cream, parfaits, snacks, or mise en place ingredients during meal prep. They’re thermal-shock resistant, as well as dishwasher- and microwave-safe. You can buy this set in 7.5, 12.5, or 17.25-ounce glasses, depending on your preference. Price at time of publish: $37 Material: Tempered glassCapacity: 7.5 ounces, 12.5 ounces, or 17.25 ouncesNumber in Set: 12 Best Splurge Toyo Sasaki Glass Fino Stacking Glasses Jinen View On Jinenstore.com Pros These elegant glasses are attractively thin, and can be stacked with other sizes in the line. Cons This is the priciest set on our list. Impossibly light and thin, at first blush, these glasses from Toyo Sasaki seem too delicate to stack. But the secret to their sturdiness is in the manufacturing process: they’re reinforced through ion enhancement to ensure the rims are shatter-resistant, even when stacked six high. These are some of the roomier glasses on our list, with a capacity of 13 ounces. If you’re looking for drinking glasses better suited for wine or cocktails, Toyo Sasaki also makes this style in 9.5 and 10.5-ounce sizes — and happily, all three volumes can be nested together. These are some of the most quietly luxurious glasses we’ve seen, with an aesthetic that seems almost like it’s floating in midair when stacked. We’re not the only ones who like them, either. They’re a favorite of Pruitt, who says, “These glasses are not only indestructible, but they also feel great in the hand and on the mouth and look chic in a clean, minimalist, and post-mid-century sort of way.” He also gave us some insider intel: many popular, high-end bars and restaurants in New York use this set. Price at time of publish: $105 Material: Soda-lime glassCapacity: 13.2 ouncesNumber in Set: Six Best Value Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Stackable Juice Glasses, Set Of 6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros This set is inexpensive and resistant to thermal shock. Cons It’s not the most unique or eye-catching option on our list. You’ve probably used this stackable drinkware set before, if not at a friend’s house, then definitely at a bistro or café. The glasses are gently fluted for a relaxed, understated elegance. At three and a quarter inches high, they’re perfect for wine (okay, and water too), and they can be stacked high, thanks to their very sturdy tempered glass. It’s resistant to chipping and cracking. This set is dishwasher-safe and can withstand hot temperatures, so go ahead and make a cute little DIY cortado. And don’t be fooled by the approachable price point: Bormioli Rocco is Italy’s largest glassmaker. This set sits perfectly at the intersection of value, efficiency, and design. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Tempered glassCapacity: 6.7 ouncesNumber in Set: Six Best Lightweight Set Material The Half Glass Set Material View On Materialkitchen.com Pros Material’s glasses are feather-light and come in three chic colors. Cons You can’t buy a multicolored set. I own both the full- and half-glassware set from cookware and kitchen company Material, but no matter what I’m drinking, I reach for the petite half-glasses. At 9 ounces, they’re the perfect size for a splash of seltzer or lunchtime kombucha, but I love them equally when it’s wine-o’clock. I’ve also put them to work with ice cream, thanks to their ideal size. I’ve been using these glasses daily for a few months, and am continually amazed at how durable they are, despite being the lightest-weight glassware I’ve ever owned. Material scored big points in the looks department, too: the half-glasses come in three different vintage-vibes colors: an avocado-adjacent green, dusky gray, and clear. The base is slightly rounded, so if you’re a “no sharp edges or right angles” person, you’ll like this set, too. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Borosilicate glassCapacity: 9 ouncesNumber in Set: Four Best Mason Jars Ball Nesting Pint Jars Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Ace Hardware Pros These wide-mouth jars can also be used for canning and food storage. Cons They’re heavy. Some people may find the lip awkward to drink from. As if we needed another reason to love mason jars! This set from Ball, the premier maker of mason jars, is truly multi-purpose. Like all Ball jars, these glasses can be used for food storage and canning — when properly sealed, food is safe for up to 18 months — but unlike regular mason jars, they’re much more space efficient. The stepped design is what makes them stackable. They nest neatly, so you can tuck them away when they’re not in use. Because they’re compatible with all Ball wide-mouth lids, the ridged design on the lip may be awkward for some to drink from… but you’ll have no problem if you’ve been sipping from mason jars for years. These heavy-duty jars are a half-pound each, and the full set is a bargain at under $15. And yep: it includes four of Ball’s traditional metal lids. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: BPA-free glassCapacity: 16 ouncesNumber in Set: Four Best Colorful Our Place Night and Day Glasses Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Pros These are available in sets of four or eight. There are tons of colors to choose from. Cons You can’t customize the mixed-color sets. We just love these hardworking glasses. The handmade tumbler-style vessel can handle daytime beverages and evening drinks (if you’re not the fussy type). Commerce editor Danielle St. Pierre calls them “simple” and “sturdy,” owing to their smooth sides and gently rolled lip. The base is slightly stepped to allow for efficient nesting, but it’s wide enough to be stable — no tipsy glasses here. St. Pierre puts these glasses to work, using them equally often for sparkling water and cocktail hour spritzes. The 12-ounce capacity makes them truly versatile. They can even moonlight as dessert bowls. Oh, and they’re environmentally friendly, thanks to a unique blend of recycled glass and sand. Our testing has proven them to be one of the most durable sets we’ve tried. Although looks aren’t everything, we appreciate that these come in eight different colors, as well as “warm” and “cool” multi-toned sets. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Recycled glass and sandCapacity: 12 ouncesNumber in Set: Choose four or eight Best Tumbler Duralex Made In France Picardie Clear Tumbler Amazon View On Amazon View On Webstaurantstore.com Pros This set is very affordable, and has a classic style. Cons You can’t buy them in any other amount than a set of six. Did somebody order a tall drink of water? Jokes aside, these stackable glasses from Duralex prove that “durable tumbler” doesn’t have to automatically equal “plastic novelty cup.” At 4.7 inches, they are taller than most of the picks on our list, owing to their generous 12-ounce capacity. The price point is impressive — $40 for a set of six — but we’ll vouch for their quality, too. Made from tempered glass, these can withstand temperatures up to 212˚F. (You’d better believe they’re dishwasher-safe!) These are fantastic for a lot more than basic beverages: they’re adequately sized for smoothies and beer, as well as a spritz or regular ol’ water with ice cubes. And yes, they’re still stackable, even with their tall measurements. The tapered, reinforced base ensures they can nest, and still remain stable even when six high. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Tempered glassCapacity: 12 ouncesNumber in Set: Six Best Cocktail Glasses Atwell Stackable Ribbed Highball Glass Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros The ridged design around this glass is pretty, and makes for a sturdier handhold. Cons These aren’t sold in a set. They can’t handle hot liquids. May we just say: “Wow”? These glasses are sold individually, but we’re betting you’ll want a full set of six as soon as you unbox your first one. They’re senior commerce editor Dana Fouchia’s go-to for larger cocktails (anything that you’d serve in a highball glass), but she also uses them for water, iced tea, and soda. And with enough room for 16 ounces of liquid, or a little less if you add ice, why not? The design is equal parts clever and attractive. “It looks great on display,” says Fouchia. We agree: these are excellent candidates for your open shelving. The shallow ridges all over the glass sparkle in the sunlight, and also make it easier to hold without slipping — even if there’s condensation on the glass. Heads-up to the matchy-matchy folks: Atwell also makes these glasses in a shorter Old Fashioned style and a lovely decanter. Price at time of publish: $7 Material: GlassCapacity: 16 ouncesNumber in Set: One Best Wine Glasses Bormioli Rocco Stackable Wine Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Overstock Pros These stemmed wine glasses are inexpensive and space-saving. Cons Their simple glass shape won’t impress any sommeliers. It seems impossible, but these stemmed wine glasses can be stacked in a cabinet or on a bar cart for efficient storage. The trick is in the short, sturdy stem, the strong rim, and the reinforced base. In other words: this is one well-designed, durable wine glass. According to Zyman, they’re just the right size for holding at a party. And they’re heavier than you may expect, which Zyman counts as a check in the “pros” column (they just feel good in your hand!). She even uses them for non-wine beverages, like beer, and swears the short, cute design makes any drink taste better. The real proof of these glasses’ value is in how much they’ll get used. Because they’re dishwasher-safe and weeknight-ready, she almost always reaches for the Hosteria glasses and leaves the fancy, long- and thin-stemmed ones in the cabinet. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Tempered glassCapacity: 9.5 ouncesNumber in Set: Six Best Design Luminarc French Tightrope Stackable Glasses, 2 Sizes, Set of 6 Food52 View On Food52 View On Luminarc.com Pros The stepped design makes these really easy to hold and handle. Cons You can’t mix and match sizes; to get both, you’ll need to buy two full sets. These are known as the “Funambule” glasses — meaning tightrope. The description makes sense: both lightweight and delicate, yet incredibly strong, these cups are everything we want in a drinkware set. We love the two-tiered step design, which stands out from the crowd, while still being sturdy. The bottom tier is easier for kids’ small hands to hold, earning these glasses a big gold star for their functionality. And if you’re now thinking about the combination of glass drinkware and toddlers, rest easy with the knowledge that these tempered glass cups are five times stronger than basic glassware. These are sold in two slightly different sizes: a short, squat 9 ounces, and a thinner, taller 10.75 ounces. Luminarc is a French-owned company that specializes in everyday dinnerware basics that feel like a step above, and we think that these tidily-stacking glasses are the perfect place to start your collection. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: Soda-lime glassCapacity: Choose between 9 ounces or 10.75 ouncesNumber in Set: Six Best Coffee Mugs Brew to A Tea Stackable Insulated Coffee Mugs Amazon View On Amazon Pros These mugs are sold in many different sizes. Cons You have to buy them in sets of four. Stackable coffee mugs? Normally, those pesky handles get in the way of space-saving efficiency. But this Amazon find has a stepped design, so you can stack ‘em up in your cabinet. (The stacked height isn’t dramatically space-efficient from a vertical height standpoint, but if you’ve got adequately tall cabinets, you’ll appreciate the horizontal real estate you save). Unique to any of the other picks on our list, these are made with double-walled glass, so you can safely sip on coffee or hot tea without scalding your hands. We also appreciate how many different size options there are: whether you’re a single-shot espresso drinker or an XL latte lover, you’ll definitely find a mug here that suits your style. These glasses are lightweight, and have a generous 3.65-inch diameter at the lip. While the handle isn’t the roomiest we’ve seen, it is sturdy and comfortable to hold onto, even when the coffee’s piping hot. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Double-walled borosilicate glassCapacity: 12 ounces; 2, 5, 8, and 16 ounce sizes also availableNumber in Set: 4 Factors to Consider Material All the options on our list are glass. The key to finding truly durable glasses is tempered glass, which is heat-resistant and can withstand thermal shock (which happens when hot liquid is added to a cold glass). Double-walled glass will also help reinforce your set, although that’s more common in glass mugs and coffee cups. Quantity Most stackable glasses are sold in sets of four, six, or eight. It’s a smart idea to buy a set that has one or two more glasses than you actually need, just in case one breaks. If you want to customize the number in your set, choose a glass that is sold individually, like the Atwell Highball Glass on our list. Size Short or tall? If you’re looking for just one glass to do it all, we recommend going with a shorter size. Short glasses can transition from most day to night time beverages (it’s a little awkward to drink a 4-ounce pour of wine from a 13-ounce tumbler). But if you’ll primarily use your stackable glasses for water, juice, or soda, you’ll likely prefer a taller size with a larger capacity. Same goes for fans of ice cubes. Care Every set of stackable glasses on our list is dishwasher-safe. Most are also made with specialty glass that resists clouding over time. Generally speaking, if a glass is too delicate to handle a run through the dishwasher, it’s probably too delicate to be stacked. Frequently Asked Questions How should you stack glasses? The first rule of properly stacking glasses — size and shape regardless — is about temperature and water. “Glasses need to dry and need to be room temp because everything shrinks when cold and expands hot, so when you go to stack glasses you want them to be at the temperature that you will store them,” says Cedric Nicaise, co-owner and beverage director at The Noortwyck. And don’t get arrogant with a too-tall stack. Says Nicaise: “Each additional glass adds downward pressure to the ones on the bottom, too much pressure will break the glasses. Just because a stack of eight glasses fits in your cabinet, does not mean you should stack eight glasses on top of each other.” Can you stack glass without breakage? You sure can. “You just have to be careful,” says Niciase, which means no rushing, and using gentle hands. He also points out that shorter glasses with thicker rims have a better chance of withstanding a knock or bump. 