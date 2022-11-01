The 8 Best Stackable Cookware Sets of 2022

Read on for our list of the best stackable cookware sets that will help you cook up your favorite dishes — and stay organized in the process.

That’s where these stackable cookware sets come in. Not only are these compact cookware sets made by quality brands you know and trust — like GreenPan, Staub, Caraway, and Cuisinart — but they’re specifically designed with small space organization in mind. Whether you prefer stainless steel or cast iron, these stackable cookware sets all have one unique design element in common that allows the pieces to nest within one another. Some sets even have removable handles, interchangeable lids, or other clever space-saving features. Translation: No more perilous towers of cookware you can’t even cram into your cabinets.

When it comes to outfitting your kitchen with the right tools, nothing is more important than investing in a functional, versatile cookware set. There are many factors to consider before buying a new cookware set, from your skill level and available budget to stovetop compatibility and preferred cookware material. One important thing most home cooks tend to glaze over, though, is how much kitchen storage space they actually have.

Best Overall: Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Stainless Steel 10 Piece Cookware Set View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart At first glance, these Calphalon beauties look almost too hefty to be able to stack neatly — but they can be arranged in any order (yes, no large to small ranking here!) and piled high to save precious square footage in your cabinets. When it comes to performance, they also mean business, with a heavy-gauge aluminum core that will sear flavor into proteins and cook every recipe quickly and evenly. Price at time of publish: $470 Pros: Each piece in this quality cookware set can be stacked and nested in any order. Cons: These stainless steel pans do not have a nonstick coating, so they can scratch easily.

Best Value: T-fal Ingenio Expertise Nonstick Cookware 13pc Set - Black Amazon View On Amazon View On Target If versatility is at the top of your stackable cookware wishlist, look no further than this 13-piece set from T-fal. Each piece features the brand’s platinum nonstick coating, plus an indicator at the center of each pan that signals when it’s perfectly pre-heated. But that’s not even the coolest part — the handles on this set are completely removable, allowing the pieces to stack easily and also be stashed in the fridge, freezer, or oven without taking up too much room. Price at time of publish: $200 Pros: Removable handles make these pots and pans easier to stack and store. Cons: Removing and attaching the handles adds an extra step to cooking and cleaning.

Best Nonstick: Food52 x GreenPan 8-Piece Thermolon Nonstick Cookware Set Food52 View On Food52 Sophisticated and stylish, this cookware collaboration between Food52 and ceramic cookware powerhouse GreenPan is everything you want as a home cook. This 8-piece set includes a 10-inch skillet, 2-quart saucepan, 4-quart saute pan, stock pot, and steamer which all nest seamlessly within one another. Included protectors can also be used to preserve each pan’s nonstick coating when stacked. These pans are approved for use on any cooking surface and are dishwasher-safe, taking you from prep to cleanup with very little effort. Price at time of publish: $299 Pros: Each pan can be nested and stacked, and this set includes additional protectors. Cons: The nonstick coating can scratch when stacked if not using protectors.

Most Versatile: Caraway Home Cookware Set Caraway View On Carawayhome.com Celebrated for its versatility and durable nonstick coating, this Caraway Cookware Set took social media by storm the second it launched. Each set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, all of which are safe for use on all types of stovetops and are oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Like all the other picks on our list, these pieces nest seamlessly into one another, but they also come with a divider for choose-your-own-adventure storage. Price at time of publish: $395 Pros: This cookware set comes in a selection of colorful hues to add personality to your kitchen. Cons: This cookware is a bit large, so you will need a decent amount of room for storage.

Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart SmartNest Stainless Steel 11-Piece Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Cuisinart is a big name in the cookware game, and this versatile stainless steel cookware set has everything a home cook could want, allowing you to whip up everything from a morning omelet to a Sunday night football feast. Side tabs keep all the cookware pieces stacked securely, and the set comes with a handy slim wire rack to house up to four lids. Price at time of publish: $220 Pros: This comprehensive set stacks easily thanks to side tabs and a slim wire lid rack. Cons: These stainless steel pans are not finished with a nonstick coating.

Best Copper-Colored: Gotham Steel Stackmaster 15-Piece Pot & Pan Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Macy's With a name like “Stackmaster” to live up to, you know this pan set has to deliver space-saving value. Easily organize your cabinets — and still have everything you need to achieve your favorite recipes — with this copper-hued nesting set, which includes skillets, frying pans, saucepans, and saute pans with the same size base for easy towering. The collection even touts three universal tempered glass lids, which can be used interchangeably across all the pots and pans in the set. Price at time of publish: $200 Pros: This cookware set includes interchangeable lids, plus the entire set can be stacked. Cons: The pans are more lightweight and can scratch more easily than other picks on our list.

Best Cast Iron: Staub Enameled Cast Iron Stackable 4-Piece Cookware Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Food52 View On Sur La Table Cast iron enameled cookware is a kitchen staple, but it can be quite bulky. This 4-piece set from Staub solves that particular pain point, with a 5-quart Dutch oven, braiser, and 10-inch grill pan all stacked together under a single lid. This set is great for the home cook who is just starting on their cast iron collection since it includes essential everyday cookware pieces that can be easily stacked, nested, and stowed away when not in use. Price at time of publish: $580 Pros: This set helps to organize and stack bulkier cast iron cookware pieces. Cons: Cast iron cookware is heavier and bulkier, even when stored neatly.