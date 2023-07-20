To help facilitate this oh-so-important addition to your cleaning arsenal, we tested more than 15 of the industry's best spray mops, narrowing down the pool to just five essential picks that make cleaning your floors straightforward, effective, and (dare we say) fun. With the below picks, one thing is for sure: Mopping is about to become your new favorite chore.

Luckily, having the right cleaning gear on hand can ensure your kitchen stays in top shape, no matter what you put it through. An essential part of your clean team? A spray mop. The best spray mops will help you make quick work of spills, stains, and crumbs while eliminating the need to lug out a bucket of water or mix up a formula of cleaning solutions.

Cooking can be a messy task. No matter how pro-worthy your pans or chef-like your mise en place is, chances are your kitchen may look a bit unkempt after cooking dinner for a crowd or experimenting with a new recipe. And your stovetop and counters aren’t the only places caught in the culinary crossfire — your floors take a beating, too. Between spilled grains, splattered sauce, and rogue vegetables that rolled off your cutting board , doing a quick floor clean post-dinner is not uncommon — but it is a pain.

During testing, we noted how easy the solution bottle was to install, and commented that the whole set was up and running in under five minutes. The mop’s slim frame makes it easy to navigate and carry around the home, but it lacks a bit of head mobility than other models on our list have. The pads themselves were durable and absorbent, lasting through our entire cleaning session without having to be replaced.

If germs give you the willies and you’d rather start anew with each cleaning session, Swiffer’s PowerMop is for you. Like all Swiffer products, it relies on disposable heads to clean your home. To use, simply attach one of the two included multi-surface mopping pads, add a bottle of Swiffer mopping solution, and two batteries (which are included in your kit). The pad’s durable fibers act as mini scrubbers, helping you rectify any spills or stains that have made their way onto your floor, and the brand’s solution leaves behind a fresh, clean scent for up to two hours.

This spray mop only comes with two mop heads, and since they’re disposable, that likely won’t last you long. Your best bet is to buy a refill box in addition to purchasing the mop set.

The 300-plus long strands on these disposable mop heads make them adept at picking up (and holding onto) crumbs and dirt instead of just pushing it around.

During our tests, we loved the perceived value of this buy, noting just how much you got for the (very reasonable) price. We found this mop cleaned up wet messes (like spilled juice or ketchup) very well but didn’t hold onto dirt or crumbs quite as well as other models on our list. Still, this spray mop set was very adept at cleaning up the majority of spills and stains that happen in a kitchen, and the mop heads themselves were simple to rinse or wash clean and reuse.

If mopping is already one of your favorite chores, this spray mop set from Rejuvenate is bound to increase your enjoyment tenfold. It’s compiled of basically everything you need to clean your house corner to corner, including a reusable microfiber mop head, dust mop head, scrub pad, bottle adapters, cleaning solution, and grout brush (with the ability to buy a carpet cleaning head, too!). The mop itself works similarly to others on our list, with a trigger-style spray button that dispenses the brand’s floor cleaner evenly (you can choose from different formulations depending on your type of flooring). If your kitchen has tile, you can even attach the included grout brush, which will help clean the stubborn cracks.

Instead of a refillable bottle, this spray mop model comes with bottle adapters you place on store-bought containers to feed the solution through the mop. The caps work best with Rejuvenate’s cleaning solution and don’t allow you to use your solutions, which may deter some users.

With numerous accessories in this set, this spray mop model is the most souped-up on our list. A storage caddy organizer that keeps everything in one place and stores the mop upright in a closet.

We loved the maneuverability of this model, noting that it was among the easiest to navigate around furniture and walls. The microfiber mop head was also easy to take on and off (and it comes with extras!), with tough velcro that ensured the attachment didn’t slip and slide while in use. While the handle of the mop doesn’t collapse for easy storage, it does have a hook on top that would be an easy way to hang it in a cleaning closet.

If your home has several different styles of flooring and you’re looking for the best spray mop to tackle them all, you’ve found it in Rubbermaid’s Reveal Spray Microfiber cleaning kit. The secret to its design is the extra-plush microfiber cloth, which is gentle enough to use on hardwood floors, but tough enough to tackle stubborn textured tile. The generous 22-ounce refillable bottle can be filled with your choice of cleaning solution (or water and vinegar, if you prefer to clean naturally) and sprayed with just the push of a button, covering your floors in just enough solution to get the job done without taking forever to dry.

While this mop does include a non-scratch scrubbing pad, you have to flip the mop on its head to use it, which isn’t exactly intuitive or as user-friendly as other models on our list.

The nubby microfiber cloth on this mop is adept at picking up even the most stubborn stains, so you can put less effort into scrubbing as you clean. This set also comes with three reusable pads, so you’ll be doing laundry less frequently.

When testing this model, we noted how easy and comfortable it was to use, thanks to a secondary grip midway down the mop’s handle that allows you to lean into any tough stains. Each spray of the solution comes out in a fine, even mist, which we noted provided more than enough moisture to clean up most basic stains and spills. The mop head itself detaches easily (just make sure to shake it over a trash can to dislodge any crumbs first), and can be washed alongside your regular laundry and reused up to 500 times before needing to be replaced.

Hardwood floors require a bit of extra TLC to keep them looking their best, especially in a high-traffic area like a kitchen. If you’re a home cook on the hunt for a way to make post-dinner clean-up easy and gentle on your floors, look no further than Bona’s Hardwood Floor Spray Mop. This soft microfiber mop is designed to work hand-in-hand with the brand’s specialized plant-based cleaning formula to provide an effective wash. The extra large mop head measures over 16 inches wide, with flexible corners that will prevent you from bumping or bruising furniture or cabinets on your mission to clean up the kitchen quickly.

The mop head on this model is extra long, and while it cleans large areas quickly, it can be a bit clunkier to maneuver than other models on our list.

Bona’s mop comes with specialized formula meant to care for and condition your wood floors as you clean them. It’s also made from 90% recycled material, making it an eco-friendly purchase.

The one caveat: While the brand does sell replacement heads for the mini scrubber, the pads on that portion are not removable or washable, so you’ll have to hand clean them until you’re ready to spring for a replacement.

During testing, we loved how lightweight and easy the mop was to maneuver, noting how seamlessly it was able to glide beneath tables and chairs and swivel around cabinets. While the handle of the mop is not adjustable, the height proved adequate, and the integrated spray button on the handle was easy to use. The microfiber cleaning cloth was able to tackle a variety of spills (including ketchup and butter) and can be quickly removed and thrown into the wash after you’re done cleaning.

For a spray mop that does it all — and does it well — you can’t go wrong with OXO’s Microfiber Spray Mop. The brand is known for the ingenuity and multi-functional use of its products, and this handy mop is no exception. To start cleaning, simply attach the soft microfiber cloth to the easy-pivot head of the mop and fill the integrated canister with your choice of cleaning solution to get to work. Encounter a tough, stuck-on spill? Press the pedal at the head of the mop to release a heavy-duty scrubber, which can quickly tackle any stubborn spots with a bit of extra grit.

The mop head itself isn’t as wide as some of the other styles on our list, so it will take more passes to clean a larger area.

With the push of a pedal, you can detach the mop head and access a spot scrubber, which will make quick work of stubborn, dried-on spills. The easy-swivel head of the mop makes accessing tight spaces a breeze.

Our Favorite Spray Mop

Though all of the mops that made our list are easy to use and effective, the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop with Slide-Out Scrubber won top honors for its all-around ease of use. Not only was it one of the lightest mops tested, but we loved that it could be used with our cleaning solution of choice, instead of being pigeonholed into using a particular brand.

The microfiber cloths were effective at cleaning a variety of stains and spills and looked good as new once washed. It also had one of the most unique additions in the form of its pedal-powered detachable scrubber, which helped us spot clean on the fly and tackle particularly tough stains.

Food & Wine/Henry Wortock

The Tests

In order to suss out the best spray mops, we put the top contenders through rigorous tests, making note of everything from how long they took to set up right out of the box to the number of mop heads included (and whether they came with cleaning solution). Each mop went up against several common kitchen spills and stains, including apple juice, butter, oil, ketchup, and dirt. Each stain was applied to hardwood floors as well as grouted tile, so we could ascertain whether performance varied depending on the type of flooring.

Post-mopping cleanup was also a consideration, and we observed how much of the stain was left over, as well as how difficult it was to remove the mop head and wash the pad (if applicable).

Food & Wine/Henry Wortock

Factors to Consider

When buying a spray mop, one of the most important things to consider is what type of floor you have. Certain styles of flooring (hardwood in particular) require special care and may not be suited for every mop style or cleaning solution on the market. When shopping, look for an all-purpose design, or one geared specifically to your floor’s needs. Hardwood floors tend to respond best to mop heads with soft microfiber cloths, while tile floors will get cleanest if your mop head boasts a bit of texture or “scrub.”

Portability

When compiling our list of best spray mops, we worked under the assumption that users were looking for a speedy clean — something you’d undertake after dinner, not during a marathon cleaning session in-between seasons. For that reason, portability was a key consideration, with the lightness of the mops being a prime focus. They shouldn’t be too bulky or cumbersome to carry and should work easily regardless of someone’s height or strength.

Ease of Setup

All the spray mops that made our list are blissfully straightforward, making them easy for pro cleaners and reluctant teenagers alike. When selecting our favorites, we paid close attention to how easy it was to assemble the mops out of the package, attach/detach the mop heads, clean the mop heads, and dispense the spray. Maneuverability was also a key factor in our testing, as most kitchens have islands, cabinetry, and furniture you need to work around while cleaning. The chosen mops needed to be able to tilt around chairs and corners with ease, without requiring the user to rearrange the furniture in their home to clean.

Ease of Cleaning

Of course, the whole goal of these spray mops is to make cleaning easier — so they should do that, right? In our tests, we recorded how many sprays of solution and swipes of the mop it took us to clean common kitchen spills, like butter, oil, and ketchup, making note of which left behind residue or required more pressure to clean completely. We also paid close attention to how the mops performed on different surfaces to ensure that we were recommending versatile picks that catered to different types of home environments.

Power Source

Given that spray mopping is a quick and simple method of cleaning, mops that didn’t require a power source were key. All the mops on our list are manually run, except for Swiffer’s design, which relies on batteries to dispense the cleaning liquid. Still, none require the user to be tethered to the wall via a power cord, which is pretty much as simple as it gets.



Frequently Asked Questions Do spray mops need a specific cleaning solution? Many of the devices that made our best spray mop list do not require a specific cleaner, though some come with branded solutions included. While the manufacturers recommend using these solutions for best results, it is usually not required — as long as the cleaning solution container is refillable, users can feel free to use whatever cleaner they would like.

Are spray mops better than regular mops? Spray mops are a great option for day-to-day cleaning, and are often much easier and more convenient than regular mops. Because they’re so easy to clean after use, spray mops are often the more hygienic cleaning option as well, harboring fewer germs and bacteria over time and decreasing the likelihood that mold or mildew will overtake your mop head.

How often should you replace your mop? Many of the spray mops on our list have reusable mop heads which can be periodically cleaned in the laundry and used over and over again. While the specific number of uses varies, most can be used 200 or more times before the mop head needs replacing. The mop body itself shouldn’t need replacing unless a part or function of it breaks, like the handle or spray dispenser.

Other Spray Mops We Tested

Strong Contenders



O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop ($38 at Amazon)

This mop performed well in our testing, easily cleaning up more minor stains and spills like apple juice and ketchup. However, it struggled a bit with more hefty cleanups, and we felt it was too lightweight to really lean into and forcibly clean tougher messes. We also noted that it performed better on tile than on hardwood, though it left behind butter and oil streaks on both surfaces.

Nellie's Wow Too Bundle ($319 at Nellie's)

This mop earned rave reviews thanks to its adjustable handle, which allowed even the tallest of us to comfortably clean with ease. However, it did have some faults, most notably a narrow reservoir that made pouring the included cleaning solution a messy and wasteful task. Still, we lauded the mop’s ability to clean up a variety of stains and spills, noting how easy it was to maneuver around furniture and various layout restrictions. Ultimately, the high price tag of the piece meant there were other more inexpensive options that pulled out ahead.



Panda Grip Microfiber Spray Mop ($36 at Amazon)

Panda Grip’s spray mop was a close runner-up in our testing, providing us with (nearly) every feature we need for a quick and effective floor clean. The mop itself was noted as lightweight and easy to maneuver, with a hearty microfiber cloth that provided a comprehensive clean even when just using water. We loved how the spray feature could be angled slightly to cover a larger or smaller area but noted how a lack of “bonus” features made this a bare-bones mop choice compared to others in the running for our list.



What Didn't Make the List



We tested 16 different spray mops to come up with our list of favorites, and while there was plenty to love about most of our picks, the designs that didn’t make the list had a few shortcomings in common. Many were ineffective at cleaning on either hardwood or tile, making them one-hit wonders that didn’t bring enough to the table.

Others on our testing docket had more nuanced flaws like microfiber cloths that were difficult to remove from the mop head (which in turn meant we had to get our hands dirty ripping off the soaking wet cloth) and inconsistent spray features that sometimes flooded the floor with cleaning solution and other times left it bone-dry.

Our Expertise

Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. When she's not diving into the latest trends and products, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and children.

