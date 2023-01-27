Sous vide (pronounced "sue-veed") cookers used to be something you only saw on Top Chef, but they are now commonplace in many home kitchens. The best sous vide machines do a simple task: bring water to a set temperature and keep it there while circulating the water. This method ensures food is cooked evenly and to the correct temperature. Even though you’ll need some gear to start using an immersion circulator, it is pretty easy once you become more familiar with the process–just like any cooking method.

Chef Richard Blais, who won the inaugural season of Top Chef All-Stars, might have been the first person you ever saw use sous vide machine on television. The chef, restaurateur, and co-host of FOX's Next Level Chef with Gordon Ramsay and Nyesha Arrington loves sous vide cooking for many reasons. "It's precise and convenient whether you're at home or professional," says Blais. "Professional chefs turn to it because half a degree Celsius can make a big difference. For the home cook, it’s the precision of knowing the chicken breast is not going to be overcooked is as important as that half degree on a rib roast."

Convenience might sound weird since you have to prep by vacuum sealing your food in food-safe bags and get the water and unit situated correctly. However, the "on" time is primarily hands-off cooking. The convenience takes a little time to get used to, says Blais. "You do a lot of work beforehand, and the convenience is that I cooked my steaks before the party started so I can have a glass of wine with my guests. Now I have to pop those steaks on the grill for two minutes instead of being at the grill the whole cocktail reception. You can get the work done in the afternoon and be more of an entertainer."

Although he doesn't cook with sous vide at home all the time, Blais still employs it as a tool at the restaurant and in his personal life. When on the road, he uses an Anova Immersion Circulator, and his restaurants, such as Ember and Rye and the upcoming California English, use Breville's Polyscience. Both are excellent sous vide cookers that were part of the 16 immersion circulators we tested to find the best.