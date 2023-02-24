We Found the 8 Best Soft Coolers Worth Buying in 2023

After weighing important factors like insulation, size, capacity, and intended use, we determined the best soft coolers on the market. Keep scrolling to see which ones made our list and why they are worth the money.

Whether it’s a short solo hike, a family beach trip, or a fishing excursion with friends, every adventure calls for a cooler packed with plenty of food and drinks to fuel your body. Compared to hard coolers, soft coolers (or soft-sided coolers) are often lighter, more convenient to travel with, and easier to store. From compact designs to family-sized options, there’s one to suit everyone’s needs.

Best Overall RTIC Outdoors 30-Can Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This colorful cooler is lightweight, durable, and easily portable — plus it floats! Cons: The zipper can be fussy. Despite being a soft cooler, this one brings some extra durability with its structured outer shell. Under that, you have two inches of foam plus a puncture- and tear-resistant liner that keeps things insulated for up to 24 hours. One of the cooler’s best features is that it floats, so if you’re using it for a pool day or a lake vacation, it can stick right by your side. If it’s not floating around, you can either carry it with the sturdy handle straps or by slinging the longer strap over your shoulder. One drawback though is that you may find the zipper tricky to open and close. We think the size that fits 30 cans offers a good balance of capacity and portability, but you can also get it in 12-, 20-, or 40-can sizes. The cooler also comes in a range of colors, from muted tones like bluish-gray and tan to vibrant options like citrus and coral. Price at time of publish: $130 Capacity: 22 quarts

22 quarts Size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 12.75 inches

15.5 x 11.5 x 12.75 inches Weight: 4 pounds

Best Value Bluu Softside Leakproof Cooler Bag Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This affordable choice has a large capacity and excellent insulation. Cons: The bag can collapse or fall over if not packed sufficiently in the bottom. The price tag is appealing on this value pick, but even more so considering that it has a capacity of 25 quarts and is designed to stay cool for up to five days thanks to 25 millimeters of insulation foam. That, along with the UV protective barrier on the waterproof exterior makes it a great companion for longer outdoor getaways. When adding your snacks and drinks, make sure to pack the bottom densely so that the bag can easily stand up on its own. You have two options for carrying this soft cooler around: Hold it in one hand or wear it as a shoulder bag — the straps are padded for added comfort. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 25 quarts

25 quarts Size: 17.5 x 10.4 x 13.8 inches

17.5 x 10.4 x 13.8 inches Weight: Not listed

Best Splurge Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Insulated Personal Cooler REI View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On REI Pros: It’s leakproof, durable, comfortable to carry, and a suitable size for many activities. Cons: Make sure to lubricate the zipper regularly to prevent breakage. Yeti is a well-known name in the cooler game. If you’re willing to splurge, this soft cooler, which comes in charcoal, navy, Nordic blue, and Nordic purple, won’t disappoint you. The insulation is top-notch, coming from the closed-cell rubber foam, while the outer shell is made from dense fabric that prevents punctures and stands up to UV rays. Even better? The inside and outside of the cooler are resistant to mildew. A unique feature of this cooler is the HitchPoint Grid, onto which you can fix accessories like bottle openers and carabiners to make your bag even more useful. Sling it over your shoulder, and off you go. This soft cooler has a special leakproof zipper that maintains an airtight seal but to keep it in great working condition, you’ll need to use the included zipper lubricant. If you have any trouble at all, rest easy knowing that you get a three-year warranty with the product. Price at time of publish: $300 Capacity: Fits 30 cans or 28 lbs of ice

Fits 30 cans or 28 lbs of ice Size: 17.7 x 11.5 x 13.8 inches

17.7 x 11.5 x 13.8 inches Weight: 4.5 pounds

Best Backpack Yeti Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler 4.2 Yeti Hopper View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Pcrichard.com Pros: This backpack cooler has a large capacity, roomy enough to fit wine bottles, and keeps drinks cold for days. Cons: It’s on the pricier side and doesn’t have a waist strap for weight distribution. Another soft cooler from Yeti we love, this one can be conveniently worn as a backpack. The weight of cans, bottles, and ice can easily add up. If you’re going somewhere where you won’t have the convenience of a car all the time, being able to carry all of your drinks on your back is a lifesaver. Another user-friendly touch is the powerful magnetic opening that seals easily with a little push and creates a leak-resistant shield but stays open for easy access, loading, and unloading. On the price scale, the soft cooler is definitely on the higher end, but the excellent insulation from closed-cell foam and high-density outer shell means you’re getting your money’s worth. This backpack also comes with the brand’s HitchPoint Grid, so you can easily carry extra accessories on your next adventure. Price at time of publish: $444 Capacity: 21 quarts

21 quarts Size: 13.75 x 10 x 14.5 inches

13.75 x 10 x 14.5 inches Weight: 5.6 pounds

Best Small L.L.Bean Soft Pack Cooler L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Pros: It’s light and compact but still has nice organization options. Cons: The side pockets aren’t large enough to fit most water bottles. Looking for a cooler to tote your lunch in? You don’t need to waste space with a large cooler designed for longer adventures. This small soft cooler is just the right size to fit your lunch, food for a picnic, or a six-pack of cans. The mesh pocket on the lid inside gives you more space to separate and organize your goods. Then, you can stuff your utensils in one of the two side pockets, and throw your napkins in the zippered pockets on the lid or back. For easy storage, you can fold the cooler down flat. It’s up to you if you want to leave the adjustable shoulder strap on or take it off to hold the cooler by hand. The cooler itself weighs very little, so there shouldn’t be any trouble transporting it from place to place. There are three color options to choose from: black, navy, and green. Price at time of publish: $45 Capacity: 6.3 quarts

6.3 quarts Size: 10.5 x 7.5 x 6 inches

10.5 x 7.5 x 6 inches Weight: 0.8 pounds RELATED: The 10 Best Small Coolers for Everything From Wine to Camp Cooking

Best Large Hydro Flask 26 L Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote Dick's sporting goods View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Hydroflask.com Pros: You get ample room with this attractive, well-constructed soft cooler, and it’s very comfortable to carry over your shoulder. Cons: You may have to use some force with the zipper, but we appreciate its leakproof design. There’s plenty of space for all of your family’s drinks in this large soft cooler tote. With its 26-liter capacity, you can fit a whopping 42 cans inside. And even if you can’t get through all those drinks immediately, they should stay cool inside for many hours due to thick insulation, durable polyester shell, and welded seams. Carrying more than 40 cans on your shoulder sounds quite heavy, but thanks to its adjustable straps, you can wear it across your body to help you bear the weight. Whether you go for the gray color combo or the teal one, the simple, sleek design of the cooler is appealing, especially since so many other soft coolers can veer towards overly tactical-looking. One potential drawback is that the waterproof zipper can take some effort to open and close. That’s common for this type of zipper, but a zipper lubricant can help. Price at time of publish: $180 Capacity: 27.5 quarts

27.5 quarts Size: 13.7 x 23.6 x 9.8 inches

13.7 x 23.6 x 9.8 inches Weight: 3.04 pounds The 7 Best Wine Coolers and Fridges for Your Home in 2023

Best Collapsible IceMule Classic Insulated Backpack Cooler Bag Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s a breeze to stow away this highly portable, floatable soft cooler. Cons: You may be left wanting more from the super streamlined design. This collapsible soft cooler keeps things simple. There are no extra frills here, so don’t expect any extra pockets or hooks; however, it features a padded cross-body strap, many color options, and hours of ice retention. It’s great for people with limited storage space or who are always traveling because you can roll it right up and stow it away when not in use. It’s also waterproof and floats (there’s a valve that adds air to the insulation layer), so feel free to carry it with you right into the lake or ocean. Because the bag is designed with a top-roll closure, it can be difficult to reach drinks at the bottom when it’s full, so keep that in mind while packing. You’ll also want to be sure to properly roll the top closed to ensure there aren’t any leaks. Price at time of publish: $75 Capacity: 10.6 quarts

10.6 quarts Size: 9 x 9 x 18 inches

9 x 9 x 18 inches Weight: 1 pound