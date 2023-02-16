The Best Smokeless Fire Pits to Upgrade Your Patio

New designs in fire pits, however, play on largely forgotten human knowledge: superheating air from the fire and burning the suspended particles in the smoke minimizes the smoke that leaves the pit. Many cultures, including the Indigenous people of the American plains, have used this principle, among other ends, to avoid sending a black cloud into the sky that indicated their location. As you’re probably suspecting, smokeless fire pits are not actually smokeless, but the idea is that the particles and accompanying odors are considerably less. In our process, we found the Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 to be the most effective at this task. See how we rated it and others below.

Through no fault of its own, a fire pit will become the social gathering point of your outside area. As we’re clearly not descended from moths, it’s likely thousands of years of encoding telling us that fire represents safety from predators, warmth, and a place for cooking and communing. And for eons, that warmth and communal safety came with a complimentary bath of smoke.

Best Overall Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Pros: There’s essentially no assembly necessary, and the new removable ash pan makes cleanup easy. Cons: It burns a lot of wood when fully lit, and some handles would make this easier to move. The Yukon features solid stainless steel construction with 360° airflow, creating an almost smokeless burn. It burns hot and clean once fully lit, although it presents a slight learning curve to reach that point. Once fully lit and burning smokelessly, the Yukon requires a lot of fuel to burn because of the high temperatures. It has almost complete combustion and yields nearly nothing but ash to clean after burning. The 2.0 improvements over the original model include an ash pan and baseplate that make cleanup significantly more manageable. The only real drawbacks are that an included cover would be nice, and, as with other round fire pits, some handles would be helpful for moving the 42-pound appliance. Price at time of publish: $460 Dimensions : 27 x 17 inches

Best Value Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s inexpensive and well-built. Cons: It’s small, so not it’s effective for large groups, and it struggles to burn large pieces of wood. This 15-inch fire pit is equally suitable for an outdoor space or to pack and take with you to the park, beach, or camping. At the same price point as traditional pits, the InnoStage gets you into the dual-walled design that draws air from the bottom for a nearly smokeless experience. It comes with built-in handles for easy ash disposal or for carrying. The two-tier structure allows for easy assembly and cleanup, and it also comes with a convenient carrying bag for portability. To add convenience, the InnoStage can burn wood or pellets. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: 15 x 13 inches

Best Splurge Breeo X Series 24 Smokeless Fire Pit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Pros: It’s highly efficient, emits very little smoke, and comes fully assembled. Cons: What you see is what you get; all accessories require a separate purchase for this heavy pit. The Breeo combines efficiency with rugged good looks. The burn chamber, which sits on a stainless steel frame, is made of blue corten steel, which forms a natural patina from the heat it generates with use. The elevated pit allows air flow from the bottom, where the fire heats it, and then directs it up the double-walled sides before exiting for secondary combustion, yielding low smoke and fuller combustion of your wood. The dual-steel construction adds weight, for sure, but also strength and durability – consider the build that of a stylish tank. Looking at the downsides, it carries a high price tag and comes with zero accessories, so if you’d like a cover or a cooking setup, you’ll have to purchase it separately. Price at time of publish: $599 Dimensions: 28 x 15 inches

Best Portable Blue Sky Outdoor Living Ridge Portable Smokeless Fire Pit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This fire pit is lightweight and substantially built. Cons: It requires pellets or smaller pieces of wood to operate as a smokeless pit and can be accidentally overloaded, making it smokey. There are multiple good choices for a smokeless portable fire pit. We chose the Ridge for its simple design, longevity, and ease of carrying. The two-piece design consists of a firebox and an ash collector, which nest when packed and sit on top of each other for use. Recommendations call for pellets for optimal performance, but small wood pieces up to 10 inches long will fit in the firebox. The Ridge’s design will burn to temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit to create a “smokeless” pit, and the body is constructed of heavy-duty steel and coated with high-grade, heat-resistant paint. The grate contains extra welds to facilitate flexing that occurs at such temperatures. The Ridge comes with a storage and carrying bag, and an optional swing-away grill is available, should you wish to cook on it. It’s also available with licensed team logos if that appeals to you. Price at time of publish: $80 Dimensions: 16 x 13 inches

Best for Camping Hi Flame Bonfire Stove Pellet Fire Pit Hi Flame Bonfire Stove Pellet Fire Pit. Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s small and light enough to be portable yet provides a good-sized fire for camping. Cons: Some users find the edges on the rim and lid sharp. How do you differentiate between a portable fire pit and one that’s good for camping? Easily portable is one thing, but the size of the fire of a portable model may not be big enough to satisfy some when camping. With that in mind, we sought out something that was easy to pack and stow in a trunk or compartment that would provide a sizable fire without being inconveniently heavy. The Bonfire fits the bill on both of these fronts. Its slightly larger size translates to a bigger fire for cooking or just sitting around, and at 25 pounds, it’s not too difficult to maneuver. Built out of stainless steel with double-wall and bottom construction, it provides a low-smoke fire that burns wood efficiently, with clean ash and few charred chunks to clean out. It also comes with a lid to protect the firebox from the elements. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 17 x 15 inches

Best for the Patio Tiki Brand 25-Inch Smokeless Fire Pit 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s stylish and provides some of the best radiant heat of the models we’ve reviewed. Cons: It’s heavy, expensive, and could benefit from an included spark shield. If you’ve got a larger outdoor space and are looking for something less industrial-looking to fit your patio motif, the Tiki is a solid choice. The inner stainless steel design is similar to many of the models reviewed here, creating a secondary burn, which then sits inside of a powder-coated steel exterior with elevated legs, softening the look of the entire unit. It’s designed for a high-flame fire but provides a significant amount of radiant heat from the sides. With the enhanced airflow of the dual-burn, your fuel has more combustion, leaving fewer unburned pieces, which fall to the slide-out ash collector in the bottom of the unit for easy cleanup. If we had to find fault with the Tiki, it would be its weight and higher price point. Price at time of publish: $395 Dimensions: 25 x 19 inches

Best for Grilling Cast Master Bon 2000 Dual Purpose Bonfire Pit Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Pros: It can burn wood or charcoal and has a decent-sized cooking grill. Cons: It’s a bit too clumsy to be portable, and adding fuel could be easier. This medium-sized smokeless fire pit comes with a 19-inch grill, large enough for a medium-sized group of people for steaks, seafood, veggies, and the like. Unlike some models that offer an aftermarket, universal add-on, this grill is specifically designed to work with the pit. The enhanced airflow design creates a dual burn for mostly smokeless fires and can burn charcoal for cooking or wood for a blazing fire. The manufacturer considers this a portable model, and it comes with a carrying bag, but it’s a tad clumsy at 32 pounds with no carrying handles. When the fire is burning, adding more fuel is slightly difficult, so we knock a few points off of an otherwise well-performing pit. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 22 x 15 inches

Best Smart Biolite Smokeless Wood and Charcoal Burning Fire Pit REI View On Amazon View On Bioliteenergy.com View On Campingworld.com Pros: The fan works well to enable complete combustion and reduce smoke, and the mesh body allows you to see the fire from all sides. Cons: The fan is noisy at full speed and only runs on batteries; an option to plug it into a household current to run would be an improvement. The BioLite takes a smokeless fire pit in a different direction than others reviewed here. Where most models provide a dual burn to minimize smoke, the FirePit+ utilizes a fan to accomplish this goal. The fan regulates the fire’s heat intensity for better combustion, resulting in a cleaner burn. The fan runs off a rechargeable battery, and offers optional bluetooth app connectivity to regulate the fan speed and monitor battery life. The fan also has manual controls, so you’re not chained to your phone to regulate the speed. Fan aside, the body of the fire pit is constructed of steel mesh, allowing airflow and viewing of the fire from all sides, while radiating heat outwards. The legs fold for portability and there’s also an included grill grate for hibachi-style cooking. An upgraded heat-resistant finish helps prolong the life of the unit. Price at time of publish: $300 Dimensions: 27 x 13 x 16 inches

