The 6 Best Small Espresso Machines for At-Home Indulgence

Whichever your preference, a small espresso machine should reliably produce great results, all without the fuss and space requirements of a conventional machine. With Calatrello’s help, we’ve rounded up the six best small espresso machines on the market.

“Espresso machines may be categorized into three basic modalities: manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic,” says Heather Calatrello, owner and head roaster at ShedLight Coffee . “For those seeking a truly hands-off brewing experience, fully automatic machines are the way to go. For most home coffee brewers, however, a semi-automatic machine will tick most of the boxes for ease of use and affordability.”

Many of us start our day with a nice pot of coffee , but there’s something equally lovely about an espresso as a midday pick-me-up, or perhaps as an after-dinner finish . While conventional espresso machines can be bulky, complicated, or expensive, small espresso machines have a minimal footprint and are often as simple to use as pushing a button.

Best Overall Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: An easy-to-use machine with built-in pod storage. Cons: It’s only compatible with Vertuo pods. Also a top pick in our selection of best Nespresso machines, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is our choice for best overall small espresso machine thanks to its price point and versatility for brewing both coffee and espresso. While it does operate exclusively with Vertuo pods, there’s a wide variety available, and the VertuoPlus offers built-in pod storage. Choose from two sizes of coffee or two sizes of espresso, and your beverage is ready with the touch of a button. Settings include 5-ounce coffee, 8-ounce coffee, single espresso, and a double espresso. This is a compact, user-friendly, high-quality machine for anyone looking for espresso with ease at home. Price at time of publish: $170 Dimensions: 5.5 x 16.9 x 12.4 inches

Best Value De'Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: A great value for those who don’t mind a manual machine. Cons: The plastic body isn’t as luxe as some other models. If you’re up for a manual espresso machine, the De’Longhi Stilosa is a great budget buy. This small machine lets you pull either a single or double shot of espresso, there’s a built-in milk frother, and its dual-level cup holder accommodates taller mugs. While there will be a bit of a learning curve if you’re not already familiar with espresso machines, the no-frills design of this De’Longhi will have you up and running in no time. The package includes everything you need to get started — just add espresso grounds. Price at time of publish: $115 Dimensions: 8.07 x 13.5 x 11.22 inches

Best Splurge Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros: This is a versatile, totally automatic machine that makes a great coffee. Cons: It’s pricey for a small machine. When it comes to fully automatic espresso machines, “we particularly like the Philips 3200,” says Calatrello. This do-it-all machine has settings for five different coffees, including espresso, coffee, Americano, cappuccino, latte macchiato, and hot water. The Philips 3200 even has a built-in grinder so you can enjoy the freshest possible coffee with each use, and you can make up to 5,000 cups without descaling thanks to Philips’ own AquaClean filter. This machine is a splurge compared to some other models on our list, but if you’re looking for a compact, super-automatic model, this is the one to spring for. Price at time of publish: $1000 Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 15 inches

Most Versatile Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: A quality semi-automatic machine that’ll leave you feeling like a barista. Cons: Splurgey price point. “Semi-automatic machines will do some of the work (as the name implies), but still allow the user some control over the process,” explains Calatrello, who recommends the Breville Barista Express for home coffee brewers. This machine has the look of a classic espresso machine and features a built-in milk frother, grinder with 16 settings, and programmable options to allow you to set your preferences with grind size, water temperature, and brew volume. The Breville Barista Express is a bit of a splurge in terms of price, but it’ll keep espresso fiends happy for years to come, thanks to its versatility for either auto or manual operation. Price at time of publish: $705 Dimensions: 12 x 11 x 13.5 inches

Best Portable AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press AeroPress View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: A portable, versatile kit that comes with everything except coffee. Cons: There might be some trial and error as you figure out coffee/water ratios. Whether you’re out camping or keeping a secret stash of espresso at your desk, the Aeropress Go is the top-recommended choice for portable coffee making. A 10-ounce capacity means you can brew as little coffee as you like, including a quick hit of espresso. The Aeropress Go kit comes with everything you need, and it’s so easy to use that the only real thing you’ll need to figure out is your preferred grounds-to-water ratio. This kit is purposefully designed so that everything stores away nicely within the mug and lid — no counter space required. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 4.75 x 4.75 x 11.75 inches

