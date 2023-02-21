Small coolers come in a variety of sizes and materials, from soft-sided totes to durable, bear-proof trunks. Most of these coolers range from around 11 quarts to 24 quarts, big enough to hold at least a dozen soft drink cans plus ice. We researched the best small coolers and compared their features, capacities, and insulation performance to determine their placement on this list before choosing Pelican’s 14-Quart Personal Cooler as our top pick.

Whether it's a picnic, tailgate, or simply a long car ride, a cooler is an excellent idea — you can keep snacks, drinks, and other perishables cold until you need them. When a family-sized ice chest is too much and an insulated lunch bag isn’t enough, a small cooler can be just right.

Best Overall Pelican 14-Quart Personal Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Midwayusa.com Pros: It’s made of thick, commercial-grade polyurethane and can be locked with a padlock when needed. Cons: It’s really only meant for one person, so if you need more space you’ll likely have to size up. When it comes to keeping food and drinks cool as well as secured, this 14-quart cooler from Pelican is a top-of-the-line choice. Made of thick, commercial-grade polyurethane, it’s designed for daily use (even in rugged conditions like hiking, kayaking, or fishing). It features a dry compartment on the lid to hold utensils, napkins, or other non-perishable goods, and an inner tray that holds items away from the ice to keep them cool but dry. A gasket lid helps keep cool air in and keeps items cold for up to three days. It can also be secured with a padlock, which essentially makes the unit bear-proof — a must if you’re using it for camping. Price at time of publish: $120 Capacity: 14 quarts

14 quarts Weight: 8.3 pounds

8.3 pounds Dimensions: 18 x 11.5 x 13 inches

Best Value Coleman Chiller 16-Quart Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This cooler is easy to clean and can carry a fair amount of food or drink without becoming too heavy. Cons: The lid doesn’t latch as securely or hold cold as well as more expensive models. This 16-quart cooler by Coleman is a wallet-friendly option that keeps its design simple but functional. It can hold up to 11 drink cans along with eight pounds of ice, keeping items cold throughout the day. The lid flips open for easy access and the large handle makes it pretty easy to maneuver with one hand. Because of its less elaborate construction, this cooler doesn’t have the same cold insulation as some of its pricier competitors, but it does a great job for the price — it would do great for picnics, tailgate parties, or as a work lunchbox. Price at time of publish: $23 Capacity: 16 quarts

16 quarts Weight: 3.6 pounds

3.6 pounds Dimensions: 12.5 x 9.7 x 8.2 inches

Best Splurge YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Soft Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Yeti.com Pros: This cooler is lightweight and roomy enough for up to a case of drink cans plus ice. It’s also leak-proof and resistant to abrasions and punctures. Cons: It works best with gel-style cold packs, so you’ll have to purchase those separately. YETI coolers tend to come with a hefty price tag, but they really deliver when it comes to quality and performance. This 12-quart cooler is made from high-density fabric that withstands scratches and punctures and is also totally waterproof. The zipper is the same kind on survival suits, offering airtight closures that prevent leaking. Fit up to 12 drink cans (plus ice) and keep everything cool for days, thanks to rubber foam insulation. The shoulder strap makes it easy to carry, and the entire thing is easy to clean with mild dish soap and water. Price at time of publish: $200 Capacity: 12 quarts

12 quarts Weight: 3.1 pounds

3.1 pounds Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 11 inches

Best Rolling Igloo Latitude 16-Quart Rolling Cooler Walmart View On Walmart Pros: This super affordable, lightweight cooler is the perfect size for poolside drinks or to bring to a sporting event. Cons: You’ll need to prep the cooler by pre-cooling it before filling it with food, drinks, and ice. Many rolling coolers only come in large sizes, so this 16-quart hard cooler is a rare find. It’s ideal for anyone who wants the maneuverability of a roller with the compact silhouette of a small cooler to hold just enough food and drink for a few people. The telescoping handle tucks away easily when not in use, and the molded side handles make loading or unloading from your trunk easy. One caveat — this type of cooler needs to be prepped before use. The manufacturer recommends bringing it indoors and filling it with ice for a few hours to let the container cool, then adding fresh ice and your perishables for optimum performance. Price at time of publish: $24 Capacity: 16 quart

16 quart Weight: 6.3 pounds

6.3 pounds Dimensions: 12 x 14 x 13.5 inches

Best Backpack RTIC Backpack Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This cooler holds up to 20 cans plus ice, and it’s also tall enough to accommodate wine bottles. Cons: It’s on the expensive side. A backpack-style cooler lets you keep your hands free and is the ideal vessel to keep drinks cold when trekking out to your favorite chill spot. This sporty model by RTIC is designed for the outdoors, made out of rugged nylon, and outfitted with two inches of closed-cell foam insulation to keep items cold for over 24 hours. It comes in this 20-can capacity version as well as a 30-can option, plus five stylish colorways. The backpack is waterproof and also floats, making it an excellent cooler for kayaking or tubing during the summer. Price at time of publish: $170 Capacity: 20 cans plus ice

20 cans plus ice Weight: 2 pounds

2 pounds Dimensions: 12 x 6.25 x 16 inches

Best Tote Hydro Flask 18L Day Escape Tote Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com Pros: This soft cooler keeps things cold for up to 36 hours. It’s leakproof, waterproof, and comes with a detachable crossbody strap for easier carrying. Cons: It’s on the pricier side. A tote bag style cooler is a smart option for picnics and long trips, but it can also be nice to have for transporting perishable items from the grocery store or farmers market. Made from durable 600D polyester, this zipper-top bag from Hydro Flask boasts lightweight insulation that keeps things cold for up to 36 hours. This model holds up to 24 cans (without ice) and also comes in a larger 26-liter size that can hold up to 42 cans (without ice). You can also opt to purchase a dry storage accessory that attaches to the front, perfect for utensils and napkins or anything else that doesn’t need to be kept cold. Both sizes have comfortable shoulder straps and a detachable crossbody strap for hands-free carrying, and thanks to its soft build, it’s incredibly easy to store when it’s not in use. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 18 liters/19 quarts

18 liters/19 quarts Weight: 2.4 pounds

2.4 pounds Dimensions: 19 x 14 x 8 inches

Best for Wine Corkcicle EOLA Bucket Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Designed specifically for wine, this backpack can fit up to five bottles. Backpack straps let you keep your hands free to carry other essentials. Cons: It’s on the expensive side. Not all coolers can accommodate tall wine bottles, so if you’re looking specifically for one that can keep your rosé or Sauvignon Blanc properly chilled, this is the one for you. This sleek backpack style comes in an array of colors (in either vegan leather or neoprene) and features a sturdy YKK zipper closure. It has a lightweight food-safe liner that helps keep the cooler ice cold and can act as an ice bucket for you to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature all day long. There’s also a handy zippered accessory pocket for you to stash a wine key. Price at time of publish: $160 Capacity: 12 cans or 5 wine bottles

12 cans or 5 wine bottles Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Dimensions: 14 x 11 x 8.5 inches

Best for Road Trips YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This ultra-premium cooler fits comfortably behind the driver or passenger seat and can be accessed with just one hand. Cons: It isn’t leakproof, so you need to keep the cooler upright at all times. It is also heavy to carry with the shoulder strap for extended periods. Once again, YETI gets high marks for performance — this time, the road trip-friendly Roadie 24 cooler (the updated version of the Roadie 20). The cooler can be tucked behind the driver or passenger seat for easy access. It’s got the same high-quality build we expect from this brand, with thick walls and rugged latch closures that can be opened with one hand. It’s tall enough to accommodate most wine bottles and two-liter sodas, and it can fit at least 24 soft drink cans plus ice. It’s also sturdy enough to use as a seat, which can be useful for tailgates and barbecues. Use the built-in carrying strap for hands-free transport. One thing to note about this cooler: it’s not entirely leakproof, so you’ll likely want to use gel freezer packs instead of traditional ice to avoid spillage. Price at time of publish: $250 Capacity: 24 cans plus ice

24 cans plus ice Weight: 13.1 pounds

13.1 pounds Dimensions: 16.5 x 14.5 x 17.5 inches

Best for the Beach Igloo Tagalong Too 11-Quart Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Bright, playful colors make this a fun addition to your beach gear. It’s sealed well and keeps things cold for up to two days. Cons: The strap isn’t the best quality for the long haul. When hauling food and drinks to the beach, you want a lightweight cooler that is easy to clean — exactly what you can expect from the Igloo Tagalong Too. This 11-quart model can hold up to 14 cans and comes equipped with an adjustable carrying strap you can use on the shoulder or across the body. The tough plastic body provides enough insulation to keep contents cold for up to two days, and the side-locking lid is sealed with a gasket to protect against spills and leaks. The cooler is easy to clean with mild dish soap and water and comes in a variety of fun colors. Price at time of publish: $60 Capacity: 11 quarts

11 quarts Weight: 4.1 pounds

4.1 pounds Dimensions: 13.07 x 9.33 x 13.07 inches