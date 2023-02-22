If you have yet to add one of these kitchen workhorses to your appliance lineup, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve researched and tested the best small air fryers on the market, from retro-inspired compact models to hybrid air fryer-toaster ovens that are worth the splurge (and won't take up too much countertop space). Learn more about the best small air fryers below, and get ready to earn back some of your precious post-work hours.

The appliance first gained popularity as a healthier alternative to soaking our favorite fried foods in oil, but it’s so much more than that. Air fryers are equipped to handle many different cooking styles, including air frying, roasting, warming, grilling, and convection, The result? A memorable meal that takes minimal effort — and makes for even fewer dirty dishes.

Quick and easy weeknight meals are the bread and butter of any busy household, allowing you to get nutritious, delicious dinners on the table without too much time spent. And, to achieve such culinary magic, you need a kitchen stocked with the right tools — chief among them is a versatile air fryer that doesn't occupy your whole countertop.

Best Overall Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This air fryer has an illuminated digital display that makes it very easy to set the time, temperature, and more. Cons: This model does not have a built-in preheat cycle, so you’ll have to warm it up at your discretion. The Ninja AF101 4-quart Air Fryer took top honors in our rigorous testing, with intuitive controls and a consistent cook that makes it a reliable weeknight favorite. Our tester noted the crispy results (yummy popcorn shrimp were among the bites they cooked up) and noted that the basket’s handle was comfortable to hold and shake, staying cool to the touch. The interior of the basket — which boasts a 4-quart capacity that’s perfect for a pair — is entirely nonstick and can easily be cleaned with mild soap and water. Price at time of publish: $130 Type of Air Fryer : Basket

: 4 quarts Functions: Air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate

Best Value Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: The basket and basket insert are dishwasher-safe and can also be easily cleaned by hand. Cons: The temperature dial does not provide exact markers for more common temperatures, like 350 degrees. You may have to use your best judgment depending on the temperature you need. On the hunt for a countertop appliance that looks as good as it functions? Your search ends with DASH’s Compact Air Fryer. Available in a slew of retro-inspired shades, this bite-sized fryer (it clocks in at just 2 quarts) is ideal for solo cooks or anyone who envisions using their air fryer to whip up smaller side dishes. Our testers loved how crispy and evenly it “fried” items, and the small footprint makes it ideal for apartments or tiny kitchens. Price at time of publish: $40 Type of Air Fryer : Basket

: 2 quarts Functions: Air fry

Best Toaster Oven Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven 4.2 Ninja View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: A glass front on the door allows you to keep tabs on what’s cooking inside. Cons: Ninja recommends cleaning the oven after each use — including emptying the crumb tray, and wiping the inside and outside — which can be time-consuming. There’s almost no limit to what this Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven can tackle — which may explain why it was such a hit with our testers. They used it to cook up a myriad of foods to perfection, from French fries and toast to chocolate chip cookies. This oven can help you through any recipe, with eight different functionalities ranging from air frying to dehydrating. Homemade beef jerky, here you come. Despite its slim, compact footprint, this air fryer-toaster oven can fit a 13-inch pizza, up to 9 slices of toast, or 6 chicken breasts at once. Price at time of publish: $240 Type of Air Fryer : Air fryer oven

: 169 cubic inches Functions: Air fry, roast, air broil, bake, toast, bagel, dehydrate, warm

Best Splurge Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: A selection of beautiful matte exterior colors means this appliance is truly eye-catching on your countertop. Cons: This is by far the priciest pick on our list, and the cost may be more than some home cooks want to spend on a small appliance. This stunning 4.4-quart smart oven from Breville all but replaces your conventional oven, with a whopping 11 cooking functions to help you step into your chef era with ease. Choose from a variety of gorgeous exterior hues (including Black Truffle and an inky navy blue), then follow the intuitive digital control panel to navigate between smart algorithms that allow you to toast, broil, roast, and air fry (and more!) to perfection. Bonus: This bundle comes equipped with a slew of accessories — including an air fry basket, roasting pan, 13-inch pizza pan, wire rack, and broiling rack — so you can hit the ground running the second you unbox. Price at time of publish: $350 Type of Air Fryer : Air fryer toaster oven

: 4.4 quarts Functions: Toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook

Best for One Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A handy auto-off feature keeps cooking safe and prevents overcooking. Cons: This pick lacks many of the bells and whistles that experienced cooks may have on their air fryer wish list. As most solo chefs know, cooking dinner for one can be a pain. Take at least part of the guesswork out of downsizing traditional recipes with this small-but-mighty air fryer from DASH. Ideally sized at 2.6 quarts, it boasts just enough room for a single filet of fish or a handful of fries, so you won’t end up with too much excess (or too many dishes). Like the other DASH model on our list, it touts an intuitive interface, with a clear digital temperature display and three preset buttons where you can store your favorite settings. Price at time of publish: $60 Type of Air Fryer : Basket

: 2.6 quarts Functions: Air fry