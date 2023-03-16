Depending on the size, sink caddies can hold anything from a single sponge and scrub brush to soap dispensers, dishcloths, utensils, and more. They’re not just limited to the kitchen, either — you can use them wherever you have a sink, from your bathroom to your garage. From compact, suction cup-style sink caddies great for storing sponges and dish soap to over-the-sink organizers made of sturdy stainless steel, we researched the best sink caddies available right now, so you never have to worry about a soggy sponge again. Doing the dishes just got a whole lot easier.

Do you dread doing the dishes simply because of the unsightly mess in the sink? That’s where a sink caddy comes in. Convenient, affordable, space-saving, and often quite stylish, this handy tool is designed to make your life easier and keep your kitchen sink area clean, organized, and clutter-free.

Best Overall Soon Neat Kitchen Sink Caddy - Kitchen Sink Organizer View On Amazon Pros: This sink caddy is made from sturdy stainless steel and is compact enough to fit on narrow countertops. Cons: There is no included divider, so items may tip over. Keep your kitchen sink area clean, organized, and clutter-free with the Soon Neat Kitchen Sink Caddy. Perfect for busy kitchens, this caddy is constructed with stainless steel and features a sturdy design that’s compact enough to fit on narrow countertops. It’s versatile in what it can hold (sponges, soap dispensers, and brushes), easy to clean, and it even includes a quick-drain tray — which drains excess water directly into the sink to keep countertops dry. As a bonus, the caddy comes equipped with multipurpose clips that connect to its outer rim, so you can hang items like brushes and extra sponges. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 5.5 x 9.6 x 6.3 inches

Best Budget DUMEALAGR Adhesive Sponge Holder Brush Holder Sink Caddy Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This adhesive sink caddy is a stronger, more durable alternative to a traditional suction-cup design. Cons: This caddy is not as large as other options, so it’s best for smaller sink setups. It also needs to be washed by hand. Free up counter space with a sink caddy that you can secretly store inside your sink. Designed with convenience and practicality in mind, this sink caddy features an adhesive that securely attaches to any smooth surface, like the side of your sink or the wall above it. Unlike a suction cup-style sink caddy — which can become loose over time and ultimately lose its ability to attach — this adhesive provides a stronger connection, so you won’t have to worry about it spontaneously tipping into your sink. Though this caddy is small, it can comfortably hold various cleaning tools, keeping them neatly organized and easily accessible. Price at time of publish: $6 Dimensions: 6.7 x 2.6 x 3 inches

Best Modern Simplehuman Sink Caddy with Suction Cup 5 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This practical kitchen accessory forms a no-slip grip on your sink. Cons: If you’re looking to store a soap dispenser next to your sponges and brushes, this caddy is not large enough. Made from stainless steel and silicone, the simplehuman Sink Caddy Sponge Holder features a modern, compact design that keeps all your essentials neatly inside your sink. It can hold both small and large sponges as well as short and long brushes, thanks to a pop-out, extendable holder. But what makes this pick a standout is its construction — four separate suction cups plus a wire ledge hanger ensure a no-slip grip and secure fit, preventing the holder from falling or sliding into your sink. It’s also designed with drainage holes and elevated sponge storage compartments, allowing for faster drying to help minimize soggy sponges and even unwanted bacteria and mildew growth. And if you’re looking for a smaller-footprint caddy, simplehuman offers a version without the brush holder, too. Price at time of publish: $25 Dimensions: 5.6 x 7.6 x 7.5 inches

Best Compact OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Sinkware Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Crate & Barrel Pros: The design is low-profile and compact. Cons: This caddy must be hand-washed. This compact, low-profile caddy keeps your cleaning tools organized and close at hand, making it easy to access them. With a convertible, stainless steel design, the divider can hold up to two sponges and brushes, but can also be removed for use as an open caddy. Ventilation holes support quick drying, while the drip tray catches excess water from your sponges and brushes with a convenient pour spout for easy draining. Price at time of publish: $23 Dimensions: 3.8 x 5.7 x 5.5 inches

Best Over-the-Sink Kohler Chrome Kitchen Sink Utility Rack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This sink caddy doubles as a convenient drying rack. Cons: The removable soaking cup doesn’t have drainage holes. Keep your countertop clutter-free and your cleaning essentials within reach with this practical and space-saving utility shelf. This utility shelf is dishwasher-safe and can be effortlessly placed over the sink, providing a convenient space to store scrubbers and sponges, and even serve as a drying rack for flatware, cups, mugs, and other kitchen tools. It expands to fit most sinks, with a grip that keeps it all in place. Price at time of publish: $36 Dimensions: 5 x 20.38 x 5.25 inches

Best Modular William Sonoma William Sonoma Hold Everything Double Sink Caddy William Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The modular design delivers flexibility when holding your cleaning supplies. Cons: This design doesn’t feature ventilation or drainage holes. This sink caddy features a sleek and simple design, with ample storage space to hold up to two soap dispensers, a sponge, a few scrub brushes, and other cleaning supplies. It comes with a removable brush holder with a dedicated slot to securely hold your sponge between uses. The only downside is this modular sink caddy doesn’t include drainage holes, so you’ll have to physically remove excess water, and it may be more difficult to dry your sponges and brushes. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 12.25 x 4.5 x 4.75 inches

Best Minimalist West Elm Sling Sink Caddy West Elm View On West Elm Pros: This is a great choice if you’re looking for a reliable, easy-to-use caddy to hold your sponge and nothing else. It also hooks around your kitchen faucet to save space. Cons: Don’t expect this sink caddy to have room for more than one sponge or scrubbing brush. If you’re looking for a hanging, hook-style sink caddy without all the bells and whistles, this West Elm Sling Sink Caddy is a great choice. The flexible, minimalist design is formulated to fit any style sink and faucet. Simply hook the caddy around the center body of your faucet or even a soap dispenser, and let your sponge hang. Ventilation holes help speed up the drying process, while a handy cutout can hold a scrubbing brush instead of a rectangular or circular sponge. Price at time of publish: $7 Dimensions: 5 x 10 x 1.6 inches

Best Suction Cup iDesign Gia Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Suction Organizer Basket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store Pros: Two suction cups keep this caddy securely attached to your sink. Cons: This caddy can only hold one item at a time. The iDesign Gia Stainless Steel Dish Sponge Holder Basket is an ideal solution for keeping your cleaning supplies organized while freeing up countertop space. The compact size makes it a great storage choice for tight spaces in your kitchen as well as your bathroom. Made with rust-resistant, polished stainless steel, the caddy features an open wire design for efficient drying, suction cups for a secure hold, and easy installation on most smooth surfaces. Simply push the suction cups into place for a strong hold on smooth surfaces like glass, tile, and some metals. Price at time of publish: $12 Dimensions: 2.25 x 2.5 x 5.75 inches

Best for Double Sinks Eunion Plastic Saddle Faucet Caddy 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This sink caddy provides double the amount of storage, specifically designed for double sinks. Cons: This caddy doesn’t provide quite enough space to store a soap dispenser. This versatile sink caddy provides double the amount of handy storage for sponges, brushes, and even small kitchen items like silverware. The soft inner layer allows for easy hanging on a flat faucet or between double sinks, eliminating the need for extra hardware or pesky suction cups. With multiple ventilation holes, this caddy provides convenient drainage, allowing items inside to dry quickly, while the exterior’s hard white shell is durable and easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $15 Dimensions: 5.51 x 4.88 x 5.71 inches

