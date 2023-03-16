What to Buy The 10 Best Sink Caddies to Keep Kitchen Countertops Tidy Our top picks help organize scrub brushes, kitchen sponges, dishcloths, and more. By Clarissa Buch Zilberman Published on March 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Do you dread doing the dishes simply because of the unsightly mess in the sink? That’s where a sink caddy comes in. Convenient, affordable, space-saving, and often quite stylish, this handy tool is designed to make your life easier and keep your kitchen sink area clean, organized, and clutter-free. Depending on the size, sink caddies can hold anything from a single sponge and scrub brush to soap dispensers, dishcloths, utensils, and more. They’re not just limited to the kitchen, either — you can use them wherever you have a sink, from your bathroom to your garage. From compact, suction cup-style sink caddies great for storing sponges and dish soap to over-the-sink organizers made of sturdy stainless steel, we researched the best sink caddies available right now, so you never have to worry about a soggy sponge again. Doing the dishes just got a whole lot easier. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Soon Soon Neat Kitchen Sink Caddy - Kitchen Sink Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: DUMEALAGR Adhesive Sponge Holder Brush Holder Sink Caddy Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Modern: Simplehuman Sink Caddy with Suction Cup at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compact: OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Sinkware Caddy at Amazon Jump to Review Best Over-the-Sink: Kohler Chrome Kitchen Sink Utility Rack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Modular: William Sonoma William Sonoma Hold Everything Double Sink Caddy at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Minimalist: West Elm Sling Sink Caddy at West Elm Jump to Review Best Suction Cup: iDesign Kitchen Sink Suction Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Double Sinks: Eunion Plastic Saddle Faucet Caddy at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ceramic: Crate & Barrel Black Ceramic Sink Caddy at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Overall Soon Neat Kitchen Sink Caddy - Kitchen Sink Organizer View On Amazon Pros: This sink caddy is made from sturdy stainless steel and is compact enough to fit on narrow countertops. Cons: There is no included divider, so items may tip over. Keep your kitchen sink area clean, organized, and clutter-free with the Soon Neat Kitchen Sink Caddy. Perfect for busy kitchens, this caddy is constructed with stainless steel and features a sturdy design that’s compact enough to fit on narrow countertops. It’s versatile in what it can hold (sponges, soap dispensers, and brushes), easy to clean, and it even includes a quick-drain tray — which drains excess water directly into the sink to keep countertops dry. As a bonus, the caddy comes equipped with multipurpose clips that connect to its outer rim, so you can hang items like brushes and extra sponges. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 5.5 x 9.6 x 6.3 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Budget DUMEALAGR Adhesive Sponge Holder Brush Holder Sink Caddy Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This adhesive sink caddy is a stronger, more durable alternative to a traditional suction-cup design. Cons: This caddy is not as large as other options, so it’s best for smaller sink setups. It also needs to be washed by hand. Free up counter space with a sink caddy that you can secretly store inside your sink. Designed with convenience and practicality in mind, this sink caddy features an adhesive that securely attaches to any smooth surface, like the side of your sink or the wall above it. Unlike a suction cup-style sink caddy — which can become loose over time and ultimately lose its ability to attach — this adhesive provides a stronger connection, so you won’t have to worry about it spontaneously tipping into your sink. Though this caddy is small, it can comfortably hold various cleaning tools, keeping them neatly organized and easily accessible. Price at time of publish: $6 Dimensions: 6.7 x 2.6 x 3 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher-safe: No Best Modern Simplehuman Sink Caddy with Suction Cup 5 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This practical kitchen accessory forms a no-slip grip on your sink. Cons: If you’re looking to store a soap dispenser next to your sponges and brushes, this caddy is not large enough. Made from stainless steel and silicone, the simplehuman Sink Caddy Sponge Holder features a modern, compact design that keeps all your essentials neatly inside your sink. It can hold both small and large sponges as well as short and long brushes, thanks to a pop-out, extendable holder. But what makes this pick a standout is its construction — four separate suction cups plus a wire ledge hanger ensure a no-slip grip and secure fit, preventing the holder from falling or sliding into your sink. It’s also designed with drainage holes and elevated sponge storage compartments, allowing for faster drying to help minimize soggy sponges and even unwanted bacteria and mildew growth. And if you’re looking for a smaller-footprint caddy, simplehuman offers a version without the brush holder, too. Price at time of publish: $25 Dimensions: 5.6 x 7.6 x 7.5 inchesMaterial: Stainless steel and siliconeDishwasher-safe: No Best Compact OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Sinkware Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Crate & Barrel Pros: The design is low-profile and compact. Cons: This caddy must be hand-washed. This compact, low-profile caddy keeps your cleaning tools organized and close at hand, making it easy to access them. With a convertible, stainless steel design, the divider can hold up to two sponges and brushes, but can also be removed for use as an open caddy. Ventilation holes support quick drying, while the drip tray catches excess water from your sponges and brushes with a convenient pour spout for easy draining. Price at time of publish: $23 Dimensions: 3.8 x 5.7 x 5.5 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher-safe: No Best Over-the-Sink Kohler Chrome Kitchen Sink Utility Rack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This sink caddy doubles as a convenient drying rack. Cons: The removable soaking cup doesn’t have drainage holes. Keep your countertop clutter-free and your cleaning essentials within reach with this practical and space-saving utility shelf. This utility shelf is dishwasher-safe and can be effortlessly placed over the sink, providing a convenient space to store scrubbers and sponges, and even serve as a drying rack for flatware, cups, mugs, and other kitchen tools. It expands to fit most sinks, with a grip that keeps it all in place. Price at time of publish: $36 Dimensions: 5 x 20.38 x 5.25 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Modular William Sonoma William Sonoma Hold Everything Double Sink Caddy William Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The modular design delivers flexibility when holding your cleaning supplies. Cons: This design doesn’t feature ventilation or drainage holes. This sink caddy features a sleek and simple design, with ample storage space to hold up to two soap dispensers, a sponge, a few scrub brushes, and other cleaning supplies. It comes with a removable brush holder with a dedicated slot to securely hold your sponge between uses. The only downside is this modular sink caddy doesn’t include drainage holes, so you’ll have to physically remove excess water, and it may be more difficult to dry your sponges and brushes. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 12.25 x 4.5 x 4.75 inchesMaterial: EarthenwareDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Minimalist West Elm Sling Sink Caddy West Elm View On West Elm Pros: This is a great choice if you’re looking for a reliable, easy-to-use caddy to hold your sponge and nothing else. It also hooks around your kitchen faucet to save space. Cons: Don’t expect this sink caddy to have room for more than one sponge or scrubbing brush. If you’re looking for a hanging, hook-style sink caddy without all the bells and whistles, this West Elm Sling Sink Caddy is a great choice. The flexible, minimalist design is formulated to fit any style sink and faucet. Simply hook the caddy around the center body of your faucet or even a soap dispenser, and let your sponge hang. Ventilation holes help speed up the drying process, while a handy cutout can hold a scrubbing brush instead of a rectangular or circular sponge. Price at time of publish: $7 Dimensions: 5 x 10 x 1.6 inchesMaterial: PlasticDishwasher-safe: No Best Suction Cup iDesign Gia Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Suction Organizer Basket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store Pros: Two suction cups keep this caddy securely attached to your sink. Cons: This caddy can only hold one item at a time. The iDesign Gia Stainless Steel Dish Sponge Holder Basket is an ideal solution for keeping your cleaning supplies organized while freeing up countertop space. The compact size makes it a great storage choice for tight spaces in your kitchen as well as your bathroom. Made with rust-resistant, polished stainless steel, the caddy features an open wire design for efficient drying, suction cups for a secure hold, and easy installation on most smooth surfaces. Simply push the suction cups into place for a strong hold on smooth surfaces like glass, tile, and some metals. Price at time of publish: $12 Dimensions: 2.25 x 2.5 x 5.75 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher-safe: No Best for Double Sinks Eunion Plastic Saddle Faucet Caddy 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This sink caddy provides double the amount of storage, specifically designed for double sinks. Cons: This caddy doesn’t provide quite enough space to store a soap dispenser. This versatile sink caddy provides double the amount of handy storage for sponges, brushes, and even small kitchen items like silverware. The soft inner layer allows for easy hanging on a flat faucet or between double sinks, eliminating the need for extra hardware or pesky suction cups. With multiple ventilation holes, this caddy provides convenient drainage, allowing items inside to dry quickly, while the exterior’s hard white shell is durable and easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $15 Dimensions: 5.51 x 4.88 x 5.71 inchesMaterial: PlasticDishwasher-safe: No Best Ceramic Crate & Barrel Chet Black Ceramic Sink Caddy 4.8 Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: With a minimalist, contemporary design, this sink caddy is equal parts functional and stylish. Cons: This sink caddy doesn’t include ventilation holes, so drying may take longer. Get the most out of your sink caddy with this design that delivers function, durability, and style. This sleek sink organizer keeps your kitchen or bathroom tidy without looking like a traditional caddy. Crafted from glazed matte black ceramic, it features a designated cup for holding brushes or dish soap, as well as an open ridged area for sponge drying — keeping all your items in one streamlined location. Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 4 x 9 x 5.5 inchesMaterial: CeramicDishwasher-safe: Yes Factors to Consider Material Sink caddies come in a variety of materials, including plastic, stainless steel, ceramic, and silicone. Plastic and silicone are generally easier to clean and more affordable, while stainless steel (though more durable) may require upkeep to maintain its shine. Type The choice between a suction or hanging sink caddy versus a countertop version comes down to preference. If you have limited countertop space or want to keep your sink area clear, a caddy that can be stored inside your sink (like one of our suction, hanging, or adhesive picks) may be the best option. If you have more space and want a stylish yet functional storage solution, a countertop caddy might work best. Size Similar to material, sink caddies are made in all different sizes to fit in most standard-sized sinks and provide enough space to store essential items. Make sure to measure your sink and consider the size of the caddy before buying one. Ventilation Proper ventilation is essential to promote faster drying and prevent bacteria and mildew buildup. Sink caddies with drainage holes or ridges allow excess water to drain away from sponges, scrubbers, and other supplies, while slotted bases or perforated sides allow air to circulate, promoting quick and efficient drying. When choosing a sink caddy, look for designs that incorporate ventilation features to keep your cleaning supplies clean and hygienic. Frequently Asked Questions How do you attach a caddy to a sink? Applying a caddy to a sink is simple. If your caddy is made for a countertop, simply place it in your desired spot. Otherwise, clean the sink surface thoroughly and ensure it's dry. Then use the included suction cups, adhesive pads, or hooks to attach it. If you're unsure how to properly attach or detach your sink caddy, always consult the manufacturer's instructions. How do you clean a sink caddy? Remove the caddy from the sink and scrub it with soap and warm water. Rinse thoroughly with water and dry. You can also sanitize it by soaking it in a solution of equal parts water and vinegar for 10-15 minutes. Some sink caddies are dishwasher-safe, too. You'll also want to be sure to regularly clean and thoroughly dry the contents of the sink caddy, especially if you store sponges here. How do you make sink caddy suction cups stick better? If your sink caddy's suction cups aren't sticking well, make sure the surface is clean and dry. Moistening the suction cups slightly with water or a dab of petroleum jelly can also help create a stronger seal. How do you stop your sink caddy from rusting or getting discolored? To prevent your sink caddy from becoming rusty or discolored, remove excess water or soap residue and allow it to air dry. Avoid leaving metal caddies in contact with water for extended periods as this can lead to rusting. Our Expertise Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor based in Miami. Specializing in lifestyle, business, and travel, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Realtor.com, Travel + Leisure, and Bon Appétit, among other print and digital titles.