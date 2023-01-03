Backed by expert guidance and research, here is our list of the best shot glasses you can buy online for every occasion, starting with our top choice, the JoyJolt 6-Pack Heavy Base Shot Glass Set .

The good news is there are a few best practices you can follow to help you make the best decision. Durable, heavy-weight shot glasses are ideal for any type of bar environment, both at home and in a restaurant. That’s why we love the JoyJolt Shot Glass Set, which offers affordability, practicality, and style all wrapped up in a high-quality shot glass. If you’re looking to elevate your space, you might want to invest in crystal, diamond-embellished shot glasses instead. If you’re a frequent host, you should skip the glass altogether and go for a silicone alternative, which is virtually unbreakable and reusable — which means you can finally ditch single-use plastic shot glasses next time you throw a celebration.

Whether you’re organizing a backyard party, packing up the cooler for a tailgate, or simply looking to upgrade your home bar, a set of shot glasses is a must. But the type of shot glass you equip your setup with is as personal of choice as your favorite spirit .

Best Overall JoyJolt 6-Pack Heavy Base Shot Glass Set, 2-Ounce Shot Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Joyjolt.com Affordable, practical, stylish, and sturdy — there’s a lot to love about the JoyJolt Shot Glass Set. With a solid, substantial base and a clean, classic design, no one would guess these glasses cost just about $2 each. Sold as a set of six, each asymmetrical glass is durable enough for everyday use and dishwasher-safe, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning each one individually. The design can be dressed up or down, so you can use them in a casual, home bar environment or for a party or event. Packed in a decorative box, you can even gift this shot glass set to someone who enjoys fine drinkware. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Material: Glass

Glass Glasses Per Set: 6

Best Value Gmark Shot Glass Set Amazon View On Amazon These heavy-duty shot glasses come in a set of 12, making each under $2 a piece. Made of high-quality, durable glass, the European-inspired design features a sturdy bottom base with a sleek body, adding a touch of style to any bar area. The biggest benefits are that they're dishwasher-safe and strong enough to withstand frequent use, so you can rest easy using them for a party or a hangout with friends. And though they’re designed for spirits like tequila, vodka, or rum, you can get creative with this set by using the glasses to serve hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Material: Glass

Glass Glasses Per Set: 12

Best Splurge Waterford Lismore Diamond Shot Glass Set Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking to splurge on a glassware set for yourself or a loved one, the Waterford Lismore Diamond Shot Glass Set is ideal. Sold as a set of four, each glass highlights the brand’s iconic diamond pattern and fine radiant crystal, which sparkles just right when light shines on it. Perfect for an upscale dinner party, the glass’ ultra-fine clarity will bring your spirits to life, accentuating the golden hues of spirits like rum or brandy. Because this set is part of Waterford’s Lismore collection, you can add different types of glassware and bar accessories to this shot glass set. Remember that due to the glass’ delicate nature, you’ll want to hand wash each one after use. Price at time of publish: $160 Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Material: Glass

Glass Glasses Per Set: 4

Best Colorful Dos Sueños Mexican Tequila Shot Glasses Amazon View On Amazon Add some color and style to your glassware collection with these Dos Sueños Mexican Tequila Shot Glasses. Marked by a traditional cobalt blue spiral with a solid blue rim, each one is handmade in Mexico. They’re individually blown from molten recycled glass, which is why they may vary slightly in size and show tiny bubbles within the glass that develop from the blowing process. Unlike other shot glasses, which may feature a lighter, thinner material, this set is well-built with a heavy-weight design. Part of a larger drinkware collection, start with these shot glasses for yourself or as a gift and then add on full-size glasses, drink pitchers, and other glass pieces to complete your setup. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Material: Glass

Glass Glasses Per Set: 6

Best for Parties Silipint Silicone Shot Glass Set Amazon View On Amazon Perfect for large events, tailgates, and backyard gatherings, the Silipint Silicone Shot Glass Set is a great alternative to single-use plastic shot glasses. They’re ideal for indoor and outdoor use, and you can take them anywhere, from a tailgate to a camping trip. With an easy-to-grip exterior and a non-slip bottom, each reusable shot glass is durable, virtually unbreakable, and can hold hot or cold liquids. They’re made of food-grade, platinum-cured silicone free of BPA, odors, and phthalates. The material is also shatterproof, dishwasher-safe, freezer-friendly, and microwave-safe, and it won’t crack, chip, dent, fade, or scratch with frequent use. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 1.5 ounces

1.5 ounces Material: Silicone

Silicone Glasses Per Set: 6

Best Chilled Viski Double-Walled Chilling Shot Glasses Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock With a double-walled glass design, the Viski Glacier Shot Glass chills shots to perfection without diluting the spirit’s flavor. The result is an ice-cold shot of your favorite alcohol in minutes, thanks to the proprietary cooling gel between these glasses’ double walls. From vodka to whiskey, these classic glasses are freezer-friendly and guarantee you won’t need ice or a cocktail shaker next time you’re looking to make a frosty shot. To maintain their condition, skip the dishwasher and hand wash them only. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 3 ounces

3 ounces Material: Glass

Glass Glasses Per Set: 2

Best for Gifting DUJUST Shot Glasses Amazon View On Amazon Featuring a 24-karat gold leaf design, these DUJUST Shot Glasses are sure to impress anyone with a passion for fine spirits. Each glass is marked by a handmade gold rim plus a thick, sturdy bottom filled with delicate gold foil. Available in a set of six, they’re made from high-grade, blown crystal for durability, making them noticeably heavier than other shot glasses. When you’re not using them, the luxurious design makes them perfect for displaying inside a fine dinnerware cabinet. Note that they’re not dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $33 Size: 1.5 ounces

1.5 ounces Material: Crystal

Crystal Glasses Per Set: 6

Best Novelty Genuine Fred Doomed Crystal Skull Shot Glass Amazon View On Amazon Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or looking to spice up your next game night with friends, this Genuine Fred Doomed Crystal Skull Shot Glass brings an edge to your home bar environment. Made from hand-blown crystal glass, each one features a large center skull that takes the color of your spirit when poured. Though the glass looks small, it can hold up to 2.5 ounces of liquid, which is more than standard shot glasses. Given their intricate design, they’re not dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 2.5 ounces

2.5 ounces Material: Glass

Glass Glasses Per Set: 1

Best for Tequila The Spice Lab Pink Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses Amazon View On Amazon These unique, handmade shot glasses from the Spice Lab feature the finely veined, translucent appearance of rose quartz though they’re carved from high-quality, food-grade pink Himalayan salt. In other words, that means no two glasses will ever be the same. However, their patented inserts make these glasses a serious standout, which add a favorably salty note to your favorite tequila without needing extra salt. Simply serve with a lime wedge. Beyond tequila, you can use these glasses to serve appetizers like gazpacho or ceviche without the worry of food getting too salty. These glasses are freezer-safe, too, so you can safely place them in the freezer. They’re not dishwasher-safe, so clean them with a damp cloth and let them dry for 24 hours. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.8 ounces

0.8 ounces Material: Pink Himalayan salt

Pink Himalayan salt Glasses Per Set: 4