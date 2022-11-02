The 6 Best Shelf Liners of 2022

Available in a wide variety of colors, the Gorilla Grip Drawer and Shelf Liner is our top pick to keep cabinets tidy without the items inside them sticking or shifting around. Below, you can learn more about the best shelf liners on the market and why they deserve a permanent spot in your kitchen.

Jasmine Morgan , CEO, lead organizer, and designer for Adroit Interiors , says that shelf liners “can be particularly helpful in pantries where the bins used for organizing would otherwise scratch. They also help to avoid damage to items in the kitchen that can get scratched easily and need extra cushioning.”

Organizing your drawers, cabinets, and refrigerator is a long-term solution to create a tidy space . In addition to bins, containers, and dividers, shelf liners offer many benefits to your kitchen’s overall cleanliness and functionality. They provide protection for both the surface and the items and make for easy cleanup if spills occur.

Made from cork trees that continue to grow and thrive after harvest, this cork liner is an eco-friendly alternative to standard plastic options. The material is naturally absorbent but is resistant to mildew and mold, so it’s a solid choice in kitchens. Unlike some other materials, cork won’t buckle or lift, meaning that it will look exactly the same as you placed it for a long time to come. The liner can be removed to be cleaned if it’s placed in high-usage areas but will sit well endlessly without shifting out of place.

Pros: Sold in a set of six and usable on any flat surface, you’ll be able to coordinate liners throughout your entire home.

The strongest choice for gripping without any adhesive, this thin shelf liner will stay in place endlessly. The material is easy to cut, so you can make it fit in a variety of places, plus it comes in attractive prints, including floral and plaid, making it an excellent choice for visible shelves, like in walk-in pantries and bathrooms. You can wipe it down with a damp cloth, which means it’s a great choice for shelves that might accumulate crumbs from crunch snacks or spills from oils and syrups.

Cons: It has an initial plastic smell at first, but it eventually goes away.

Morgan finds liners like this one ideal for those who don’t have the patience for adhesive ones. Because they’re machine washable, they’ll be safe to use on shelves or in drawers where the contents may spill, which is unusual for this product category.

Thanks to this shelf liner’s durability and affordability, you can add a layer to every cabinet in your kitchen regardless of the type of product you’re storing. The top of the surface is grippy-yet-smooth, so you can easily arrange dishware and glassware on your shelves. The best part is the liner stays in place when removing items as opposed to lifting up with the objects.

Reducing household food waste saves money and is good for the environment; these shelf liners enable you to do that on an ongoing basis. They work by trapping ethylene gas inside, which naturally emanates from produce as it sits, and increasing the airflow underneath the fruits and vegetables. You can trim them down to fit any size refrigerator drawer, and they can also be used on shelves to help with any spillage that might occur. The material is infused with zeolite, a natural clay-like material, and should be washed occasionally for optimal longevity.

Wire shelves can look lovely, but it’s impossible to store small things on them without adding liners, as you risk them slipping through. With scalloped corners to conform perfectly to the shape of wire shelving, you won’t have to worry about anything falling off once you install these liners. And speaking of installation, it’s a super-quick process given that these are already sized to fit assorted wire shelves. From 14 x 24 to 24 x 48 inches, even the largest wire shelves can be fully covered and protected with this heavy-duty liner option.

They’ll also fit nearly any shelf or drawer size, as they come in a wide array of size options and are very easy to cut and customize. Once in place, these should last for ages. And when you’re ready to move on, swapping them out is a snap; Morgan prefers a shelf liner without adhesive, as she finds them easier to remove. To clean the liner, simply use a damp cloth with soap and warm water.

As our best overall pick, the Gorilla Grip Shelf Liner stands out from the rest because of its wide variety of color and size options as well as its superior grip. It’s made of a durable material that provides protection and cushioning for delicate items and features an open-grid construction that’s nonadhesive and reversible. There are more than 20 colors and patterns to choose from, so you can find one that matches your kitchen’s style.

The Gorilla Grip Drawer and Shelf Liner is thick, easy to clean, and comes in a large span of colors. It’s easily customizable in size and made to last. We also appreciate the eco-friendly nature of the Hold Everything liner from Williams Sonoma, which is made from sustainably harvested cork trees.

Factors to Consider

Material



Most shelf liners are some version of plastic. Since you want them to last a long time, that’s not a bad thing. It’s a simple material to cut for liners that allow you to do that, and the color vibrancy is unlikely to fade unless an open shelf gets a lot of sunlight. Cork is another option, which has a very different appearance and texture than plastic. It’s a great option for those who value eco-friendly materials and have earthy tones in their space.

Adhesion



All of our top picks lack adhesive, though one does have bonding to resist ever moving at all. Adhesive material will require much more work to remove, and we love that some of the nonadhesive options are even machine washable. You’ll want to choose a shelf liner that offers sticking power, but it doesn’t need to have actual adhesive on it to do that.

Size



Most shelf liners come on a roll and can be cut to size. The biggest area of concern is making sure that the width is suitable for your surface. If it’s too narrow or too wide, a lot of cutting will be involved. We recommend measuring the depth of your cabinets, drawers, and shelves prior to choosing a liner to prevent more work when it’s time to install.

Shelf Type



If your shelf is visible, you’ll want to choose a liner that you enjoy the appearance of since you’ll see it regularly. For wire shelves, you’ll need a different material than for drawers. It needs to be thicker and firmer in order to stay in place along the wire structure.

Frequently Asked Questions Are shelf liners necessary? They aren’t 100% necessary, but they’re incredibly useful. Morgan says shelf liners help to “avoid damage to expensive surfaces, like kitchen cabinets and wood shelves, by creating a slick surface for items to easily be placed on.” She also notes that “some liners are also made to protect areas from water damage,” such as under the sink.

Can you wash shelf liners? Not all shelf liners can be machine-washed, but nearly all can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth. Morgan says that “most shelf liners are specifically made to have a glossy wipable finish, so you can easily clean them.”

How do you keep shelf liners in place? Shelf liners will either have an adhesive backing or a grippy texture to keep them in place. They should not require any additional steps or supples in order to stay in place.

How do you remove shelf liner? For liners without adhesive, all you have to do is lift it up. For ones with adhesive, Morgan says that “it’s possible to remove shelf liners that have some sort of adhesive on the back by pulling up one corner and slowly pulling it up and using Goo Gone or vinegar for any areas that are particularly sticky.”

Our Expertise

Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and bestselling author who loves a home to be as clean and organized as possible. To determine the best shelf liners on the market, she consulted with Jasmine Morgan, CEO, lead organizer, and designer for Adroit Interiors.