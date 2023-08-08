Keep Fruits and Vegetables Fresh for Weeks with These 12 Bestselling Produce Savers, All Under $25 at Amazon

This summer, I’m on a personal mission to eat fewer pantry items in lieu of more fruits and vegetables. The main problem? I’m not a huge fan of the grocery store, so when I do go, I buy in bulk — and as a result, my produce always spoils before I can finish it. But there’s a solution, I recently discovered. Cue the best produce savers on Amazon.

Since these food-preserving solutions are top-sellers with hundreds of five-star ratings, it’s clear I’m not the only one who struggles with food waste. Reviewers love them because they keep produce crispy and fresh, slow down oxidation, minimize unwanted odors, and even help you organize your fridge. You’ll also cut down on grocery bills and single-use plastics. But the best news? None of these produce savers will cost you more than $25.



Our Favorite Produce Savers Under $25

Rubbermaid Produce Food Storage

Available in a few different sizes for various fruits and veggies, this Rubbermaid produce container has a brilliant design that creates the ideal environment for freshness. A built-in filter regulates oxygen and carbon dioxide while a crisp tray pulls moisture away from your produce. All parts are dishwasher-safe and the clear BPA-free base allows you to see what’s inside easily.

Msc International Joie Fresh Stretch Avocado Pod

Of all the produce, avocados are arguably the hardest to keep fresh — especially once they’re cut open. This avocado keeper is specifically designed to prevent browning and waste with its pod-like design that seals the interior and lays flat against the sliced edge to prevent oxidation. The silicone also stretches to fit most sizes of avocados, which is a nice added touch.

Lille Home Set of 3 Stackable Produce Savers

Preserve your produce and organize your refrigerator at the same time. These stackable organizer bins come in a few different colors, but each one in the set of three is BPA-free and comes with an airtight lid, optional vents, and a removable drainer tray. They’re also freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

Bluapple 2-Pack Produce Savers

These are potentially the most low-maintenance food savers on this list. Just put an included packet into a Bluapple bottom and replace the lid. Then toss it into your refrigerator’s produce bin. It’ll absorb the ethylene gas from your fruits and vegetables, keeping them crisp and fresh for up to three times longer, according to the brand. And hey, for just over $7 for one, it’s worth shot, right?

Tbmaxs 3-Pack Fruit Storage Containers

The removable baskets come out of these storage containers so you can use them as colanders, too. Just rinse your fruits and vegetables, allow the water to drain, and put the baskets back inside the airtight bases, where they transform into a moisture drainage system to help keep your produce fresh. “My strawberries lasted almost two weeks, even with condensation in the container,” one reviewer wrote, adding “I’m impressed.” I’d like to add that I’m also impressed.

The Freshglow Co Fresh Paper

Looking for a prep-free solution? These fresh paper sheets slip right into your fruit bowl, produce bag, or salad container. Each sheet is infused with maple-scented botanicals that keep your produce fresher for up to four times longer. They’re also biodegradable, compostable, recyclable, and plastic-free, so despite their ease of use, they’re still earth-friendly. For just $10, this is an absolute steal.

OXO Good Grips Prep & Go Container

Rinse, store, travel with, microwave, and freeze your food all using the same container. This OXO container has a removable colander for washing that doubles as a drainage tray when it’s inside the BPA-free base. The lid is also leakproof with two locking clips if you’re on the move. If I were you, I’d buy a couple and use them to stack and keep your fridge organized. For just $8, it’s well worth the investment.

Prepworks by Progressive Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Keeper

This fruit and vegetable keeper from Prepworks takes all of the guesswork out of produce storage. Not only is it large enough to hold up to 1.77 liters of ingredients, but it has an adjustable vent and an on-container cheat sheet that tells you exactly how to use it. Keep the vent closed for asparagus, berries, and zucchini, and open it for herbs, broccoli, grapes, and lettuce. It even tells you which foods would benefit from an added tablespoon of water. There’s no guesswork here.

Prepara Eco Herb Saver Pod

There’s nothing quite like cooking with fresh herbs — but most recipes only call for a few leaves and the rest wilt within days. Fortunately, the Prepara Eco Herb Saver Pod keeps your basil, cilantro, mint, chives, thyme, and oregano nourished and fresh for up to three weeks according to the brand. Simply empty and refill the water every three days, and the pod does the rest. And since it’s clear, it’s easy to see which herb you have inside.

Yamesu Set of 5 Vegetable-Shaped Produce Keepers

When everything’s wrapped in plastic or foil, it’s difficult to tell what you already have, so ingredients end up wasting away in the back of the fridge. These BPA-free vegetable-shaped savers are easy to spot and look like the ingredients they’re meant to store. Each set includes a lemon, garlic, onion, tomato, and avocado saver, all designed to optimize freshness and minimize odors in your fridge.

Debbie Meyer GreenBags

With these Debbie Meyer GreenBags, your food preservation can start straight from the grocery store. Unlike a standard produce bag, these ones create the ideal storage environment to optimize freshness, according to the brand. You can rinse and reuse each one up to 10 times, and they’re also a great way to preserve cut flowers, too. And each set comes with 20 bags in three different sizes. With over 17,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, these are a fan-favorite for sure.

Dualplex 4-Pack Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liners

These aren’t your average shelf liners. They’re made from a special, raised material that allows air to circulate throughout your produce drawer, preventing premature rotting and spoilage. Each order includes four sheets that you can trim to size, plus they’re available in five different color options to match your style.

