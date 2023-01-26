After testing 30 of the most popular robot vacuums, we determined our favorite models based on their ease of setup, effectiveness, noise level, functionality of smart features, and maneuverability. Taking the spot as our overall favorite is the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid . Keep reading to see why it’s our top pick and which others we named the best robot vacuums currently on the market.

It’s one thing to want a clean home and another to find enough time to clean to your standards. When it comes to your floors, a robot vacuum is the best way to maintain a dust-free space. Even if you have a cordless vacuum at home that frees you from the outlet, a robot vacuum still wins in convenience, requiring zero involvement from you to do its job. “Robot vacuums are meant to be a hands-free solution for cleaning your home, giving you back time in your life to do more important things,” says Brent Hild, the Director of Product Management at iRobot .

Best Overall eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum + Mop 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Eufy.com Pros: With an easy-to-use app and a long runtime, this vacuum-mop combo moves smoothly, picks up debris easily, and is super quiet to boot. Cons: It’s best to tuck away any rug tassels or loose shoelaces before letting this one do its thing. After testing this model, our experience was summed up best by one tester, saying, “it sure lives up to its reputation as being one of the most highly-rated robot vacuums out there.” The device features twin-turbine technology, which exerts extra power when picking up dust, pet hair, and other debris. There’s also double the functionality since it vacuums and mops floors. Even with so much power, it won’t make a scene banging around your house, as we found that it hardly makes any noise compared to other models. Prior to each cleaning session, some involvement is necessary to tuck in any rug tassels, shoestrings, and cords, but still, it delivers big on convenience. “This has significantly cut down our vacuuming time to the point that we reach for the vacuum only for a shag rug and little upkeep here and there,” our tester said after a month of using the machine in their home. “This vacuum also does a remarkable job on our low-pile but very tight weave living room rugs.” Speaking of rugs, the robot vacuum has a setting that helps it recognize the type of flooring it's on, so it adjusts its suction to higher if it's on carpeting or lower if it's on hard floors. There’s plenty more you can do with the app, including specifying no-go zones. Overall, it's easy to use, operates quietly, and performs to our standards. Price at time of publish: $550 Battery Life: 180 minutes

180 minutes Mopping Capabilities: Yes

Yes Self-Emptying: No

No Compatible Devices: App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Best Value iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: High in power and performance but not price, this robot vacuum keeps things quiet while doing the cleaning for you. Cons: Setup is simple, but it may take a little bit longer to get situated at first. With flexible, multi-surface rubber brushes and patented dirt detection technology, this robot vacuum effectively removes debris whether running on bare floor or carpet. “This product makes it so easy to mindlessly clean while I am working or watching TV,” one tester said after one month of use. “It becomes the easiest part of my cleaning routine before guests come over.” We also appreciate that if the vacuum needs to pause its cleaning to recharge, it will resume where it left off so you don’t have to worry about areas being missed. Not only did we find that this robot vacuum was “really good at cleaning” but also great at “keeping a low profile” with very little noise. “It is definitely not going to wake a napping baby while cleaning your living room or bedroom,” our tester said. If you’ve never used a robot vacuum before, it may take a while to get through the setup process and connect to Wi-Fi. However, that’s a small hurdle for all the performance and convenience it offers — not to mention, the lower price tag. Price at time of publish: $350 Battery Life: 75 minutes

75 minutes Mopping Capabilities: No

No Self-Emptying: No

No Compatible Devices: App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Best Splurge Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum With Object Recognition 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Pros: You get what you pay for with this high-end robot vacuum that delivers great suction, has excellent maneuvering, and self-empties. Cons: You’ll need to have enough space in your home to fit the bulky docking station. The price reflects the performance of this robot vacuum that uses sensor-precision mapping, object recognition technology, and a 3D camera to maneuver around your house. “This vacuum maneuvers flawlessly,” our tester said. “The sensors and cameras serve this machine well for avoiding objects and getting around large items with ease. Every part of this machine is high quality.” Although the docking station takes up more space than other options, it’s worth sacrificing extra room for the vacuum to empty itself while trapping dust with its advanced HEPA filtration system. After a month of use, our tester said, “this performs as it should and arguably better than it should. I have not found any issues with it at all.” Price at time of publish: $1,299 Battery Life: 90 minutes

90 minutes Mopping Capabilities: No

No Self-Emptying: Yes

Best for Pet Hair iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Particularly great for smaller spaces, this lower-priced, no-frills robot vacuum tackles pet hair on a variety of floor types. Cons: It’s louder than other models and is lacking advanced features that are useful for larger homes. Have a pet that sheds? This robot vacuum’s combination of flexing dual multi-surface brushes, power-lifting suction, and an edge-sweeping brush makes it an excellent option for everyday pet hair removal. While testing, we found that it picked up pet hair exceptionally well on the bare floor and did an excellent job with hair removal on rugs. If you have different types of flooring, you’ll appreciate that the vacuum’s auto-adjust cleaning head adapts its height from surface to surface. “It's made cleaning my floors so much easier,” our tester said who’s been using the vacuum for one month. “It's great at what it does, especially given the low price.” With that low price, you’ll see that the vacuum is missing some fancy features, such as mapping capabilities, but that isn’t always bad. “In smaller spaces where high-tech features like mapping and object avoidance aren't as essential, I've found that the Roomba 694 has all the features I'd ever want or need,” our tester said after consistently using the product for six months. “It's effective at cleaning dirt, hair, and crumbs; it can maneuver itself around furniture and fit underneath couches or coffee tables; and it's super easy to empty out when it's done cleaning.” Another thing to keep in mind: Hitting 77 decibels on our tests, this is one of the louder robot vacuums on our list, but not so much that it’s a dealbreaker. Price at time of publish: $274 Battery Life: 90 minutes

90 minutes Mopping Capabilities: No

No Self-Emptying: No

No Compatible Devices: App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Best for Hard Floors eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX 4.3 Courtesy of eufy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Eufylife.com Pros: This affordable, extra-slim robot vacuum is effective at cleaning up debris—and is a cinch to set up. Cons: You’ll have to empty the dust bin more frequently, and there can be issues with bumping into objects around the house. This robot vacuum has a suction power of 2000 Pa, which is sufficient pressure to keep your hard floors looking fresh. There’s also the fact that it features BoostIQ technology that automatically increases its vacuuming strength if it comes across an area that needs deeper cleaning. While it does a great job of picking up debris, our testers noted some issues with the robot vacuum bumping into objects while cleaning. To avoid that, we recommend using the included boundary strips to guide where the device should clean. “I like how slim the vacuum and the charging dock are,” our tester said. “They easily fit under our bookshelf, which means discreet storage.” The flip side of the robot vacuum’s compact size is that you’ll need to empty it out more often to make room for more debris but doing so is easy. As far as robot vacuums go, this one is budget-friendly too. Price at time of publish: $260 Battery Life: 100 minutes

100 minutes Mopping Capabilities: No

No Self-Emptying: No

Best for Carpet iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This vacuum does well to clean floors thoroughly, going all the way to the edge, and it comes with a manufacturer’s guarantee that’s appealing for pet owners. Cons: You might have to remove dust or hair bits stuck in the vacuum. Have more carpet at home? Our testers found that this model, which boasts having 10 times the power-lifting suction, performs particularly well on carpet. The device went against the edges and then in a line/grid movement, which was a super effective pattern for picking up every particle. The last thing you want is your pet’s accident to wind up smeared on the carpet courtesy of your robot vacuum. Well, along with its precision navigation technology, this one comes with a Pet Owner Official Promise that guarantees a free replacement if your vacuum doesn’t steer clear of pet accidents. After one month of using the vacuum, our tester noticed dust and hair getting caught in the vacuum but added that it was not a hassle to clean it out with their hands. Price at time of publish: $600 Battery Life: 75 minutes

75 minutes Mopping Capabilities: No

No Self-Emptying: No

No Compatible Devices: App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant