The 6 Best Roasting Pans of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

To find the best roasting pans on the market, we roasted whole chickens and potatoes and made countless batches of gravy. We assessed each model on attributes like design, performance, and ease of cleaning. While the Cooks Standard 14” by 12” Stainless Steel Roaster was our favorite, we loved plenty more for both big and small gatherings. Read on to get roasting.

But even if you aren’t hosting a holiday feast and are instead looking to maximize an inflation-era grocery budget by roasting a chicken at home , it may be time to stop MacGyver-ing your way around investing in a roasting pan . A roasting pan can make big meals like these a breeze if you make a smart purchase that considers your needs, budget, and how much you’re willing to trade the care and keeping of your roasting pan for its longevity.

Many of us are gearing up for the holiday season, buying the things we need for the two-month period where we will cook with gusto for large groups of people happy to be together again. A roasting pan is fundamental to these celebrations, whether roasting turkey , lamb , or crown roast .

Best Overall: Cooks Standard 14 by 12 Stainless Steel Roaster 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros: Fairly priced and built of sturdy materials at a utilitarian size, the Cooks Standard is our top pick. Cons: Some may wish for a bigger roaster. Our test kitchen couldn’t get over the sturdy feel and stylish design of the Cooks Standard 14-inch by 12-inch Stainless Steel Roaster. The smaller size makes it easy to handle, and the heft provided by its perfectly mirror-shiny stainless steel construction doesn’t leave anything to be desired. In performance, this roaster couldn’t be more perfect for a family dinner or even dessert. In our potato roasting test, our tubers browned perfectly and came away from the roasting pan with little to no effort. It was effortless to clean, partly in onus to its convenient size, making it less challenging to handle. This goes a long way when considering storage options as well. Going quickly from stovetop to oven, this roasting pan can’t be beat, especially if you have gravy to make. It performed flawlessly in our tests, often significantly better than roasting pans at much higher price points. For seasoned cooks or those looking for the perfect beginner pan for this year’s turkey dinner, this roasting pan has our test kitchen’s seal of approval. Price at time of publish: $51 Dimensions: 15.75 x 12 x 5.5 inches

Russell Kilgore / Food & Wine

Best Value: Farberware Nonstick Steel Roaster with Flat Rack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: Priced at a value, this is an excellent starter roasting pan — or a second roasting pan for when your guest list has grown overnight. Cons: You can’t move this roaster to the stovetop to make gravy. Buying a roasting pan can be a massive ordeal. There’s so much to consider, especially if this is already out of your range of cooking know-how, and they can be super expensive in some cases. But it doesn’t have to be that way at all. We did the heavy lifting of finding the absolute best value roasting pan that a modest amount of money can buy — the Farberware Bakeware Nonstick Steel Roaster with Flat Rack. Our test kitchen recommends this roasting pan for making easy work of traditional roasting. The rack creates enough room in the bottom of the pan to allow for cooking other vegetables below your protein. The chicken and potatoes we made were tender like we wanted and crispy in the right places. The pan is as nonstick as it claims; while it may be difficult to create fond (due to its slick surface), hand washing this pan is a breeze. It looks unassuming and cannot be used on the stovetop, but at a $30 price point, its other abilities outweigh the shortcomings. It’s large enough to roast any reasonably sized bird, so perfect for anyone trying to take on the most challenging parts of holiday dinner for the first time. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 16 x 11.25 x 2.5 inches

Russell Kilgore / Food & Wine

Best Carbon Steel: Made In Roasting Pan 4.8 Made In View On Madeincookware.com Pros: Made to the specifications of chef Tom Colicchio, this pan can endure temps of up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used on an induction stovetop. Cons: It requires very specific handling; the manufacturer even recommends seasoning it. When it comes to cookware, carbon steel can be stronger and more durable when compared to more traditional metals like stainless steel. It also handles exceptionally high temperatures, making for versatile kitchen tools. However, this material requires some special handling because it can be corroded by rust over time. When looking for a good carbon steel roasting pan, we want something that feels like it won’t wear quickly. The Made In Roasting Pan hit all of the marks for our testers. Seasoning the pan before use is necessary, which the instruction manual explains in helpful steps. We weren’t worried about the pan deteriorating with minimal use due to its durable feeling and these preventative steps. The inside is ultimately nonstick, which adds some cooking time but makes for easy cleanup. Our testers felt it had a “streamlined, intuitive design,” and when finished cooking, they found the potatoes had a “really nice crispy texture with a pillowy soft inside.” This pan is best for someone looking specifically for a carbon steel roasting pan. These can be pricier, so while we feel this is a great value, it’s less of an option for a more casual home cook. The simplistic design of this roasting pan makes it easy to use. It’s also functional on an induction stove and at temperatures up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it the perfect pan for more adventurous cooks looking for a pan to fit these specific needs. Price at time of publish: $139 Dimensions: 18 x 10 x 4.25 inches

Russell Kilgore / Food & Wine

Best Dual Height: Rachael Ray 16 x 13 Roaster with Dual-Height Rack 4.8 Target View On Macy's View On Target Pros: Rachel Ray’s simple roaster has an adjustable rack and is one of the best values on our list. Cons: This roaster wasn’t built to last a lifetime, and metal utensils may quicken the wear and tear. Functionality is key here: A dual-height rack is designed to make using a roasting pan work for you and whatever you want to cook with minimal effort. The changeable nature of a reversible rack, like on the Rachael Ray Roaster with Dual-Height Rack, makes it as simple as possible to make a wide range of dishes, all in the same roasting pan. The options are essentially limitless with a roasting rack like this, and the handles make for easy lifting. Removing this pan from the oven is easy, even if you’re cooking a whole bird. It’s not dishwasher safe, so washing by hand is required. The good news is that the reversible rack is nonstick in addition to the pan itself, which is relatively painless. We recommend staying away from metal utensils when cooking in this pan. At $40, this pan is a very high value for an affordable price. It was one of the best performers across all our tests and one of the simplest pans to use. This is a perfect fit for cooks of any experience level looking for a highly versatile roasting pan. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 18.48 x 13.78 x 5.47 inches

Russell Kilgore / Food & Wine

Best Oven-to-Table: Le Creuset Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Besides its good looks and v-shaped rack, the classic Le Creuset will last a lifetime if well cared for. Cons: For new cooks, it may be too early to invest in a roasting pan of this caliber. Le Creuset products are classically beautiful and built to last — so much so that this roasting pan could be passed on to the next generation of turkey dinners (just like your favorite Le Creuset Dutch oven) with proper care. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Le Creuset Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack is perfect for any oven because of its durability and ease of use. Its v-shaped roasting rack makes basting a bird a cinch. Withstanding up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures and being stovetop ready, this roasting pan will make quick work of any chicken, salmon, or ham — plus all the fixings. Our testers appreciated its grooves to catch juices and loved how the potatoes effortlessly came off the pan. When it was time to clean, they just needed a standard household sponge and mild dish soap. One of the beautiful things about Le Creuset is the additional offer of a lifetime warranty. At the same time, this roasting pan is built to last (they claim it will not warp and can handle metal utensils); worry not. Its pristine stainless-steel design flaunts clean lines and easy handling to make it the perfect pan for divvying up an impressive roast at the dinner table. Price at time of publish: $165 Dimensions: 19.1 x 14.2 x 5.3 inches

Russell Kilgore / Food & Wine