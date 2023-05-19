The Best Reusable Food Storage Bags for Lasting Freshness

Swap the single-use plastic for a more durable option.

By
Summer Rylander
Summer Rylander
Summer Rylander

Summer is a freelance food and travel writer who began by writing about Swedish cheesemaking traditions in 2018.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023

Best Reusable Food Storage Bags

Food & Wine / Kristin Kempa

From the rising popularity of beeswax wraps to the classic food storage containers we all know and love, there are myriad ways to keep foods fresher for longer without relying on single-use plastics. Reusable food storage bags are a newer entry into the market, but they can be just as useful (and far less bulky) than conventional storage containers. Next time you’re packing up leftovers from a dinner party’s shared plate, or when you realize you’ve chopped more green onions than you actually needed, consider reaching for one of these five favorite reusable food bags.

Best Overall

Homelux Theory Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags

Homelux Theory Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Homeluxtheory.com

Pros: These bags are leakproof, freezer-safe, and can stand upright when filled.

Cons: They can be a little floppy if they’re not full.

We like this value pack from Homelux Theory, which includes six bags in three sizes, and they each close with a convenient slider bar to ensure a proper seal. These bags can do it all thanks to their leakproof, freezer-safe, and dishwasher-safe properties. Homelux Theory reusable food storage bags are made of silicone, so they’re durable and flexible, and they’ll even stand up on their own for easier filling. 

In addition, they feature measurement markings on the side for easy prep like marinades or vinaigrettes, and a corner hook offers the option to store by hanging. You can use a dry-erase marker to write down notes or dates, which is especially helpful when freezing things like sauces, desserts, or bread. We also like its airtight zip seal, which makes closing the bag just a smidge easier. If you’re new to the world of reusable storage bags and want to give them a try, this set is a great place to start. 

Price at time of publish: $32

  • Material: Silicone
  • Dimensions: 9.2 x 4.7 x 7.5, 9.2 x 7 x 7.5, and 11 x 8.4 x 9.1 inches
  • Number included: 6
  • Care instructions: Wash with dish soap and warm water, or put in the dishwasher

Best Value

Cadrim Reusable Extra Thick Silicone Food Storage Bags

Cadrim Reusable Extra Thick Silicone Food Storage Bags

Amazon
View On Amazon

Pros: This is a useful, affordable multi-pack of storage bags that can be placed in the microwave.

Cons: The plastic sliders can be finicky.

This set of food storage bags from Cadrim is an excellent value. You’ll get six bags in three different sizes, all of which are leakproof and safe for use in both the dishwasher and the freezer. You can even pop these bags into the microwave, but you’ll need to remove the slider first. 

Like other bags on our list, these are convenient to store and easy to use since they’ll lie flat in the drawer and stand up on their own while you’re filling them. Use them to store fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, or just about anything else you can think of.

Price at time of publish: $25

  • Material: Silicone
  • Dimensions: 5.7 x 6.1, 6.69 x 7.44, and 8.11 x 8.93 inches
  • Number included: 6
  • Care instructions: Wash with dish soap and warm water, or put in the dishwasher

Best Compostable

Bee’s Wrap Produce Bags

Produce Bags

Beeâs Wrap
View On Beeswrap.com

Pros: These bags are ideal for keeping lettuce crisp and fresh.

Cons: They’re a little pricey.

Bee’s Wrap is a leading name in the beeswax wrap game thanks to their high-quality construction that keeps food nice and fresh, then breaks down easily in the compost bin. These bags should last you about a year, and the produce size is perfect for preserving lettuce, carrots, spring onions, herbs, and lots more. Beeswax wrap is also great for storing cheese, bread, and other foods that do best when they can breathe. 

To use, simply place the produce in the bag and fold over the flap to seal it. Since these are compostable, avoid exposure to heat and hot water in order to keep them intact. When they start to break down, simply compost them or use them as a natural fire starter. Want some smaller bags? Bee’s Wrap also offers snack and sandwich bags

Price at time of publish: $25

  • Material: Beeswax and cotton
  • Dimensions: 11 x 11 inches
  • Number included: 2
  • Care instructions: Hand wash with mild soap and cool water, then air dry

Best Large

Forid Reusable Extra Thick Gallon Freezer Bags

Forid Reusable Extra Thick Gallon Freezer Bags

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Kmart.com

Pros: These are large-capacity bags perfect for use in the freezer.

Cons: These aren’t dishwasher- or microwave-safe.

Even if you’re not an avid food prepper, sometimes it’s nice to be able to throw something in a bag and stash it in the freezer for later. These bags from Forid are extra-thick for durability with a double zipper for extra protection, and the one-gallon capacity means you can fit a generous amount inside without the worry of freezer burn. Its PEVA construction makes these bags FDA food-grade, meaning they are silicone-, plastic-, PVC-, and chloride-free.

Unlike some of the other bags on our list, however, these reusable food storage bags are not safe for use in either the microwave or the dishwasher, so be sure to wash them by hand and keep them away from heat sources.

Price at time of publish: $12

  • Material: PEVA material
  • Dimensions: 11 x 10.6 inches
  • Number included:
  • Care instructions: Hand wash with cold or tepid water and mild soap

Best for Produce

Veggie Saver Reusable Cotton Bag

Veggie Saver Reusable Cotton Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon

Pros: This versatile bag will take you from the grocery store to the fridge.

Cons: It’s not suitable for liquids or anything oozy.

This reusable produce bag is perhaps the most versatile on our list. Made of thick, durable unseeded and unbleached cotton, bring this bag along with you to the grocery store or farmer’s market, then pop it directly into the fridge to keep your produce fresh after purchase for up to two to four weeks. Its multi-layer, breathable design provides hydration to produce while protecting them from clunky travel. 

An added perk of this bag? It’s machine washable and meant to last for years. At the end of its life cycle, just drop it in the compost bin — there are no zippers, snaps, buttons, or anything else that won’t biodegrade. 

Price at time of publish: $20

  • Material: Cotton
  • Dimensions: 11.8 x 15.3 inches
  • Number included: 1
  • Care instructions: Machine washable

Our Favorite 

We like the Homelux Theory Reusable Freezer Bags for their durability and practicality. For beeswax bags that offer more breathbility, we like the Bee’s Wrap Produce Bags.

Factors We Consider

Material

The material of your reusable food storage bags should be determined by how you plan to use them. If you’d like to store cheese, bread, or anything else that benefits from a breathable material, opt for beeswax bags. If you need freezer capability, silicone or PEVA is a good choice.

Size and Shape

It’s best to have reusable storage bags in a variety of sizes so you’re always prepared. Smaller, snack-size bags are great for packing quick snacks to take on the go or if you have a small handful of leftover herbs, and medium and sandwich-size bags are good for leftovers or storing fruits and veggies. Finally, it’s always a good idea to have larger bags on hand if you need to freeze something in large batches or you’ve ended up with more leftovers than anticipated. Also, reusable bags that stand up straight are great for storage and organization and aid when pouring things like drippy sauces. 

Care Instructions

Read the care instructions on your specific food bags, but you’re generally safe to rinse them in cool water and allow them to air dry. Some storage bags are dishwasher-safe, and some cotton bags, like the Veggie Saver Reusable Cotton Bag, are machine washable.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • How do I remove stains or smells from my reusable storage bags?

    “Don’t underestimate the power of hot water,” says Cara Harbstreet, MS RD LD of Street Smart Nutrition. “Sometimes all you need to sufficiently clean your reusable food bags is some hot water. A scrubbing brush can lift residue, but be careful not to use a material that is too abrasive for the bag.” Harbstreet also notes that some bags are dishwasher-safe. For those that aren’t, or for other bags that shouldn’t be used with hot water, she recommends natural solutions like baking soda, vinegar, or lemon juice to remove stains and odors.


    “But I also recommend making peace with the fact that some foods will naturally stain other materials, including reusable food storage bags,” says Harbstreet. “As long as there is not a food safety risk involved, the extra effort or time spent trying to remove any evidence of the foods a bag once held may not be worth it.”

  • Can reusable storage bags go in the microwave?

    Some storage bags are microwave-safe, others are not. Be sure to check the use and care instructions of your chosen bags before putting them in a microwave oven.

  • How long does food last in reusable storage bags?

    “The biggest threats to perishable food are air (oxidation), moisture (which can lead to mold), and time,” says Harbstreet. “Reusable storage bags can be a good environment to store leftovers or prepared food, but don’t let the bags fool you into thinking you don’t still have to be mindful about storage.”


    Harbstreet recommends removing excess air and moisture before sealing food bags and placing them in visible areas of the refrigerator to keep them top of mind.

Our Expertise

This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. She made her selections based on in-depth research and conversation with a registered dietitian.

