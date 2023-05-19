From the rising popularity of beeswax wraps to the classic food storage containers we all know and love, there are myriad ways to keep foods fresher for longer without relying on single-use plastics. Reusable food storage bags are a newer entry into the market, but they can be just as useful (and far less bulky) than conventional storage containers. Next time you’re packing up leftovers from a dinner party’s shared plate , or when you realize you’ve chopped more green onions than you actually needed, consider reaching for one of these five favorite reusable food bags.

Best Overall Homelux Theory Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags Amazon View On Amazon View On Homeluxtheory.com Pros: These bags are leakproof, freezer-safe, and can stand upright when filled. Cons: They can be a little floppy if they’re not full. We like this value pack from Homelux Theory, which includes six bags in three sizes, and they each close with a convenient slider bar to ensure a proper seal. These bags can do it all thanks to their leakproof, freezer-safe, and dishwasher-safe properties. Homelux Theory reusable food storage bags are made of silicone, so they’re durable and flexible, and they’ll even stand up on their own for easier filling. In addition, they feature measurement markings on the side for easy prep like marinades or vinaigrettes, and a corner hook offers the option to store by hanging. You can use a dry-erase marker to write down notes or dates, which is especially helpful when freezing things like sauces, desserts, or bread. We also like its airtight zip seal, which makes closing the bag just a smidge easier. If you’re new to the world of reusable storage bags and want to give them a try, this set is a great place to start. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Silicone

Best Value Cadrim Reusable Extra Thick Silicone Food Storage Bags Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This is a useful, affordable multi-pack of storage bags that can be placed in the microwave. Cons: The plastic sliders can be finicky. This set of food storage bags from Cadrim is an excellent value. You’ll get six bags in three different sizes, all of which are leakproof and safe for use in both the dishwasher and the freezer. You can even pop these bags into the microwave, but you’ll need to remove the slider first. Like other bags on our list, these are convenient to store and easy to use since they’ll lie flat in the drawer and stand up on their own while you’re filling them. Use them to store fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, or just about anything else you can think of. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Silicone

Best Compostable Bee’s Wrap Produce Bags Beeâs Wrap View On Beeswrap.com Pros: These bags are ideal for keeping lettuce crisp and fresh. Cons: They’re a little pricey. Bee’s Wrap is a leading name in the beeswax wrap game thanks to their high-quality construction that keeps food nice and fresh, then breaks down easily in the compost bin. These bags should last you about a year, and the produce size is perfect for preserving lettuce, carrots, spring onions, herbs, and lots more. Beeswax wrap is also great for storing cheese, bread, and other foods that do best when they can breathe. To use, simply place the produce in the bag and fold over the flap to seal it. Since these are compostable, avoid exposure to heat and hot water in order to keep them intact. When they start to break down, simply compost them or use them as a natural fire starter. Want some smaller bags? Bee’s Wrap also offers snack and sandwich bags. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Beeswax and cotton

Best Large Forid Reusable Extra Thick Gallon Freezer Bags Amazon View On Amazon View On Kmart.com Pros: These are large-capacity bags perfect for use in the freezer. Cons: These aren’t dishwasher- or microwave-safe. Even if you’re not an avid food prepper, sometimes it’s nice to be able to throw something in a bag and stash it in the freezer for later. These bags from Forid are extra-thick for durability with a double zipper for extra protection, and the one-gallon capacity means you can fit a generous amount inside without the worry of freezer burn. Its PEVA construction makes these bags FDA food-grade, meaning they are silicone-, plastic-, PVC-, and chloride-free. Unlike some of the other bags on our list, however, these reusable food storage bags are not safe for use in either the microwave or the dishwasher, so be sure to wash them by hand and keep them away from heat sources. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: PEVA material

