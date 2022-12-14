The Best Reusable Grocery Bags of 2022

From compact bags that travel well to larger insulated options, we’ve found the best reusable grocery bags for every type of shopper. Read on for our top picks, including our overall favorite the Lotus Trolley Bags thanks to their durability, value, and washability.

Reusable grocery bags are one of the easiest ways to reduce plastic consumption . Not only are they a sustainable replacement for disposable bags, but they are also more durable and insulating. Whether you are looking for a set of bags that fold down for minimal storage in small spaces or want one with a flat bottom that won’t collapse while loading and unloading your groceries, there’s something for everyone.

Best Overall Lotus Trolley Bags Reusable Grocery Cart Bags Amazon View On Amazon View On Lotustrolleybag.com Pros: This set of four bags makes loading and unloading groceries easier and quicker. Cons: The rods make them bulkier than others to store. The Lotus Trolley Bags are our favorite because they streamline the process of putting your groceries in bags, placing them in your car, and bringing them inside your home. This set comes with four totes, including one insulated bag for frozen and refrigerated goods and one that features pockets for eggs and wine. Each bag supports 60 pounds and has rods that lay over the cart, allowing you to put your items in the bag as soon as the cashier has scanned them. The best part is that the totes are designed to fit most shopping carts at popular stores, including Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods. They are machine washable, but you’ll want to make sure to remove the rods before tossing them in the laundry pile. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 120 gsm fabric

120 gsm fabric Capacity: Up to 60 pounds

Up to 60 pounds Machine Washable: Yes

Best Value BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bag, 10-Pack 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: These are available in a pack of 10 and can be used for more than just groceries. Cons: Even though these bags have a large capacity, be careful not to overload delicate produce and other fragile items. With 10 totes for $23, each bag in this set costs just a little more than $2. They are made of heavy-duty polyester that can hold up to 50 pounds and are available in collections of vibrant and neutral colors, so you can find ones that fit your style. In addition to the grocery store, these bags are great for road trips, farmer's markets, and work lunches. In between uses, roll them up and use an elastic band to keep things from unraveling and taking up too much storage space. If stains or odors occur, you can toss them in the washer for quick cleaning. Just make sure to avoid high heat cycles, as polyester has a tendency to shrink in environments that are too hot. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: Polyester

Polyester Capacity: Up to 50 pounds

Up to 50 pounds Machine Washable: Yes

Best Foldable Veno Reusable Grocery Shopping Bags Amazon View On Amazon Pros: These bags are durable, easy to store, and are large enough to fit nine gallons of food. Cons: They are not insulated and do not close at the top if you are traveling a long way with frozen foods. Despite their heavy-duty structure and hard bottoms, these bags take up minimal storage space because they can fold down flat to fit practically anywhere. We love that they are constructed of post-consumer material because that means the already-sustainable bags are preventing plastic from going into oceans and landfills. The material is waterproof and sturdy, so each bag can hold up to 45 pounds. Reinforced long handles are cross-stitched and sewn from the bottom up, so you don’t have to worry about a strap snapping on you while carrying your bags. Plus, there’s a small loop on one side of the tote that allows you to hang these flat from a hook or even your grocery cart while shopping. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Recycled materials and woven polypropylene

Recycled materials and woven polypropylene Capacity: Up to 45 pounds

Up to 45 pounds Machine Washable: No

Best Insulated Hydro Flask 20L Insulated Tote 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Campsaver.com View On Dick's Pros: It keeps food cold for up to four hours and doubles as a cooler. Cons: This is on the more expensive side compared to other options. If you’re like us, you’re a big fan of Hydro Flask’s insulated water bottle. Don’t sleep on the brand’s insulated reusable bag: It can be used as a grocery tote, travel-friendly cooler, and lunch carrier and keeps food cool for up to four hours. The exterior is waterproof and features a pocket that’s perfect for holding your phone or grocery list, and the interior is fully lined and easy to clean. We also love that the base is sturdy enough to stand up unsupported while you load and unload your groceries. It’s available in a handful of colors, including teal, charcoal gray, and magenta, so you can pick one that suits your style. Tip: The manufacturer recommends adding its ice pack to the bag for optimal insulation. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Polyester

Polyester Capacity: 35 liters

Best Large Capacity CleverMade SnapBasket Luxe Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This bag can hold a large number of items and folds down when not in use. Cons: There is no zipper or closure at the top of this bag, and it is not insulated. If you make multiple small trips to the grocery store as opposed to one big weekly or monthly haul, we recommend this large bag that can most likely fit all your goodies. In between uses, simply fold it down and store it in your car, so it’s readily available for your next grocery store trip. It holds up to 30 pounds of groceries, plus has an interior pocket, so your phone won’t get buried in the bag. Stability feet on the bottom prevent the bag from tipping over, and the long, thick straps make it comfortable to carry no matter what’s inside. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Canvas, vegan leather

Canvas, vegan leather Capacity: Up to 30 pounds

Up to 30 pounds Machine Washable: No

Best Flat Bottom Creative Green Life Reusable Grocery Shopping Box Bags Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The bags stay open when loading and unloading your groceries. Cons: These could be bulky to carry if walking for a long distance. This pack of three reusable bags solves an annoying grocery store problem — your bags not staying open and upright while trying to load groceries in and out. The manufacturer claims that these three bags hold as much food as 10 single-use grocery bags, and many customers’ feedback supports that. Carrying three bags instead of 10 is a no-brainer, especially if you climb stairs or don’t have an extra set of hands to help. The rigid box structure has a solid core center, an inner lining, and durable outer material made of polypropylene that’s easy to wipe clean. Fold them down flat like a notebook when not in use to save space in your car or home, and use the long straps over your shoulder to make carrying even your heaviest groceries a breeze. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Capacity: Up to 40 pounds

Up to 40 pounds Machine Washable: No