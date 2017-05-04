Food & Wine Restaurants of the Year 2017

The Vibey Retreat

If Olmsted didn't do so much so perfectly, it would be that cute-to-11 Brooklyn restaurant we might have loved to hate. Instead, on a foggy night the week before Christmas, we found ourselves dopey in love—surrendering all cynicism in its ridiculously picturesque garden, wrapped in a folksy blanket, uncharacteristically giggling as we dumped the last of the rum into the thermos of housemade Swiss Miss.

With all this mise-en-scène, it could be easy to forget that Olmsted is also a very serious restaurant—a collaboration between precocious chef Greg Baxtrom, a Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Alinea alum, and farmer Ian Rothman, who both keep the quails chirping and the garden sprouting with radishes, carrots and more. Baxtrom’s cooking is as delicious as it is resourceful and value-driven, often making magic out of ingredients that other restaurants might pass over. Torn scallops might not fly at Le Bernardin, but here they’re skewered and grilled, with celeriac, apple and spicy peanuts. Lobes of uni would be too expensive for Olmsted’s egalitarian stance, so Baxtrom buys the broken ones for half the price, stuffing them into pierogies and stretching their briny richness with sweet potato. All that crafty maneuvering frees up space for a few extravagant flourishes: fresh wasabi ground tableside; a spoonful of precious, fragrant honey; a stack of those cozy blankets, so perfectly rustic they might have been stolen from a Wes Anderson set.

It’s a slam-dunk idea—the finesse of fine dining with an upstart energy that delivers more good stuff to more people. In the end, Baxtrom’s cooking dazzled us. But it was his spread-the-love mentality that won us over for good. —Jordana Rothman

659 Vanderbilt Ave.; 718-552-2610; olmsted nyc.com