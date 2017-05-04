Food & Wine Restaurants of the Year 2017

Advertisement
Lessons learned after a six-month, 45,000-mile odyssey through hundreds of restaurants in 20 cities: eat more bread, do more day drinking and don’t pass up the bologna. As our hungry team of roving reporters crisscrossed the upper 48, we were reminded that food ought to be as fun, as expressive and even as philanthropic as it is delicious. From a reimagined wine bar to a nouveau factory taking “housemade” to new heights, allow us to introduce you to the 10 most magnetic openings of 2017.