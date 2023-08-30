REI Is Throwing a Massive Labor Day Weekend Sale—and Prices Start at Just $5

Labor Day weekend is oh-so bittersweet. For many, it marks an arbitrary end to that laid-back summer feeling. On the other hand, that extra day off is a perfect excuse to throw one last party before the cold weather sets in — whether that’s a beach day, barbecue, or camping weekend.

The good news is that end of summer essentials are currently discounted at REI ahead of the long weekend. From utensils for beach picnics to camping stoves and drinkware, these items are versatile and come in handy for outdoor activities year-round. Keep reading to shop the best deals, which, by the way, start at just $5.

11 of REI’s Best Kitchen Deals for Labor Day Weekend

Esbit Titanium Stove

REI

This ultra-lightweight camping stove from Esbit is a great tool to keep in your back pocket — maybe even literally. It comes folded into a palm-sized pouch but folds out to fit appliances of all sizes. The perfect versatile backpacking stove, it comes with adjustable titanium legs that can accommodate everything from small cups to larger pots and pans. A center tray holds solid fuel tablets in place while you cook. From whipping up a meal for a group to simply heating up your daily mug of coffee, this minimalist tool can do it all.

Hydro Flask 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

REI

Forget bad weather — nothing spoils a great beach day or barbecue like a warm glass of wine. 10 ounce tumblers from Hydro Flask solve that very problem with vacuum insulation that keeps your wine at the ideal temperature for hours. These BPA-free wine glasses are made from stainless steel and a colorful coating that’s dishwasher safe. They’re great for picnics, poolside sipping, and more. Best of all, they can hold up to two standard pours at a time, so you don’t have to worry about running inside for a refill.

IceMule Clear 15-Liter Cooler

Rei

Combining function and form, IceMule’s clear, insulated cooler is sure to make you popular at the picnic. No one wants to lug a bulky cooler through the park, but avoiding lukewarm drinks is essential. Adjustable padded straps make it easy to carry this bag on your back, so it’s effortless to keep drinks cold while en route. It can comfortably fit 12 cans plus lots of ice, and air insulation technology keeps drinks ice cold for up to 7 hours, according to the brand. Plus, you can bring it into stadiums and other venues that require clear bags for entry.

Barebones 10-Inch All-In-One Cast Iron Skillet

REI

Everyone needs a good cast iron skillet, especially avid campers and outdoor chefs. This pan is as versatile as they come. It’s designed specifically for open flames and outdoor stoves but would look great in any home kitchen, and it comes complete with a tight-fitting lid with spouts for ventilation. The reversible accessory serves a dual function: When flipped over, it can be repurposed as a flat cooking surface or plate.

Zempire 2-Burner Deluxe & Grill High-Pressure Camping Stove

REI

Take your outdoor cooking game to the next level with this high-powered, multifunctional stove. Great for large groups or more involved, glamping-style dishes, this all-in-one cooking tool from Zempire comes with two burners and a mini grill — all of which can be used at the same time. Plus, it comes with built-in wind guards that keep burners going at even temperatures. Say goodbye to slow-cooking campfire meals — with a 10,000 BTU heat capacity per burner, this stove is highly-efficient and sure to be the envy of the campground.

Msr Titan 2 Pot Set

Rei

Made from lightweight titanium, this cookware set weighs in at less than 10 ounces total. The nesting pots — which come with a lifting tool to avoid burnt fingers — save room in your pack, and the lid conveniently doubles as a plate. The best thing about these pots, though, is their durability. One set is almost certain to last a lifetime, so snag one now while they’re 25% off.

Alps Mountaineering Iron Ridge Cook Station

REI

Great for longer camping trips, park barbecues, and tailgates, this cook station from Alps Mountaineering has everything you need to keep your outdoor cooking gear organized. It has a heat-resistant aluminum countertop for your camp stove plus a wind blocker for a more efficient cooking experience. It features two cabinets and three shelves to hold all your appliances and pantry essentials. When you’re done using it, it easily folds up into a portable zipper case.

Uco Mini Spork, Set of 3

REI

These dishwasher-safe, BPA-free sporks are as useful as they are adorable. While they’re designed for kids, their multifunctionality and small size make them great for adult campers short on space. A stretchy cord makes it easy to keep them secure, so there’s no need to worry about misplacing this teeny tableware. While they’re especially beloved by mountaineers, they’re perfect for any occasion that calls for dining al fresco.

Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip Lid

REI

This temperature-controlled flask will keep your coffee hot for hours on end, even if it’s cold outside. Narrow enough to fit into car cup holders and large enough to hold 20 ounces of liquid, this Hydro Flask is secured with a leakproof sipping lid designed with hot beverages in mind. Plus, its vacuum insulation will also keep cold drinks frosty. Iced coffee-lovers, rejoice!

Mazama Designs Soft Water Bottle

REI

For a more lightweight option, this soft plastic water bottle from Mazama features a taste-free film and a convenient loop for easy carrying. Great for hiking, walks, bike rides, and camping, the bottle collapses once you’re finished drinking, folding up to fit into nearly any pack or pocket. It additionally features a protective cover for its mouthpiece, so you won’t have to worry about it collecting dirt and bacteria while you’re on the go.

Kavu Brew Holster

REI

Putting the “fun” in functional, Kavu’s Brew Holster makes it easier than ever to bring your favorite canned beverages with you wherever you go. It comes with an adjustable rope neck cord complete with a quick-release clasp, ensuring your drink stays secure and always on hand. Whether you’re constantly misplacing your drink or simply prefer to go hands-free, this mesh accessory is sure to come in clutch during your next adventure.

