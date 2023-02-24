The 8 Best Range Hoods to Keep Your Kitchen Air Flowing

A range hood can also add a point of focus to the kitchen, so aesthetics can play a big part in selecting one. Other considerations include noise, mount type, and what type of vent system is required. We researched the best kitchen range hoods and compared their features, construction, and performance to determine their placement on this list.

“Kitchen hoods should remove heat, grease, cooking odors, and smoke from the kitchen,” says Sharon L. Sherman , certified kitchen designer and owner of Thyme & Place Design. When selecting a range hood, one of the first things to look for is maximum airflow capacity, often denoted by CFMs — the number of cubic feet of air the hood can move in a minute. Not only that, the appliance should “​​provide adequate ‘capture area’ above the cooking surface to allow the blower to capture these things and move it through filters and out of the home,” Sherman says.

If you cook often, you’re likely familiar with the issue of lingering smells and oily surfaces that can result from not having enough ventilation in the kitchen. The best solution to this is a range hood, an important appliance that can make all the difference in the cleanliness of your kitchen.

Best Overall Hauslane UC-PS38SS 30-Inch Ducted Stainless Steel Under Cabinet Range Hood Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Designed for heavy-duty cooking, this hood has six speed settings and comes equipped with a steam clean function that dissolves grease. Cons: It can only be installed as a ducted hood. Casual home cooks might find it excessive. This under-cabinet hood from Hauslane boasts powerful dual motors that offer excellent suction to pull fumes, smoke, and steam out of the air while you cook. Equipped with six speed settings, you’ll be able to easily control the fans with the touch of a button. The feature that made this hood stand out from the rest is the steam clean function, which allows you to dissolve even the toughest, caked-on grease with just water; after running the steam function, the unit’s body, screen, and panel should only require a thorough wipe down. This range hood features LED lights that can be changed to match your preferred kitchen lighting, and its clean, contemporary look will blend in seamlessly with many modern home designs. It comes backed with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty that guards against defects in workmanship and material. Price at time of publish: $550 Mount Type: Under cabinet

Under cabinet Vent Type: Ducted

Ducted Dimensions: 8.25 x 29.75 x 23 inches

8.25 x 29.75 x 23 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Maximum Airflow Capacity: 950 CFM

Best wall Mounted Cosmo 63175S 30-Inch Ducted Wall Mount Range Hood Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros: The permanent grease filters on this hood are dishwasher safe. It comes backed with a three-year warranty. Cons: You’ll have to buy a kit for ductless conversion. Help keep your walls and backsplash clean with this sleek, wall mount-style hood from Cosmo, equipped with three fan speeds and controlled by backlit touch controls. This unit keeps air flowing with 380 CFM of suction, capturing smoke, odors, and grease even when you’re doing a lot of cooking at once. The permanent grease filters are dishwasher safe, so you can pop them right into the machine when they need to be refreshed. Though this particular model arrives ducted, it can be converted to a ductless unit if you purchase a separate carbon filter kit. The brushed stainless steel exterior gives this range hood an upscale look – a great choice for new builds or an upcoming kitchen makeover. Price at time of publish: $225 Mount Type: Wall mount

Wall mount Vent Type: Ducted (can be converted to ductless with kit sold separately)

Ducted (can be converted to ductless with kit sold separately) Dimensions: 19.75 x 30 x 39.4 inches

19.75 x 30 x 39.4 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Maximum Airflow Capacity: 380 CFM The 8 Best Ductless Range Hoods of 2023

Best Under Cabinet Hauslane Chef Series PS18 Under Cabinet Range Hood Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros: This range hood comes in three finishes. The baffle filters are dishwasher safe. Cons: It cannot be installed as a ductless unit. Just like our Best Overall pick, this range hood by Hauslane offers six fan speeds and powerful dual motors to draw grease, smoke, odors, and other pollutants out of the air. There are permanent baffle filters that can go in the dishwasher, making cleanup truly hassle-free. It comes in three finishes: stainless steel, matte black, and matte white, so you can find one that best matches your decor. Meant for households that cook often (and perhaps in large quantities), this nearly-pro level hood offers a whopping 860 CFM of suction — if you only cook occasionally, you may find this to be more than you need. It’s equipped with LED lights, touchscreen controls, and a delayed shut-off feature. The only drawback to this range hood is that it is strictly for ducted installations only. Price at time of publish: $449 Mount Type: Undercabinet

Undercabinet Vent Type: Ducted only

Ducted only Dimensions: 8.1 x 30 x 22 inches

8.1 x 30 x 22 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Maximum Airflow Capacity: 860 CFM

Best Insert IKTCH 30 inch Built-in/Insert Range Hood Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros: This range hood is equipped with motion-activated lights and touchless control. The filters can go right into the dishwasher. Cons: The installation may be challenging. If you’re searching for an insert-type range hood, this affordable model from IKTCH is a fantastic pick. This stainless steel unit comes equipped with a remote that controls the four-speed motor, timer, and LED lights. It has a maximum of 900 CFM of suction, making it one of the most powerful units on this list, but has a 65 dB maximum noise level — quieter than most dishwashers. The stainless steel permanent filters are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. While it arrives as ducted, it can be converted to a ductless vent with the included carbon filters. This particular model is 30 inches, but it is also available in a 36-inch version for those who need to cover a larger stovetop. Price at time of publish: $299 Mount Type: Insert/built-in

Insert/built-in Vent Type: Convertible

Convertible Dimensions: 27.75 x 11.8 x 11.4 inches

27.75 x 11.8 x 11.4 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Maximum Airflow Capacity: 900 CFM

Best Convertible CAVALIERE 30" Range Hood Wall Mounted Brushed Stainless Steel Kitchen Vent Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: This range hood has a programmable delayed shut-off. It’s great for high ceilings. Cons: It can only be used as a wall mount hood, and you need a minimum of eight feet for installation. This convertible range hood by Cavaliere is ideal for kitchens with ceilings that range from eight to eleven feet. Made of heavy-duty stainless steel, this powerful system has six speed settings and delivers up to 900 CFM of airflow to keep steam, smoke, and smells at bay. The stainless steel baffle filters are dishwasher safe for low-maintenance cleaning. Other features include LED lighting, a touch electric control panel, and a programmable delayed shutoff. If you’re looking for a ductless model, you’ll be able to easily convert this unit with an optional carbon filter kit. This range hood is backed by a five-year limited warranty against defects in workmanship and materials. Price at time of publish: $415 Mount Type: Wall mount

Wall mount Vent Type: Convertible

Convertible Dimensions: 19.7 x 29.5 x 43.4 inches

19.7 x 29.5 x 43.4 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Maximum Airflow Capacity: 900 CFM

Best Value Broan-NuTone 413004 30 in. Under Cabinet Range Hood Lowe's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ajmadison.com Pros: This range hood is fairly easy to install and comes in a couple of different finishes. Cons: The manufacturer doesn’t provide a CFM rating. This no-frills range hood is great for those who don’t want to spend too much money but still want an effective solution to clearing out steam, oil, and smoke from the kitchen. This ductless under-cabinet unit comes in several finishes and uses replaceable charcoal filters that are easy to remove and install. It has a two-speed motor that works to pull air into the filter — not quite as powerful as more expensive models — but effective enough to make a difference in air quality and odors from cooking. It features incandescent lighting and separate switches to control the lights and fans, and it comes in a few finishes to go with an array of decor styles. Price at time of publish: $103 Mount Type: Under-cabinet

Under-cabinet Vent Type: Ductless

Ductless Dimensions: 6 x 17.5 x 30 inches

6 x 17.5 x 30 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Maximum Airflow Capacity: None specified

Best Splurge Fotile JQG7501 Side Draft Range Hood Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This powerful range hood operates fairly quietly and comes in a couple of finishes. Cons: It’s heavy and can only be installed as a ducted unit. This luxurious range hood by Fotile uses a unique side-draft design to pull cooking fumes into its filter, eliminating the need for the hood to sit directly over the stovetop. It has three speed settings, providing up to 850 CFM of suction thanks to WhisPower motors and Capture-Shield extraction technology. This model features touchscreen controls, a delay shut-off function, and LED lighting to help you monitor whatever you’ve got cooking. The filters and grease tray are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the unit's sleek surface is easy to wipe down between uses. It’s a splurge, but it also comes backed with a two-year full warranty and a three-year limited warranty (plus a limited lifetime warranty on its motor). Price at time of publish: $1,100 Mount Type: Wall mount

Wall mount Vent Type: Ducted

Ducted Dimensions: ‎ 29.9 x 18.25 x 17.4 inches

29.9 x 18.25 x 17.4 inches Material: Stainless steel, tempered glass

Stainless steel, tempered glass Maximum Airflow Capacity: 850 CFM