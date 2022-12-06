To help us break down the best attributes of different raclette grills, we spoke with Alexandra Jones , a cheese expert, former cheesemonger, and the author of Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know . Read on to learn more about our top pick, the Swissmar Classic Raclette Grill , and the rest of our favorite raclette grills on the market.

You’re probably familiar with fondue, but raclette, a popular Swiss dish, is a great alternative — and not to mention a more straightforward process. Rather than crafting a cheese sauce, all you need to do is melt the cheese itself. And just like the right fondue pot will have your guests enjoying fondue for hours, the right raclette grill will make or break your experience.

If you ask any turophile about dinners centered around melted cheese , you’ll likely get an earful about fondue and raclette. These dishes, made with semihard cheese held at a perfectly gooey temperature, can serve as inspiration for a gathering that is more food-centric than a cocktail party but less effortful than cooking multiple courses.

Best Overall: Swissmar Classic Raclette Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A built-in granite grilling top and individual raclette dishes provide everything you need for a full raclette-centered meal. Cons: Granite is slow to heat, so you’ll need to turn the grill on early. Our best overall pick is the Swissmar Class Raclette Grill, as it has everything you need for a crowd-pleasing setup. It includes a stainless steel grilling tray with a beautiful red base, a granite stone grill top, eight nonstick raclette dishes, and eight spatulas. With ample grill space and tools for eight people, this model is ideal for holidays, dinner parties, and other at-home celebrations. Customers say it’s fun for all ages, durable, and easy to use and clean. “The style that will work best for most people is an electric ‘party grill’ — a plug-in tabletop appliance with a central heating element that sometimes also heats a cooking surface on top,” Jones says of this type of grill. “Diners place slices of cheese on little nonstick paddles and place them in slots below the heating element, then pull them out when they're melted and scrape the cheese onto bread, potatoes, and veggies.” Tip: We suggest placing a bowl of cubed or sliced bread next to the grill, so guests can toast it on the granite top before dipping it into the melted cheese. Price at time of publish: $155 Cooking Surface: Granite, stainless steel

Best Value: Milliard Raclette Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The grill top is reversible and has six settings for different cooking temperatures. Cons: The cord is short, so you might need an extension cord if your table isn't close to the outlet. Spend your time with your guests, and don’t overextend your budget with the Milliard Raclette Grill. The reversible grilling surface offers versatility, enabling you to choose the right texture for your foods and not worry about any cheese sticking to the melting paddles because of its nonstick material. Plus, there’s an easy-to-use temperature dial that allows you to cook various foods to perfection, including delicate proteins like seafood. Jones says the top grill is suitable for everything from thinly sliced steak to mini sausages. For easy cleanup after the party, you can place the grill top and raclette dishes in the dishwasher. One con to note is that the grill’s power cord is short, especially when you want it in the center of your dining table, so you’ll want to have an extension cord on hand to make it work. Price at time of publish: $50 Cooking Surface: Granite, nonstick

Best for Beginners: Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Raclette Table Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The tray, grill, and accessories are all dishwasher safe so cleanup couldn’t be easier. Cons: Heating may be uneven across the grill. As our favorite pick for raclette beginners, the Hamilton Beach grill simplifies the process for you as much as possible. An extra large grilling surface provides plenty of room for your vegetables and proteins, and the grill is reversible, consisting of both a smooth griddle side and one that has raised ridges to add sear marks to your food. It has five heat settings, and because of how the cheese sits underneath, it will stay at the same warm temperature no matter how high you turn the grill above. Since the cooking surface is slightly larger than many other models, you may experience areas of the grill that are hotter or cooler. Price at time of publish: $73 Cooking Surface: Nonstick dual-texture griddle

Best Mini: Boska Mini Raclette Cheese Melter & Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Boska.com Pros: This raclette is perfect for date night and requires little storage space. Cons: There is no way to control the heat, so you must watch for overheating. Jones says of mini raclette grills, “they are great for serving one or two people without having to bust out the big guns,” and this Boska model embodies that sentiment perfectly. It’s only 12 inches long and four inches wide and comes with everything you need for a raclette meal for two, including two spatulas, two raclette pans, and a removable grill plate, which are all dishwasher safe. Unlike the larger models, this raclette grill has just one heat setting, so you’ll need to keep a closer eye on your food than one with adjustable settings. Despite its small size, it has 1,000 watts of power, so you shouldn’t have issues melting your raclette cheese to the right consistency. Price at time of publish: $50 Cooking Surface: Nonstick

Most Versatile: Giveneu Electric Fondue Pot Sets With Barbeque Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Enjoy fondue and raclette simultaneously thanks to this versatile grill. Cons: It’s on the larger side and more cumbersome than most raclette grills. Get the best of both worlds with this set that has every accessory you need to enjoy raclette and fondue at the same time. It includes a grill plate, a grill stone, and a fondue bowl, as well as eight mini grill pans, fondue forks, and wooden spatulas. Once you set up everything, your guests are equipped to create their melted cheese destiny. There are separate temperature settings for the fondue and the raclette, so both cheese dishes are equally delicious. And thanks to the uniform heat retention throughout the grilling surface, you won’t have to worry about hot and cool spots. Price at time of publish: $130 Cooking Surface: Nonstick stainless steel

