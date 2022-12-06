What to Buy The 6 Best Raclette Grills of 2022 Our favorite is the Swissmar Classic Raclette Grill Top because of its outstanding performance and design. By Ariane Resnick Published on December 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon If you ask any turophile about dinners centered around melted cheese, you’ll likely get an earful about fondue and raclette. These dishes, made with semihard cheese held at a perfectly gooey temperature, can serve as inspiration for a gathering that is more food-centric than a cocktail party but less effortful than cooking multiple courses. You’re probably familiar with fondue, but raclette, a popular Swiss dish, is a great alternative — and not to mention a more straightforward process. Rather than crafting a cheese sauce, all you need to do is melt the cheese itself. And just like the right fondue pot will have your guests enjoying fondue for hours, the right raclette grill will make or break your experience. To help us break down the best attributes of different raclette grills, we spoke with Alexandra Jones, a cheese expert, former cheesemonger, and the author of Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know. Read on to learn more about our top pick, the Swissmar Classic Raclette Grill, and the rest of our favorite raclette grills on the market. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Swissmar Raclette Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Milliard Raclette Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Hamilton Beach Electric Raclette Table Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mini: Boska Mini Raclette Cheese Melter & Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Most Versatile: Giveneu Fondue Pot With Barbeque Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Candle-Lit: Boska Partyclette XL at Boska.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Swissmar Classic Raclette Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A built-in granite grilling top and individual raclette dishes provide everything you need for a full raclette-centered meal. Cons: Granite is slow to heat, so you’ll need to turn the grill on early. Our best overall pick is the Swissmar Class Raclette Grill, as it has everything you need for a crowd-pleasing setup. It includes a stainless steel grilling tray with a beautiful red base, a granite stone grill top, eight nonstick raclette dishes, and eight spatulas. With ample grill space and tools for eight people, this model is ideal for holidays, dinner parties, and other at-home celebrations. Customers say it’s fun for all ages, durable, and easy to use and clean. “The style that will work best for most people is an electric ‘party grill’ — a plug-in tabletop appliance with a central heating element that sometimes also heats a cooking surface on top,” Jones says of this type of grill. “Diners place slices of cheese on little nonstick paddles and place them in slots below the heating element, then pull them out when they're melted and scrape the cheese onto bread, potatoes, and veggies.” Tip: We suggest placing a bowl of cubed or sliced bread next to the grill, so guests can toast it on the granite top before dipping it into the melted cheese. Price at time of publish: $155 Cooking Surface: Granite, stainless steelDimensions: 14 x 9 x 5.5 inchesWeight: 12 poundsPower: 1200 watts Best Value: Milliard Raclette Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The grill top is reversible and has six settings for different cooking temperatures. Cons: The cord is short, so you might need an extension cord if your table isn't close to the outlet. Spend your time with your guests, and don’t overextend your budget with the Milliard Raclette Grill. The reversible grilling surface offers versatility, enabling you to choose the right texture for your foods and not worry about any cheese sticking to the melting paddles because of its nonstick material. Plus, there’s an easy-to-use temperature dial that allows you to cook various foods to perfection, including delicate proteins like seafood. Jones says the top grill is suitable for everything from thinly sliced steak to mini sausages. For easy cleanup after the party, you can place the grill top and raclette dishes in the dishwasher. One con to note is that the grill’s power cord is short, especially when you want it in the center of your dining table, so you’ll want to have an extension cord on hand to make it work. Price at time of publish: $50 Cooking Surface: Granite, nonstick Dimensions: 18 x 5 x 9.25 inchesWeight: 18 pounds Power: 1200 watts Best for Beginners: Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Raclette Table Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The tray, grill, and accessories are all dishwasher safe so cleanup couldn’t be easier. Cons: Heating may be uneven across the grill. As our favorite pick for raclette beginners, the Hamilton Beach grill simplifies the process for you as much as possible. An extra large grilling surface provides plenty of room for your vegetables and proteins, and the grill is reversible, consisting of both a smooth griddle side and one that has raised ridges to add sear marks to your food. It has five heat settings, and because of how the cheese sits underneath, it will stay at the same warm temperature no matter how high you turn the grill above. Since the cooking surface is slightly larger than many other models, you may experience areas of the grill that are hotter or cooler. Price at time of publish: $73 Cooking Surface: Nonstick dual-texture griddleDimensions: 15.5 x 16.5 x 7.12 inchesWeight: 7 poundsPower: 1300 watts RELATED: 12 Perfect Gifts for Cheese Lovers Best Mini: Boska Mini Raclette Cheese Melter & Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Boska.com Pros: This raclette is perfect for date night and requires little storage space. Cons: There is no way to control the heat, so you must watch for overheating. Jones says of mini raclette grills, “they are great for serving one or two people without having to bust out the big guns,” and this Boska model embodies that sentiment perfectly. It’s only 12 inches long and four inches wide and comes with everything you need for a raclette meal for two, including two spatulas, two raclette pans, and a removable grill plate, which are all dishwasher safe. Unlike the larger models, this raclette grill has just one heat setting, so you’ll need to keep a closer eye on your food than one with adjustable settings. Despite its small size, it has 1,000 watts of power, so you shouldn’t have issues melting your raclette cheese to the right consistency. Price at time of publish: $50 Cooking Surface: NonstickDimensions: 12.01 x 4.33 x 4.33 inchesWeight: 2 poundsPower: 1000 watts Most Versatile: Giveneu Electric Fondue Pot Sets With Barbeque Grill Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Enjoy fondue and raclette simultaneously thanks to this versatile grill. Cons: It’s on the larger side and more cumbersome than most raclette grills. Get the best of both worlds with this set that has every accessory you need to enjoy raclette and fondue at the same time. It includes a grill plate, a grill stone, and a fondue bowl, as well as eight mini grill pans, fondue forks, and wooden spatulas. Once you set up everything, your guests are equipped to create their melted cheese destiny. There are separate temperature settings for the fondue and the raclette, so both cheese dishes are equally delicious. And thanks to the uniform heat retention throughout the grilling surface, you won’t have to worry about hot and cool spots. Price at time of publish: $130 Cooking Surface: Nonstick stainless steelDimensions: 16 x 16 x 6 inchesWeight: 12 poundsPower: 1500 watts Best Candle-Lit: Boska Partyclette XL Boska View On Boska.com Pros: You can take this grill camping or on a picnic, as no power source is needed. Cons: It requires 16 tea lights, but the included ones should get you through your first few uses. You can have a raclette party anywhere with this model powered by tea lights. Jones is such a big fan of candle-powered raclettes she says, “I want to upgrade my party grill to something like this model from Boska, which puts the focus on the cheese and doesn't require plugging in.” She also notes that the dangling cord always feels like a hazard as the evening gets underway, meaning that it might be safer as long as you’re cautious about the flames. Winner of a Red Dot design award, this grill is sheer raclette simplicity: a collection of nonstick mini pans and paddles and an oak wood holder to keep them contained. It lets the cheese shine as the star of the show. Price at time of publish: $110 Cooking Surface: NonstickDimensions: 18.90 x 7.09 x 2 inchesWeight: 5 poundsPower: N/A RELATED: The Best Cheese Knives of 2022 Our Favorite As our best overall pick, the Swissmar Classic Raclette Grill allows up to eight guests to customize their raclette experience. A granite stone grill top offers even heat distribution, and it comes with mini raclette pans and spatulas. Boska, a trusted name in cheese, has a mini grill perfect for date night and a candle-powered one that can be used outdoors. Factors to Consider Cooking Surface Type Many raclette grills have nonstick surfaces, which ensures the cheese will be easy to remove for eating and cleaning. Nonstick models also tend to be safe for the dishwasher for quick cleanup. For grill surfaces to cook your dipping ingredients, we like granite stone because it provides even heating. Size It’s common for raclette grills to serve eight people, and this size of grill tends to be 14 to 18 inches long. If you don’t plan on serving that many people, you can opt for a mini raclette grill, which serves up to two people, and will require much less storage space. Additional Features Technically, raclette grills can be as simple as a surface with a heating element underneath to warm the cheese. But there are more complex models, like ones with two layers: One layer to heat the cheese and another to grill your dipping ingredients. They can also come in combination with a fondue pot. Our favorite fondue pot and raclette grill pick features the most accessories and features out of all of our selections. Frequently Asked Questions What is a raclette grill? A raclette grill is a tabletop appliance used to melt individual portions of cheese to enjoy with meat, bread, and vegetables. The dish is native to Switzerland and has been around for centuries. How do you use a raclette grill? To use a standard raclette grill, you’ll plug it in and set it to your desired heat setting. If it has a grill top, you’ll wait for it to warm and place your items on it to cook. For raclette only, you will place a slice of cheese in each mini pan and wait for it to melt. When it’s ready, dip your cooked ingredients into the cheese or pour it over them. Jones’ tips for making the best raclette: “Use high-quality, raw milk artisan cheese. Seek out some nice dry white wines (traditional), dry rosé, or maybe a funky dry cider to sip alongside. Find a grill that works for you. Do as much prep in advance as possible (slicing cheese and chopping veggies, making sides, etc) so you can relax once the gathering gets underway. The traditional accompaniments include whole-grain mustard, boiled or roasted potatoes, little pickles (cornichons or pearl onions), and cured meats, but you can really take those in any direction you enjoy. Fresh fruit and veggies, roasted Brussels sprouts, crusty artisan bread, caramelized onions, or leeks are all welcome on the table.” What cheese is good for raclette? “I recommend sticking with raclette and raclette-style cheeses, so semi-firm, washed rind wheels that offer complex flavors that can range from fruity to meaty to nutty,” Jones says. “You want a flavorful cheese that melts well — in that Alpine family, that includes Gruyere as well as milder Emmental and Appenzeller.” She also suggests Swiss or Italian makers and raw milk mountain cheeses, like Fontina Val D'Aosta, or domestic producers making raclette-style wheels with raw milk, such as Spring Brook Farm's Reading Raclette. Our Expertise Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet private chef, certified nutritionist, bestselling author, and cheese fanatic. For this article, she consulted with Alexandra Jones, a cheese expert, former cheesemonger, and the author of Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know. 